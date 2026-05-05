ETV Bharat / offbeat

As Big Cat Population Rises, Hosting Them At Rescue Centres Drains Uttarakhand Coffers

Dehradun: Hosting big cats like tigers and leopards at the rescue centres is proving to be an expensive affair for the Uttarakhand government. Estimates indicate that the cost of keeping a single tiger at a rescue centre runs into lakhs of rupees annually while there are scores of them that are being kept at such centres.

Rising instances of these predators migrating into villages and towns near forested areas poses a challenge to human safety. When a big cat poses a threat to humans, or is injured in conflict, the forest department captures the animal and keeps it at a rescue centre. But maintaining them is no easy task.

Uttarakhand has seen a steady increase in the tiger population over the last few years. While this is considered a major success in wildlife conservation, it also has several practical and economic implications. The increasing number of tigers and leopards has also led to an increase in man-animal conflict that is now a serious concern.

The government runs four major rescue centres, including a mini zoo. These include the Chidiyapur Rescue Centre under the Haridwar Forest Division, the Ranibagh Rescue Centre under the Nainital Forest Division, the Dhela Rescue Centre under the Corbett Tiger Reserve and the Almora Mini Zoo under the Almora Civil Soyam Forest Division. These are places where captured or injured animals are housed.

While Chidiyapur houses 24 leopards, Ranibagh has 15 leopards and three tigers, Dhela has 14 tigers and 16 leopards, and Almora Mini Zoo houses 10 leopards. These numbers indicate that the state has a large number of predatory wildlife that is being kept in a controlled environment, instead of their natural habitat.

The Forest Department is solely responsible for caring for these animals and incurs expenses on all their requirements from food and drink to their security, health checkups, medical facilities and maintenance. Officials disclosed that a tiger requires 5-10 kg of meat daily, besides regular medical checkups, medicines, enclosure maintenance and staffing, all of which add significantly to the budget.

According to Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal, “Keeping a single tiger costs around Rs 20 lakh annually. If we add up the total cost of all the tigers housed at the rescue centres, the figure runs into crores. The same is true for leopards; although their cost is slightly lower. Their large numbers also result in a substantial total cost.”