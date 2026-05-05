As Big Cat Population Rises, Hosting Them At Rescue Centres Drains Uttarakhand Coffers
The state has substantial numbers of leopards and tigers at its four major rescue centres whose costs run into crores of rupees every year.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Dehradun: Hosting big cats like tigers and leopards at the rescue centres is proving to be an expensive affair for the Uttarakhand government. Estimates indicate that the cost of keeping a single tiger at a rescue centre runs into lakhs of rupees annually while there are scores of them that are being kept at such centres.
Rising instances of these predators migrating into villages and towns near forested areas poses a challenge to human safety. When a big cat poses a threat to humans, or is injured in conflict, the forest department captures the animal and keeps it at a rescue centre. But maintaining them is no easy task.
Uttarakhand has seen a steady increase in the tiger population over the last few years. While this is considered a major success in wildlife conservation, it also has several practical and economic implications. The increasing number of tigers and leopards has also led to an increase in man-animal conflict that is now a serious concern.
The government runs four major rescue centres, including a mini zoo. These include the Chidiyapur Rescue Centre under the Haridwar Forest Division, the Ranibagh Rescue Centre under the Nainital Forest Division, the Dhela Rescue Centre under the Corbett Tiger Reserve and the Almora Mini Zoo under the Almora Civil Soyam Forest Division. These are places where captured or injured animals are housed.
While Chidiyapur houses 24 leopards, Ranibagh has 15 leopards and three tigers, Dhela has 14 tigers and 16 leopards, and Almora Mini Zoo houses 10 leopards. These numbers indicate that the state has a large number of predatory wildlife that is being kept in a controlled environment, instead of their natural habitat.
The Forest Department is solely responsible for caring for these animals and incurs expenses on all their requirements from food and drink to their security, health checkups, medical facilities and maintenance. Officials disclosed that a tiger requires 5-10 kg of meat daily, besides regular medical checkups, medicines, enclosure maintenance and staffing, all of which add significantly to the budget.
According to Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal, “Keeping a single tiger costs around Rs 20 lakh annually. If we add up the total cost of all the tigers housed at the rescue centres, the figure runs into crores. The same is true for leopards; although their cost is slightly lower. Their large numbers also result in a substantial total cost.”
The government allocates crores of rupees annually for wildlife conservation. According to the information available, the Dhela Rescue Centre receives an annual budget of around Rs 2 crore, while the Almora Mini Zoo gets around Rs 1.5 crore annually. The Chidiyapur Centre receives around Rs 1.20 crore, while the Ranibagh Centre gets around Rs 47 lakh, annually.
The Corbett Tiger Reserve has a substantial budget that includes funds from the state and Central governments, as well as funds from the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), Project Tiger, which amount to around Rs 25 crore in total. This budget is spent not only on tiger conservation, but also on their habitat, security and monitoring.
There are several reasons why animals are kept in the rescue centres. The most prominent is man-animal conflict. In many cases, the animals remain in these centres for extended periods of time as it is deemed unsafe to release them back into the wild or because they are unable to survive in the wild on their own.
Experts are also concerned of the rising cost of hosting the animals in these centres. Honorary Wildlife Warden of Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Rajeev Talwar, said, “The government should explore new options. There are some measures that can reduce this financial burden, the most prominent among which is the expansion of wildlife safaris. If rescue centers and forest areas are linked to tourism, the income generated can be used to maintain wildlife. Translocation or relocating wildlife to other protected forests is also an option.”
He added that some states have low tiger populations and these animals are in high demand. Therefore, a plan for wildlife exchange between states could be developed. This would reduce pressure on the rescue centres and help increase wildlife populations in other areas.
The Forest Department is mulling new steps in this direction. Officials say that preserving biodiversity is their primary responsibility but maintaining economic balance is also essential. Therefore, in future, policies may be formulated that balance conservation and expenditure.