ETV Bharat / offbeat

No Students Here But Only Cows! Hazaribagh’s Gaushala Reinvents The Idea Of A Hostel

No Students Here But Only Cows! Hazaribagh’s Gaushala Reinvents The Idea Of A Hostel ( ETV Bharat )

Hazaribagh: When most people think of a hostel, images of students, dorm rooms and late-night study sessions come alive. But in the heart of Hazaribagh, the same idea has been translated for cattle, where they get a place to stay, provided food and are taken care of. This is the hostel that is probably the first-of-its-kind where cattle owners can leave their lot for a few days when they go out for vacations or other purposes. A new concept though, the facility has created enthusiasm among the cattle owners. Introduced by the Hazaribagh Gaushala Committee, the Cattle Hostel is a place where cowherds can safely leave their animals when they travel for emergencies or vacations. Here, the cows are provided nutritious meals, timely medical care, and a peaceful environment that feels just like their usual place of stay or even better. No Students Here But Only Cows! Hazaribagh’s Gaushala Reinvents The Idea Of A Hostel (ETV Bharat) For many herders, stepping out of town for a day had always been stressful. “We used to worry about who would feed the cows or take them to graze. Now we can leave them at the Gaushala without any fear,” says a local herder.