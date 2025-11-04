No Students Here But Only Cows! Hazaribagh’s Gaushala Reinvents The Idea Of A Hostel
A 139-year-old Gaushala in Chhattisgarh has turned into a hostel for cows, where every four-legged guest gets nutritious meals, medical care and a homely stay.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST
Hazaribagh: When most people think of a hostel, images of students, dorm rooms and late-night study sessions come alive. But in the heart of Hazaribagh, the same idea has been translated for cattle, where they get a place to stay, provided food and are taken care of. This is the hostel that is probably the first-of-its-kind where cattle owners can leave their lot for a few days when they go out for vacations or other purposes.
A new concept though, the facility has created enthusiasm among the cattle owners. Introduced by the Hazaribagh Gaushala Committee, the Cattle Hostel is a place where cowherds can safely leave their animals when they travel for emergencies or vacations. Here, the cows are provided nutritious meals, timely medical care, and a peaceful environment that feels just like their usual place of stay or even better.
For many herders, stepping out of town for a day had always been stressful. “We used to worry about who would feed the cows or take them to graze. Now we can leave them at the Gaushala without any fear,” says a local herder.
The facility comes with a nominal daily fee, which covers food, shelter, and healthcare. If any animal falls ill, in-house veterinarians make sure prompt treatment is given to them. The Gaushala currently houses over 500 cows, most of them rescued or abandoned, and the new initiative opens its doors to cattle from local households too.
Interestingly, the Gaushala was founded in 1885 by the Kolkata Pinjrapol Society which has long been working for cow welfare in Jharkhand. The new hostel model is an just extension of that legacy, that can offer cow owners a breathing space if and when they go out of town, village or cities.
“We realized that many cowherds never ventured out as they know none can do their work in their absence. So we thought if humans have hostels, why cannot we have something for the cows. And this idea fructified into a successful venture,” explains a committee member.
The Gaushala has clean sheds and ample open space making it a comfortable refuge for the animals. Fodder is freshly mixed and at intervals lush green grass bundles are fetched and served.
For the residents of Hazaribagh, this initiative has been nothing short of convenience. Since many people own cattle and also take care of them, the Guashala's new initiative has proved that with little compassion, any one can with the right zeal and resolve can build such homes for the four-legged creatures. Hazaribagh could be the template for more such initiatives not only in Jharkhand but across the country, say the cowherd families.
Also Read: