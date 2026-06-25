Kabirpanthi Ascetic Sells Possessions, Builds Hospital In Chhattisgarh Village, But Govt Yet To Appoint Doctors
Moved by the plight of the poor people, 90-year-old Guru Sukh Das did away with all his possessions to get the building constructed.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Balod: At Dubchera village of Gurur block in Balod district, deep inside Chhattisgarh, a quiet change is taking place. Guru Sukh Das, a 90-year-old Kabirpanthi ascetic has funded the construction of a hospital building in the village, with the money he got from selling off all his worldly possessions. He is now trying to get the hospital inaugurated, and doctors appointed.
Villagers also pitched in by donating half an acre of land for the purpose. The authorities said a proposal to start services at the hospital has been sent to relevant officials.
Das, a follower of Saint Kabir, believes one day the perishable human body will merge with soil, but philanthropy and service to others will remain. "I just want to see doctors working here as long as I live," he said. So, moved by the poor state of healthcare in the area, he decided to do away with all his savings and ensure that villagers would not have to travel to the city for treatment. With the land donated by the villagers, he spent his money to build a fully-equipped hospital building.
“I have not built the hospital building for myself. It is for charity. I have taken a pledge to serve the people by following the path shown by Kabir. My only request is that the operation of the hospital begins as soon as possible,” he added.
The building was constructed following the blueprint of a modern government hospital. It has an OPD, an ICU, a General Ward, a pathology lab, along with rooms to store medicines, for doctors to rest, etc.
Although construction was completed in 2023, the building continues to remain locked because of procedural delays. It is learnt that the local health department has formally submitted its report to state authorities, but since then, the files have been gathering dust in various ministries and offices.
Sources said appeals have been made to everyone, from the former Chief Minister to the current government and top officials, but nothing concrete has been done yet, except empty assurances.
"We have pleaded with the government and the administration. Someone has sacrificed everything for this building so that the lives of the people can be saved. The government should respect this sacrifice and immediately open the hospital, failing which we will have to resort to agitation," said Dinendra, a disciple of Guru Sukh Das.
Mansukh Lal Sahu, the president of the village's Rural Management Committee, said, “The entire village has contributed to this noble cause, but Saheb Ji (Guru Sukh Das) has contributed the funds by selling his property. Saheb Ji's last wish is to see patients being treated here. The system should not be so insensitive."
Officials say the administration should have been informed before initiating the construction of the hospital building. They pointed out that there is a set-up required for running a hospital, before acknowledging that a proposal has been sent to the government for the purpose.
“All information has been sent to the Health Department. Two doctors will be sent as a temporary arrangement. Proper setup and resources are required for permanent operations, for which, a letter has been sent to the government,” said the state's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr J L Uike.
Locals say the sacrifice of the 90-year-old mystic is a rebuke of the country's largest corporate houses and "public servants", who make promises worth crores during elections and forget them afterwards.
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