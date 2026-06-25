ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kabirpanthi Ascetic Sells Possessions, Builds Hospital In Chhattisgarh Village, But Govt Yet To Appoint Doctors

Balod: At Dubchera village of Gurur block in Balod district, deep inside Chhattisgarh, a quiet change is taking place. Guru Sukh Das, a 90-year-old Kabirpanthi ascetic has funded the construction of a hospital building in the village, with the money he got from selling off all his worldly possessions. He is now trying to get the hospital inaugurated, and doctors appointed.

Villagers also pitched in by donating half an acre of land for the purpose. The authorities said a proposal to start services at the hospital has been sent to relevant officials.

Das, a follower of Saint Kabir, believes one day the perishable human body will merge with soil, but philanthropy and service to others will remain. "I just want to see doctors working here as long as I live," he said. So, moved by the poor state of healthcare in the area, he decided to do away with all his savings and ensure that villagers would not have to travel to the city for treatment. With the land donated by the villagers, he spent his money to build a fully-equipped hospital building.

“I have not built the hospital building for myself. It is for charity. I have taken a pledge to serve the people by following the path shown by Kabir. My only request is that the operation of the hospital begins as soon as possible,” he added.

The building was constructed following the blueprint of a modern government hospital. It has an OPD, an ICU, a General Ward, a pathology lab, along with rooms to store medicines, for doctors to rest, etc.

Although construction was completed in 2023, the building continues to remain locked because of procedural delays. It is learnt that the local health department has formally submitted its report to state authorities, but since then, the files have been gathering dust in various ministries and offices.