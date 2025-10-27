Horses And Cows Of Small Height Make A Mark At Pushkar International Animal Fair
Shetland Ponies and cattle from Punganur and Bichhur breeds are just for exhibition and not for sale
Published : October 27, 2025 at 6:56 PM IST
Ajmer: Apart from the tall and expensive breeds, animals of low height are also drawing attention at the ongoing Pushkar International Animal Fair 2025. The visitors are showing a keen interest in the animals with low heights, including horses, mares, cows and bulls that are mainly being exhibited and not sold by their owners.
The event at Pushkar is the biggest fair for the trading of camels and horses apart from other livestock. It sees the attendance of breeders from across the country. The event is also of keen interest to the domestic as well as the foreign tourists visiting Pushkar.
Animal breeder Abhinav Tiwari, who has come from Jaipur, has made a name for himself in conserving the indigenous breeds like the Punganur cows and bulls. A centre of attraction last year, he has this time brought the world's smallest breed of horse and mare.
A large number of people are flocking to see these small horses and mares of Shetland breed and are taking photographs of them as souvenirs from the fair. The buyers are also showing a keen interest in purchasing them, although they are not up for sale.
Tiwari has clearly stated that he has brought these small animals solely for exhibition and not for making a profit. The people are delighted to see them. This diminutive breed of horses originated at the Shetland Islands of Scotland and goes by the name of Shetland pony. Tiwari has a farm in Bagru where he keeps small animals.
He brings his animals to the Pushkar Fair regularly. "The Shetland pony is the smallest breed of horses in the world. I own four Shetland horses and mares as a hobby," he explained while underlining that Rajasthan's identity remains the Marwari breed, which is among the most advanced breeds.
Marwari horses are known for their unique characteristics. The Pushkar Fair is also the largest market for Marwari horses. He explained that Shetland ponies are imported and are being bred here. He purchased them from Punjab.
At first glance, these ponies hardly resemble a horse as they are just 24 inches to 30 inches in height, and their weight can go up to 200 kg. Children below 10 years of age can ride them, but elders cannot sit on them as they cannot bear more weight.
Tiwari disclosed, "A large number of people are coming to the fair to see them. People are not convinced by their first look that these are horses. I have brought them only for the exhibition. In India, very few people have Shetland ponies." The youngest pony brought by him is eight months old, while the other three are four years old.
Apart from these ponies, he has also brought 16 cows and three bulls of smaller breeds to the fair. These are from the Punganur and Bichhur breeds.
"Punganur is a native breed of South India whose height ranges from 24 inches to 36 inches. These cows and bulls can be kept in a small space. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called for saving this breed. Therefore, those who want to keep cows and do not have space, they can keep Punganur breed," he added.
