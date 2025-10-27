ETV Bharat / offbeat

Horses And Cows Of Small Height Make A Mark At Pushkar International Animal Fair

Ajmer: Apart from the tall and expensive breeds, animals of low height are also drawing attention at the ongoing Pushkar International Animal Fair 2025. The visitors are showing a keen interest in the animals with low heights, including horses, mares, cows and bulls that are mainly being exhibited and not sold by their owners.

The event at Pushkar is the biggest fair for the trading of camels and horses apart from other livestock. It sees the attendance of breeders from across the country. The event is also of keen interest to the domestic as well as the foreign tourists visiting Pushkar.

Animal breeder Abhinav Tiwari, who has come from Jaipur, has made a name for himself in conserving the indigenous breeds like the Punganur cows and bulls. A centre of attraction last year, he has this time brought the world's smallest breed of horse and mare.

A large number of people are flocking to see these small horses and mares of Shetland breed and are taking photographs of them as souvenirs from the fair. The buyers are also showing a keen interest in purchasing them, although they are not up for sale.

Tiwari has clearly stated that he has brought these small animals solely for exhibition and not for making a profit. The people are delighted to see them. This diminutive breed of horses originated at the Shetland Islands of Scotland and goes by the name of Shetland pony. Tiwari has a farm in Bagru where he keeps small animals.

He brings his animals to the Pushkar Fair regularly. "The Shetland pony is the smallest breed of horses in the world. I own four Shetland horses and mares as a hobby," he explained while underlining that Rajasthan's identity remains the Marwari breed, which is among the most advanced breeds.