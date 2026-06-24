Kolhapur's Honey Village Finds Its Way Into Maharashtra Textbooks
Since naturally produced honey holds importance in human life and enjoys high demand, steps are being taken to ensure that Patgaon's honey reaches global market.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Kolhapur: A small village to the west of Kolhapur has found its way into the textbooks as ‘Honey Village’. It is going to be a part of the Class IV English curriculum.
Patgaon is located at the junction of the Sahyadri mountain range and the Konkan region. It is surrounded by a dense forest that is home to honeybees thriving on the nectar of flowers like karvi, sunflower and jambul. It produces around 10 tonnes of honey annually.
The villagers are overjoyed that a lesson entitled ‘The Honey Village’ highlighting the importance of honey in human life and the significance of Patgaon will now reach students across the state.
The state government's Education Department has revised the curriculum for classes II, III, IV and VI this year. This updated curriculum includes Patgaon and information about this village is set to reach every corner of the state. The residents of the village engage in beekeeping. As the village is surrounded by hills, valleys and forests, the bees collect nectar from the forest flora leading to honey production.
Over the last three years, the central and state governments have introduced interventions aimed at the development of the village. Since naturally produced honey holds immense importance in human life and enjoys high demand both domestically and internationally, steps are being taken to ensure that Patgaon's honey reaches the global market.
“The state government's initiative to ensure that students understand the importance of honey and the significance of this 'Honey Village' from a young age is truly praiseworthy," said Patgaon’s Sarpanch Deepti Raul.
Experts claim that because of its medicinal properties, honey is beneficial for treating various ailments. It is stated that consuming honey with warm water improves digestion. It has proven effective against conditions such as high blood pressure and heart disease. These things will be learnt by the students now.
For several years, villagers from Patgaon and the surrounding areas including Shivdav, Anturli, and Matgaon have engaged in the traditional practice of collecting honey from the forest. But the ‘Honey Village’ initiative at Patgaon was launched three years ago by the Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board in collaboration with the District Planning Committee.
With the support of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), local honey producers were brought together to form the 'Patgaon Honey Producers Farmers Company’. They were imparted training in beekeeping, honey harvesting and marketing. An information and facility center was established to attract tourists from across the country and the 'Honey Tourism' concept was introduced which generated employment opportunities for the locals.
The villagers have expressed their satisfaction that the story and significance of their village will now reach students through the textbook.
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