ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kolhapur's Honey Village Finds Its Way Into Maharashtra Textbooks

Kolhapur: A small village to the west of Kolhapur has found its way into the textbooks as ‘Honey Village’. It is going to be a part of the Class IV English curriculum.

Patgaon is located at the junction of the Sahyadri mountain range and the Konkan region. It is surrounded by a dense forest that is home to honeybees thriving on the nectar of flowers like karvi, sunflower and jambul. It produces around 10 tonnes of honey annually.

The villagers are overjoyed that a lesson entitled ‘The Honey Village’ highlighting the importance of honey in human life and the significance of Patgaon will now reach students across the state.

The state government's Education Department has revised the curriculum for classes II, III, IV and VI this year. This updated curriculum includes Patgaon and information about this village is set to reach every corner of the state. The residents of the village engage in beekeeping. As the village is surrounded by hills, valleys and forests, the bees collect nectar from the forest flora leading to honey production.

Over the last three years, the central and state governments have introduced interventions aimed at the development of the village. Since naturally produced honey holds immense importance in human life and enjoys high demand both domestically and internationally, steps are being taken to ensure that Patgaon's honey reaches the global market.