Honesty Shines In Ganjam As Villagers And Auto Driver Return Lost Gold And Cash
Two separate incidents in Ganjam, where villagers and an auto driver returned valuable lost items, have highlighted that human values remain strong in the community.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 7:31 PM IST
Ganjam: At a time when theft and fraud dominate in the world, two separate incidents from Odisha's Ganjam have been a heartwarming reminder that honesty is still alive in the hearts of many. The residents from Patrapur and Digapahandi in the district went out of their way to return lost gold and cash to their rightful owners.
In Kantakhali village in Turubudi panchayat under Patrapur block, three women harvesting paddy in a field recovered a gold necklace and immediately returned it to the woman who had lost it one and a half months earlier.
According to officials, the necklace weighed 40 grams and belonged to Bharati Sahu, daughter of Santosh Sahu, who had misplaced it while travelling to her in-laws’ home in Niladri Chandrapur. The family searched for the necklace and even announced a reward of Rs 50,000, but in vain.
The necklace was found by Purwata Gowda, Laxmi Gowda and Biji Gowda during farm work. After making enquiries in the village and confirming the owner, the three women handed it back to Bharati. They also declined to accept the reward offered to them.
Bharati Sahu, expressing relief, said, “It is the result of four months of my father’s hard work. The gold necklace was lost for one and a half months. An aunty found it while harvesting paddy and brought it back to our house. We are very happy. May God bless her.”
In a similar incident, an autorickshaw driver returned a passenger’s bag, which had Rs 60,000 in cash and many important documents. The incident took place in the Digapahandi police station limits. The bag, which belonged to Satya Narayan Dora of Sanakhemundi block, was left in a rickshaw while Dora was travelling from Berhampur.
The auto driver, Tukuna Sethi of Palaspur area, found the bag after ferrying two school children. After identifying the owner, he contacted Dora and returned the bag at the Digapahandi police station in the presence of police personnel.
Explaining how he found the bag, Sethi said, “A passenger sat in my auto first. Then two schoolchildren got in. I discovered the bag after schoolchildren travelling in the vehicle pointed it out."
The driver refused to take any reward for his act. Dora expressed relief upon recovering his money and documents and thanked the driver for his honesty. Satya Narayan Dora said, “I had left the bag in the auto. The driver helped me and returned it. I checked everything, and the money was fine. He said he didn’t want anything. Returning it was God’s blessing.”
