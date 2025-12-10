ETV Bharat / offbeat

Honesty Shines In Ganjam As Villagers And Auto Driver Return Lost Gold And Cash

Ganjam: At a time when theft and fraud dominate in the world, two separate incidents from Odisha's Ganjam have been a heartwarming reminder that honesty is still alive in the hearts of many. The residents from Patrapur and Digapahandi in the district went out of their way to return lost gold and cash to their rightful owners.

In Kantakhali village in Turubudi panchayat under Patrapur block, three women harvesting paddy in a field recovered a gold necklace and immediately returned it to the woman who had lost it one and a half months earlier.

According to officials, the necklace weighed 40 grams and belonged to Bharati Sahu, daughter of Santosh Sahu, who had misplaced it while travelling to her in-laws’ home in Niladri Chandrapur. The family searched for the necklace and even announced a reward of Rs 50,000, but in vain.

The lost gold necklace (ETV Bharat)

The necklace was found by Purwata Gowda, Laxmi Gowda and Biji Gowda during farm work. After making enquiries in the village and confirming the owner, the three women handed it back to Bharati. They also declined to accept the reward offered to them.