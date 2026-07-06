ETV Bharat / offbeat

Homemakers Turn Changemakers: Gudiya Devi Leads Bihar’s Menstrual Hygiene Revolution By Making Low Cost Pads

Muzaffarpur: Women in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, a village in Sarmastpur Panchayat of Sakra block have started a silent revolution by manufacturing affordable sanitary pads, creating jobs while breaking long-standing taboos around menstrual hygiene. Combining livelihood, menstrual health awareness, and women’s empowerment, these women under the Jeevika initiative have created a template of women-led successful enterprises. At the forefront of this transformation is Gudiya Devi, President of the Sachchi Saheli Swavalambi Sahkari Samuh.

Gudiya Devi's life revolved around struggle till she was determined to do something with a social commitment. Though she faced challenges, she was able to turn her own life towards a purpose and also made many others like her, self-sufficient.

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Gudiya completed her Intermediate studies in Arts and like any other student dreamt of pursuing higher education and making a meaningful contribution to society. However, after marrying Amarendra Kumar in 2006, domestic responsibilities took precedence and the family’s financial condition did not let her chase her dream. But fate had other plans in store for her.

In 2012, she joined the Jeevika initiative as a member of a self-help group. But even before she realised, she became an integral part of the group. In 2022, a Jeevika team visited her village and conducted awareness sessions on menstrual hygiene and the importance of using sanitary pads.

During these sessions, Gudiya realised that most rural women continued to use old cloth during menstruation, exposing themselves to infections and other serious health complications. Seeing most women struggle with these issues made her realise that improving women's health would be her priority. Her vision extended beyond manufacturing sanitary pads because she wanted to protect women’s health and dignity.

Homemakers Turn Changemakers: Gudiya Devi Leads Bihar’s Menstrual Hygiene Revolution By Making Low Cost Pads (ETV Bharat)

Along with a few other members of the group, she underwent extensive training in sanitary pad production, including machine operation, packaging and quality control. After successfully completing the training, Jeevika provided the group with a machine at a subsidised rate. The group was also given a space - a government building in the village, to set up the production unit.

Today, 31 women are engaged in sanitary pad manufacturing under the Sachchi Saheli Swavalambi Sahkari Samuh. Together, they produce around 2,500 to 3,000 sanitary pads every day. Each packet contains six pads. The retail price is approximately Rs 45 per packet, while the wholesale price is Rs 28, ensuring the product remains affordable for rural women.