Homemakers Turn Changemakers: Gudiya Devi Leads Bihar’s Menstrual Hygiene Revolution By Making Low Cost Pads
Women under Bihar’s Jeevika initiative in Muzaffarpur manufacture affordable sanitary pads, creating livelihoods, improving menstrual hygiene awareness and empowering rural communities under Gudiya Devi’s leadership.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: Women in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, a village in Sarmastpur Panchayat of Sakra block have started a silent revolution by manufacturing affordable sanitary pads, creating jobs while breaking long-standing taboos around menstrual hygiene. Combining livelihood, menstrual health awareness, and women’s empowerment, these women under the Jeevika initiative have created a template of women-led successful enterprises. At the forefront of this transformation is Gudiya Devi, President of the Sachchi Saheli Swavalambi Sahkari Samuh.
Gudiya Devi's life revolved around struggle till she was determined to do something with a social commitment. Though she faced challenges, she was able to turn her own life towards a purpose and also made many others like her, self-sufficient.
Gudiya completed her Intermediate studies in Arts and like any other student dreamt of pursuing higher education and making a meaningful contribution to society. However, after marrying Amarendra Kumar in 2006, domestic responsibilities took precedence and the family’s financial condition did not let her chase her dream. But fate had other plans in store for her.
In 2012, she joined the Jeevika initiative as a member of a self-help group. But even before she realised, she became an integral part of the group. In 2022, a Jeevika team visited her village and conducted awareness sessions on menstrual hygiene and the importance of using sanitary pads.
During these sessions, Gudiya realised that most rural women continued to use old cloth during menstruation, exposing themselves to infections and other serious health complications. Seeing most women struggle with these issues made her realise that improving women's health would be her priority. Her vision extended beyond manufacturing sanitary pads because she wanted to protect women’s health and dignity.
Along with a few other members of the group, she underwent extensive training in sanitary pad production, including machine operation, packaging and quality control. After successfully completing the training, Jeevika provided the group with a machine at a subsidised rate. The group was also given a space - a government building in the village, to set up the production unit.
Today, 31 women are engaged in sanitary pad manufacturing under the Sachchi Saheli Swavalambi Sahkari Samuh. Together, they produce around 2,500 to 3,000 sanitary pads every day. Each packet contains six pads. The retail price is approximately Rs 45 per packet, while the wholesale price is Rs 28, ensuring the product remains affordable for rural women.
"The production cost of a single sanitary pad is about Rs 3. But we focus on maintaining high quality. One of the key features of the pads is their ability to absorb up to 200 grams of fluid," says Gudia claiming that the product they manufacture are on par with the quality of several premium brands available in the market.
The problems started trickling in when the group started to sell the pads. Many rural women were hesitant to purchase sanitary pads because of limited awareness and deep-rooted social taboos. The lack of demand became a concern.
Gudiya recalls how, at one point in time, the group stopped production altogether. Members of the cooperative decided to go to villages in the periphery to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene. They explained that using unclean cloth could lead to infections, skin diseases and serious reproductive health problems. Gradually, they observed that attitudes began to change.
“No one knew about sanitary pads. Many had never even heard of them. We went from village to village explaining their benefits and the health risks of using cloth. That is when our product started selling,” adds Gudiya Devi.
Today, sanitary pads manufactured by the Sachchi Saheli group are distributed through Jeevika Didis and village organisations. The Welfare Department and several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) also procure the products.
Apart from bringing change in the mindset of village women about hygiene, the initiative became a sustainable source of livelihood for rural women. The cooperative earns a margin of about Rs 2 on every pad sold, while improved marketing has strengthened its profitability. Marketing and bookkeeping responsibilities are also managed by the Jeevika Didis.
Renu Devi, another member of the cooperative, says she once spent her days caring for her children while her husband worked as a labourer in another state. However, he returned home during the COVID-19 lockdown. "It was during this time I learnt about a sanitary pad manufacturing unit in the village. I felt interested and underwent training under the Jeevika initiative," recalls Renu. After joining the initiative, she started playing a crucial role in the production process, handling tasks ranging from sanitising the pads to operating the machinery. Despite having limited formal education, she fully understands the importance of hygiene during production. She explains that the sanitisation machine can process approximately 1,000 pads in a single batch, a cycle that takes about 20 minutes.
Being part of a workforce has given Renu an identity and immense happiness. She now contributes to her family’s income and both her children are receiving a good education. I earn enough to support my family with dignity," she says though reluctant about sharing her exact earning a month.
The sanitary pad manufacturing process relies entirely on hygiene and a machine-based production system. First, the raw materials including absorbent sheets, cotton pulp, tissue layers, and leak-proof back sheets are prepared. A machine then cuts the layers to the required size and assembles them. The central absorbent layer, which is designed to rapidly absorb fluid, forms the core of the sanitary pad.
The assembled pad is then shaped using a press machine to ensure proper structure and durability. It is subsequently placed in a sanitisation machine, where it undergoes a 20-minute process to eliminate germs. Every pad is subjected to a quality check before being sent for packaging.
Like Gudiya and Renu, Anita Devi and several other members of the cooperative say that their lives have changed. Once confined to household responsibilities, they now contribute to their families’ incomes, participate in financial decision-making and enjoy working.
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