ETV Bharat / offbeat

Homemaker Transforms Passion For Flowers Into Thriving Enterprise In Coastal Karnataka

Inspired by the beauty of the flowers, she decided to experiment with cultivating them on a larger scale. What started at a small level gradually expanded into a large nursery with thousands of plants. Pushpalatha's nursery has several varieties of lotus, including tropical, semi-tropical, hardy, bowl lotus and micro bowl lotus.

Spread across around one-and-a-half acres, the nursery has over 5,000 pots featuring a wide range of lotus and water lily varieties. What began as a hobby nearly six years ago has steadily grown into the main source of income for her family. Pushpalatha recalls that she developed interest in flowers after she saw lotuses blooming in water at different places.

At a time when most nurseries focus on ornamental plants grown in soil, Pushpagiri Nursery stands out for its exclusive cultivation of water-based plants such as lotus and water lilies. The initiative is led by Pushpalatha, whose effort has now become a model of small-scale success.

Mangaluru: A homemaker from Padnuru village near Mura in Puttur taluk of Karnataka's Mangaluru has transformed her passion for cultivating aquatic flowering plants into a thriving enterprise.

Water lilies are also cultivated in multiple colours and forms. Different propagation techniques are used to expand the nursery. While some plants generate new growth through their leaves, others reproduce from roots or tubers.

One of the key highlights of Pushpagiri Nursery is its growing demand across the country. Plants from the nursery are supplied to cities such as Delhi, Kolkata and Kanpur, along with several regions in both northern and southern India. In recent times, online sales have further boosted the reach of the business, helping it grow from a local venture into a national-level enterprise.

Pushpalatha tending to flowers at her nursery (ETV Bharat)

Pushpalatha’s husband, Vijay Kumar, said the family has been engaged in nursery work for the last nearly 20 years. "Initially, we cultivated a variety of plants, but increasing competition led us to specialise in lotus and water lilies. Today, we have almost entirely shifted our focus to these aquatic plants," he said.

Pushpalatha's family is actively involved in the nursery’s operations. From plant care and potting to maintaining water systems, as well as handling sales and transportation, every aspect of the work is managed collectively. This has helped the nursery evolve into a successful family-run model.

Flowers in Pushpagiri Nursery (ETV Bharat)

Speaking about her journey, Pushpalatha said, “I have been cultivating lotus plants for around six years. What started as a hobby later turned into a serious effort to expand it on a larger scale. Now, the growth and sales of the plants are giving us good results. Others should not hesitate to try new ideas. With the right effort and interest, success is possible.”

The lotus and water lily garden flourishing at Pushpagiri Nursery is not just a business venture. It stands as a symbol of a woman’s determination and courage. By adopting a different approach to farming and turning it into a success, this initiative serves as an inspiration for many others looking to explore new opportunities in agriculture.