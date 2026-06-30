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Home Away From Home: Lord Jagannath's 92-Year-Old Temple In Ajmer Where Devotees Pray With Same Faith And Tradition

Home Away From Home: Lord Jagannath's 92-Year-Old Temple In Ajmer Where Devotees Pray With Same Faith And Tradition ( ETV Bharat )

Ajmer: More than 2,005 kilometres away from Jagannath Dham in Puri stands a temple in Ajmer, where devotees immerse themselves in faith and tradition with as much fervour as they do at the Srimandir in the pilgrim town of Odisha. On Snana Purnima, held here too on Monday, the Trinity of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra was given the ceremonial bath in a manner similar to the rituals followed in Puri and then taken into seclusion for a period of 15 days after falling ill.

As devotees here say, the relationship with the Divine is not distant or symbolic, it is deeply personal. The Lord laughs, travels, rests, falls ill and recovers, allowing devotees to serve Him with the same affection they would offer a loved one, they believe.

Home Away From Home: Lord Jagannath's 92-Year-Old Temple In Ajmer Where Devotees Pray With Same Faith And Tradition (ETV Bharat)

Ever since the Shri Jagannath Temple in Ajmer came up 92 years ago, it has preserved every major ritual and tradition of the revered Jagannath Temple in Odisha. At the time, it was Rajasthan’s only temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath. Before the shrine was built, the sacred idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Sakshigopal were brought from Puri, ensuring that not just the deities but also the soul of Puri’s traditions found a home in Ajmer.

Nearly 300 devotees visit the temple every day, while hundreds more gather on Ekadashi and other important religious occasions.

This year, from June 30 to July 15, Lord Jagannath, believed to be suffering from fever following His annual ceremonial bath, will remain in seclusion for 15 days, away from public darshan. During this period, the temple priests lovingly care for Him as one would for an ailing member of the family - offering herbal Ayurvedic decoctions, light porridge and constant care until He is believed to have recovered.

A legacy built on devotion

Home Away From Home: Lord Jagannath's 92-Year-Old Temple In Ajmer Where Devotees Pray With Same Faith And Tradition (ETV Bharat)

Temple Trust Committee President Sanjay Kandoi says the temple was founded over 92 years ago by Ajmer industrialist Ram Richhpal Siriya, who purchased the land and built the shrine. For many years, Siriya and his family personally looked after the temple and its daily worship before entrusting its management to the Shri Agrawal Marwari Panchayat Dhada, which continues to preserve its religious traditions.

The temple’s official records document nearly 90 years of history. Kandoi says the idols have remained the same since the temple’s establishment. Unlike Puri, where the sacred idols are periodically replaced through the Nabakalebara ritual, Ajmer follows a different custom.