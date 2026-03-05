ETV Bharat / offbeat

Historical Mansions That Define Banaras

By Gopal Mishra

Varanasi: The ancient city of Banaras is known for many things. Among them are saris, paan and a series of mansions or havelis, some complete and some partially completed.

Dr K.K. Sharma, a historian who has written on various aspects of Banaras, disclosed that the word 'haveli' means air and such buildings were built to be airy, with spacious courtyards, ventilation and light ensuring warmth and coolness in summer and winter. Their walls and roofs were strong and thick to have a long-lasting existence that went with Kashi’s tradition of royalty.

He disclosed that three major mansions of Kashi are considered famous. The first is Kashmiri Mal's mansion, which lies in ruins. It's located in the lane near the Sankatha Temple. It's said that Kashmiri Mal, a hundi trader, used to lend money to the British. He was a prominent businessman. It's also said that when his mother passed away in Kashi, he couldn't find a place for her cremation as the Dom Raja told him there wasn't enough space on account of too many bodies. Displeased, he spread gold coins on the ground, and his mother was cremated there. That spot remains intact even today.

Next, there's Devkinandan Babu's L-shaped mansion that is located in Ramapur, a suburb. Devkinandan was a timber merchant, trading in the timber derived from the forests surrounding Varanasi. He wrote the novel 'Chandrakanta', and it is said that at the time, people learnt Hindi just to read it. He subsequently wrote several other novels, including 'Bhootnath' which became very popular. He also wrote mystical stories about the Naugarh Fort, Vijaygarh Fort and Chunar Fort.

The third one is a Kath Ki Haveli, which is a wooden mansion of a King. A little further away in the Chaukhamba area, there is also the Aadhi Haveli, which is a Vaishnavite seat. Chaukhamba, where the Lord is believed to reside in the form of Gopal Ji, is also known as the Adhi Haveli.

Dr Sharma disclosed that people must understand the difference between a mansion (haveli) and a bungalow (kothi). "There are many kothis here, such as Sher Wali Kothi and Sheeshe Wali Kothi. Havelis had a different existence. Many families lived in them, even hundreds, while the kothis were inhabited by a limited number of families. Commercial operations were absent in kothis, while havelis were also trading centres," he said, while adding that the history of mansions spans over 200 years and they were established in Kashi in the 18th century by prominent merchants. Due to economic disruptions, some sold them to others who were unable to preserve them. Dr Sharma wants the government to pay attention to these mansions.