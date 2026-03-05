Historical Mansions That Define Banaras
Although in a dilapidated state, the havelis of Banaras retain their grandeur
Published : March 5, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
By Gopal Mishra
Varanasi: The ancient city of Banaras is known for many things. Among them are saris, paan and a series of mansions or havelis, some complete and some partially completed.
Dr K.K. Sharma, a historian who has written on various aspects of Banaras, disclosed that the word 'haveli' means air and such buildings were built to be airy, with spacious courtyards, ventilation and light ensuring warmth and coolness in summer and winter. Their walls and roofs were strong and thick to have a long-lasting existence that went with Kashi’s tradition of royalty.
He disclosed that three major mansions of Kashi are considered famous. The first is Kashmiri Mal's mansion, which lies in ruins. It's located in the lane near the Sankatha Temple. It's said that Kashmiri Mal, a hundi trader, used to lend money to the British. He was a prominent businessman. It's also said that when his mother passed away in Kashi, he couldn't find a place for her cremation as the Dom Raja told him there wasn't enough space on account of too many bodies. Displeased, he spread gold coins on the ground, and his mother was cremated there. That spot remains intact even today.
Next, there's Devkinandan Babu's L-shaped mansion that is located in Ramapur, a suburb. Devkinandan was a timber merchant, trading in the timber derived from the forests surrounding Varanasi. He wrote the novel 'Chandrakanta', and it is said that at the time, people learnt Hindi just to read it. He subsequently wrote several other novels, including 'Bhootnath' which became very popular. He also wrote mystical stories about the Naugarh Fort, Vijaygarh Fort and Chunar Fort.
The third one is a Kath Ki Haveli, which is a wooden mansion of a King. A little further away in the Chaukhamba area, there is also the Aadhi Haveli, which is a Vaishnavite seat. Chaukhamba, where the Lord is believed to reside in the form of Gopal Ji, is also known as the Adhi Haveli.
Dr Sharma disclosed that people must understand the difference between a mansion (haveli) and a bungalow (kothi). "There are many kothis here, such as Sher Wali Kothi and Sheeshe Wali Kothi. Havelis had a different existence. Many families lived in them, even hundreds, while the kothis were inhabited by a limited number of families. Commercial operations were absent in kothis, while havelis were also trading centres," he said, while adding that the history of mansions spans over 200 years and they were established in Kashi in the 18th century by prominent merchants. Due to economic disruptions, some sold them to others who were unable to preserve them. Dr Sharma wants the government to pay attention to these mansions.
Meanwhile, a concerned citizen and chronicler, Himanshu Raj, adds Kangan Wali Haveli to the list disclosed by Dr Sharma.
He said, "The Kangan Wali Haveli was built by Raja Mansingh in the Panchganga area of Kashi and is visible from the banks of the Ganges. The remarkable thing is that if you look at one side of it, you can see only one door, but if you look at it from the ghat on the banks of the Ganges, you can see five doors. This haveli is very large, with 48 rooms. It occupies an area of approximately 13 biswas, and its interior is built in a very ancient style."
He further added that the smallest and narrowest mansion is the wooden mansion that belonged to the royal family of Gwalior. He disclosed that around 200 years ago, the King of Gwalior was advised by an astrologer to reside in Kashi in a house made of wood. This led to its construction.
Raj added that Kashmiri Mal's mansion displays a strong architectural tradition and covers an area of more than 12 biswas. It once contained more than 25 rooms. "It was built using red stones from Chunar. At that time, transporting these stones was extremely difficult. This mansion was built approximately 250 years ago," he added.
Referring to Devkinandan, he said that he belonged to a prominent landowning family in Prayagraj. The British government had entrusted him with the responsibility of developing certain areas. He gained recognition as a coloniser. When he moved to Kashi, he had this mansion constructed.
It is said that Devkinandan tried unsuccessfully to procure one of the elevators being imported by the British for this building. He had to make do with stairs instead.
It is learnt that Kashmiri Mal was the grandson of Raja Todarmal, and he had commissioned his mansion around 1870. Presently, two of its floors have collapsed, leaving only one remaining. But its magnificence is intact.
Devkinandan's mansion was constructed using red Chunar and pink stones. Its ground floor is a courtyard, which was expanded into a Naubat Khana that could accommodate approximately 20,000 people at a time. It also houses an ancient temple.
The wooden mansion is made entirely of wood with no brick or stone. It is located near the Kaal Bhairav Temple in a very narrow alley of Kashi. This five-story mansion is remarkable in size and goes by the name of Adhi Haveli.
The Kangan Wali Haveli occupies an area of over 10 biswas and has over 35 rooms. This haveli was also never fully completed and is also referred to as Adhi Haveli, or half mansion.
The Gopal Temple in the Chaukhamba area, which is also considered a major pilgrimage site for the Vaishnav community, is also known as the Adhi Haveli or half mansion.
