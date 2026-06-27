Madhya Pradesh: The Hindu Family At The Centre Of Vidisha's Muharram Procession
The Kushwaha family has been taking out the taziya from the shrine of Bawdi Waale Baba opposite the Hanuman temple in Khai Mohalla every year.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Vidisha: In continuation of the inter-religious brotherhood that has marked the Indian subcontinent for centuries, a Hindu family has been making an important contribution during Muharram in Vidisha. Among the various taziyas and other processions taken out on Friday to mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, was that of Bawdi Baale Baba.
This Baba’s shrine is next to stepwell right opposite a Hanuman temple in the vicinity of Khai Mohalla. For years, people have been visiting both sites to pay their respects symbolizing Vidisha's shared heritage where faiths flourish amid mutual respect.
Every year on Muharram, the Kushwahas have been giving their services at the shrine of the Baba and arrange the procession. Their ancestors began serving at the Baba’s shrine, and over time, it became a family tradition. Presently the fifth generation of the family is continuing with the tradition with unwavering devotion and dedication. The Baba's symbol is carried on his head by the eldest member of the family. Adorned with flowers, garlands and traditional decoration, when it passes through the main market, thousands of people from the city and surrounding areas come together to pay their respect to the Baba.
Chhoti Bai Kushwaha, the oldest member of the family, said, “I have seen my elders serving Baba. The same tradition has been carried forward. There was a time when the family was financially very weak, but the service continued with unwavering faith. With Baba's blessings, the family prospered and today, the children and grandchildren are also carrying on this tradition. This place has remained a centre of people's faith since the time when it used to be sparsely populated, with ditches, forests and fields all around."
Another family member Khubchand Kushwaha disclosed that according to the local belief, the stepwell is ancient. “It is believed to be connected to other stepwells and several other places through underground passages. Devotees who come to Baba's shrine seeking boons and wishes,” he said.
Interestingly, the Kushwaha family does not seek any monetary contribution or donation for the Baba’s procession and makes arrangements itself. However, devotees make voluntary contributions in the shape of arrangements for food items to be distributed along with other services and offerings. Because there is no financial burden on anyone, people consider the event a tradition of service and dedication.
The procession of the Baba is distinguished by its unique character. This year, traditional drums and drummers were specially brought from Mumbai while Sehras were procured from Delhi. Musicians with various musical instruments added to the grandeur.
A member of the Kushwaha family, Rohi said, "The procession of Bawdi Wale Baba is no longer just a religious event but has become the identity of Vidisha. People from both Hindu and Muslim communities participate equally in this procession. Some manage the arrangements while the others serve. The people join the procession with devotion. This gives the message that the path of faith passes through humanity and brotherhood."
Local resident Vinod Kumar Soni has seen this procession since childhood. “This tradition has continued uninterrupted for decades. Every year on Muharram, people of the city, regardless of religion or caste, join in this event. The procession of Bawdi Wale Baba has emerged as a symbol of social unity and mutual trust," he said.
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