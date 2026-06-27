ETV Bharat / offbeat

Madhya Pradesh: The Hindu Family At The Centre Of Vidisha's Muharram Procession

Vidisha: In continuation of the inter-religious brotherhood that has marked the Indian subcontinent for centuries, a Hindu family has been making an important contribution during Muharram in Vidisha. Among the various taziyas and other processions taken out on Friday to mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, was that of Bawdi Baale Baba.

This Baba’s shrine is next to stepwell right opposite a Hanuman temple in the vicinity of Khai Mohalla. For years, people have been visiting both sites to pay their respects symbolizing Vidisha's shared heritage where faiths flourish amid mutual respect.

Every year on Muharram, the Kushwahas have been giving their services at the shrine of the Baba and arrange the procession. Their ancestors began serving at the Baba’s shrine, and over time, it became a family tradition. Presently the fifth generation of the family is continuing with the tradition with unwavering devotion and dedication. The Baba's symbol is carried on his head by the eldest member of the family. Adorned with flowers, garlands and traditional decoration, when it passes through the main market, thousands of people from the city and surrounding areas come together to pay their respect to the Baba.

Chhoti Bai Kushwaha, the oldest member of the family, said, “I have seen my elders serving Baba. The same tradition has been carried forward. There was a time when the family was financially very weak, but the service continued with unwavering faith. With Baba's blessings, the family prospered and today, the children and grandchildren are also carrying on this tradition. This place has remained a centre of people's faith since the time when it used to be sparsely populated, with ditches, forests and fields all around."

Another family member Khubchand Kushwaha disclosed that according to the local belief, the stepwell is ancient. “It is believed to be connected to other stepwells and several other places through underground passages. Devotees who come to Baba's shrine seeking boons and wishes,” he said.