Hindu Family Donates Land To Expand Eidgah In Rajasthan, Earning Widespread Praise
Five Saini brothers donate land for Eidgah, and refused an offer for money, reflecting deep-rooted harmony and mutual respect in Sikar district, reports Ashwini Pareek
Published : March 29, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Sikar: In a heartwarming display of communal harmony, a Hindu family from Guhala village of Rajasthan’s Sikar district donated their land to expand the local Eidgah, a prayer ground for Muslims, underscoring unity beyond religious divides.
Located in the Neem-ka-Thana region, the village, with a population of about 7,000, is being widely praised as a true reflection of India’s spirit of unity and harmony.
Guhala has already gained a reputation for cooperation and social harmony and peace among its residents, comprising thirty-six communities, including Muslims, Scheduled Castes, Sainis, and others.
Locals said Eidgah, a key religious site for the village’s Muslim population, faced a severe shortage of space as the number of worshippers grew, especially during Eid, when large crowds from nearby villages gather to pray.
“Recognising the need to accommodate everyone, Bhopal Ram Saini, Pooranmal Saini, and their three brothers stepped forward to donate land for the expansion,” they said. “The Saini family refused any financial compensation for the land.”
Pooranmal Saini said the family accepted the request without hesitation and declined offers of payment from the Muslim community. “This gesture is rooted in brotherhood and mutual love rather than material gain,” he said.
Beyond donating the land, the brothers actively participated in the construction of the Eidgah’s boundary wall, supporting the community from foundation work to completion. During Eid celebrations, they were publicly honoured in front of a large congregation, an event that was widely shared and praised.
Despite some opposition from relatives and acquaintances questioning why the land was donated to the Muslim community, the brothers stood firm.
“Our family would have gladly donated land for a temple if asked, as we believe in equality and respect for all faiths,” Pooranmal added.
Speaking to ETV, village elders said the act reflects the deep social bonds in Guhala, where people support each other through joys and hardships. “While the donation may seem ordinary to locals, it sends a powerful message of trust, unity, and coexistence to outsiders, reinforcing the village’s legacy of harmony and brotherhood,” they added.
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