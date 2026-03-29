ETV Bharat / offbeat

Hindu Family Donates Land To Expand Eidgah In Rajasthan, Earning Widespread Praise

A Hindu family being felicitated by Muslims in Sikar for donating land to expand Eidgah ( ETV Bharat )

Sikar: In a heartwarming display of communal harmony, a Hindu family from Guhala village of Rajasthan’s Sikar district donated their land to expand the local Eidgah, a prayer ground for Muslims, underscoring unity beyond religious divides. Located in the Neem-ka-Thana region, the village, with a population of about 7,000, is being widely praised as a true reflection of India’s spirit of unity and harmony. Guhala has already gained a reputation for cooperation and social harmony and peace among its residents, comprising thirty-six communities, including Muslims, Scheduled Castes, Sainis, and others. Locals said Eidgah, a key religious site for the village’s Muslim population, faced a severe shortage of space as the number of worshippers grew, especially during Eid, when large crowds from nearby villages gather to pray. A Hindu family being felicitated by Muslims in Sikar for donating land to expand Eidgah (ETV Bharat)