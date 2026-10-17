Festival With A Difference : When Dussehra Ends Elsewhere, Kullu Begins Its Seven-Day Celebration
Kullu begins Dussehra on Vijayadashami, celebrating seven days of dev traditions before burning clay and cow dung masks in its concluding Lanka Dahan ritual.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Kullu: Ravana takes shape in a mixture of clay and cow dung in this part of the country. There is no towering effigy packed with firecrackers. Instead, masks representing the demon king, his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad are prepared, dried in the sun and painted for a ritual that brings the valley’s Dussehra celebrations to a close.
The timing sets Kullu apart, too. While Vijayadashami marks the culmination of celebrations in many parts of the country, it signals the beginning of this Himalayan town’s seven-day festival. Here, the festivities revolve around Lord Raghunath and the gathering of deities from across the district.
The international Kullu Dussehra opens with Lord Raghunath’s chariot procession at Dhalpur ground. Hundreds of local deities, brought from their temples in different parts of the valley, join the celebrations. Lord Raghunath remains in a temporary camp during the festival, returning to his temple after the concluding Lanka Dahan ceremony.
There is no customary burning of giant Ravana effigies or accompanying fireworks. The victory of Lord Ram is commemorated through a different set of rituals, preserved within Kullu’s dev traditions.
Preparing Ravana’s masks
Work on the masks begins during Navratri, before the festival opens. Under the supervision of Lord Raghunath temple priest Dinesh Kishore, clay and cow dung are mixed and shaped into masks representing Ravana, Kumbhakarna, Meghnad and members of Ravana’s army.
The masks are left in the sun for several days to harden. Their features are then worked on and the faces painted before they are readied for the final ceremony at Lanka Bekar.
Their preparation is a modest affair compared with the construction of the enormous effigies seen elsewhere. Yet these small objects carry an important place in the valley’s festival - they are central to its symbolic enactment of the destruction of Lanka.
“Kullu Dussehra’s Lanka Dahan is not merely a religious event, it is also an expression of people’s enthusiasm and joy. Thousands taking part eagerly await a glimpse of Lord Raghunath’s victory chariot. This ancient tradition of burning masks is an integral part of Kullu’s culture, bringing together religious faith and collective celebration,” said Kishore.
The journey to Lanka Bekar
On the seventh and final day, Lord Raghunath leaves his temporary camp for the concluding ritual. His chariot proceeds from Dhalpur ground towards Lanka Bekar, near the cattle ground, where the ceremony takes place. Branches and brushwood are set alight along with the masks, symbolising the burning of Lanka and Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana. Members of the erstwhile royal family participate in the concluding observances.
Kishore said, "The ceremony follows the prescribed local rituals before Lord Raghunath’s return to his temple."
Danavendra Singh, the kardar, or custodian, of Lord Raghunath, described the symbolic sequence associated with the ceremony.
“Lanka Dahan is performed on the seventh and final day of Dussehra. During the ritual, arrows are symbolically released from Lord Raghunath’s chariot, signalling the burning of Lanka. The masks made of cow dung and clay are then burnt. Once the masks have been consumed by the fire, Lord Raghunath’s victory chariot arrives there and returns to the temple with Mother Sita,” he said.
A festival shaped by the valley’s deities
Kullu’s Dussehra follows a course distinct from the familiar sequence of Ramlila performances culminating in Ravana’s destruction. Its centre is the gathering of the valley’s deities and their participation in Lord Raghunath’s celebrations.
For seven days, devotees come to Dhalpur to offer prayers and witness these traditions. Visitors from elsewhere in India and abroad also arrive to see the processions and the assembly of deities.
The opening chariot procession brings them together; Lanka Dahan marks the farewell. By the time the masks are burnt and Lord Raghunath begins his journey back to the temple, Kullu has spent a week celebrating a festival that began when Dussehra festivities elsewhere were drawing to a close.
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