ETV Bharat / offbeat

Festival With A Difference : When Dussehra Ends Elsewhere, Kullu Begins Its Seven-Day Celebration

Kullu: Ravana takes shape in a mixture of clay and cow dung in this part of the country. There is no towering effigy packed with firecrackers. Instead, masks representing the demon king, his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad are prepared, dried in the sun and painted for a ritual that brings the valley’s Dussehra celebrations to a close.

The timing sets Kullu apart, too. While Vijayadashami marks the culmination of celebrations in many parts of the country, it signals the beginning of this Himalayan town’s seven-day festival. Here, the festivities revolve around Lord Raghunath and the gathering of deities from across the district.

The international Kullu Dussehra opens with Lord Raghunath’s chariot procession at Dhalpur ground. Hundreds of local deities, brought from their temples in different parts of the valley, join the celebrations. Lord Raghunath remains in a temporary camp during the festival, returning to his temple after the concluding Lanka Dahan ceremony.

Masks representing the demon king, his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad being prepared by Lord Raghunath temple priest Dinesh Kishore (ETV Bharat)

There is no customary burning of giant Ravana effigies or accompanying fireworks. The victory of Lord Ram is commemorated through a different set of rituals, preserved within Kullu’s dev traditions.

Preparing Ravana’s masks

Work on the masks begins during Navratri, before the festival opens. Under the supervision of Lord Raghunath temple priest Dinesh Kishore, clay and cow dung are mixed and shaped into masks representing Ravana, Kumbhakarna, Meghnad and members of Ravana’s army.

The masks are left in the sun for several days to harden. Their features are then worked on and the faces painted before they are readied for the final ceremony at Lanka Bekar.

Festival With A Difference : When Dussehra Ends Elsewhere, Kullu Begins Its Seven-Day Celebration (ETV Bharat)

Their preparation is a modest affair compared with the construction of the enormous effigies seen elsewhere. Yet these small objects carry an important place in the valley’s festival - they are central to its symbolic enactment of the destruction of Lanka.

“Kullu Dussehra’s Lanka Dahan is not merely a religious event, it is also an expression of people’s enthusiasm and joy. Thousands taking part eagerly await a glimpse of Lord Raghunath’s victory chariot. This ancient tradition of burning masks is an integral part of Kullu’s culture, bringing together religious faith and collective celebration,” said Kishore.

The journey to Lanka Bekar