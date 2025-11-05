ETV Bharat / offbeat

How Kullu Women Are Weaving A Global Future With Indigenous Wool, Natural Dyes

“Traditional Kullu garments had become common and takers had lessened. We thought of giving them a new look. Now our indigenous wool products are loved both in India and abroad. The initiative had a few women under its fold but now it has become a livelihood for hundreds,” says Acharya.

Today, over 400 women across 14 villages are working with the foundation. They are spinning, weaving, and dyeing wool in their homes, transforming it into stylish coats, shawls, sweaters, gloves, socks, and caps. The products are being sold in the range from Rs 1,000 and go up to Rs 2 lakh. Using only natural dyes extracted from walnut shells, marigold flowers, onion peels, and wild blooms, they are creating clothes that are eco-friendly, uniquely coloured and rooted in the region’s identity.

At the heart of this revival is the Kullvi Whims Foundation, an organisation that has spun a global movement collaborating with the craftmakers. Founded 12 years ago by Bhrigu Acharya, the foundation began with a simple mission - to ensure sheep herders get fair prices for their wool and local women gain sustainable livelihoods through their craft.

Kullu: In the hills of Himachal, Kullu-women in Naggar are reimagining their heritage and weaving wool indigenously - changing the face of the craft and dyeing it in the colours of nature. No wonder, their products are finding admirers not only in India but also in over 20 countries.

The foundation collaborates with 45 international brands and showcases its collections at exhibitions held across continents. Students from universities also visit Naggar to learn traditional weaving, spinning, and dyeing techniques.

For many women, the foundation has infused a new life into their craft. Like Neema and Lata Sharma, who have been associated with Kullvi Whims for years, the work has given them both income and confidence.

“We earn and also take care of our family and homes. We have learned dyeing and weaving, and we even get to represent our work at exhibitions in India and abroad. Seeing foreigners appreciate our handmade products makes us happy,” says Neema.

Lata, who recently traveled to Australia to showcase their collection, says people outside India are fascinated by our weaving. "They even wanted to learn it. It fills us with immense pride that our traditional craft is being recognised and appreciated globally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign has also boosted our confidence and visibility,” she adds.

Unlike most commercial ventures, Kullvi Whims avoids chemical dyes. "We ensure every shade is derived from natural or local flora. It is time-intensive but safe and sustainable," says Acharya.

A craft producer Sakshi from Bengaluru, who trained at the foundation, had words of praise for the work she learnt. “When threads are dyed naturally and handwoven, they are good for us and the environment. More importantly they carry the warmth of human touch. Machine-made synthetics are no match for these hand spun products,” she explains.

Even international visitors are quite impressed and enchanted. Aadya, a tourist from the US, says she was drawn to the authenticity of Kullu’s woolen wear. “The handmade woolen garments here are beautiful and pure. You can feel the naturalness and comfort,” Aadya says excitedly.

The initiative not only gave the craft a new lease of life and sustainable livelihoods to struggling herders and weavers, it has become a model of rural entrepreneurship and cultural preservation. “Knowledge and skill matter the most. Our wool carries the warmth of tradition and also promise all stakeholders a better future," says Acharya with pride.