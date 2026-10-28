Of Pickles And Chutneys: Four Friends Turn Local Produce Into Jobs For 70 In Himachal’s Mandi
The company says a Rs 84 lakh government grant helped expand its operations, taking locally processed fruit and vegetable products beyond state, reports Nitesh Saini.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Mandi: Sometimes friendships forge bonds that go beyond the confines of just being with one another. And this friendship between four friends from Mandi did just that. Their brainstorming to do something good for themselves and others gave birth to an idea that bloomed into an enterprise that is today employing 70 people from the locality. Welcome to Hill Thrill Agro Processor Private Limited, an initiative that has grown into a food processing enterprise in Badhu village of Chachyot tehsil. The unit turns locally available fruits and vegetables into marketable products and creates opportunities for locals to earn a livelihood close to home.
Managing director of the enterprise Kheeramani said the idea emerged while he was working in the private sector. He and his friends Bhagirath Chauhan, Ravindra and Ilmdeen Ali wanted to establish a village enterprise that would provide local employment and reduce the need for people to move elsewhere in search of work.
They joined hands to pool in things available close to home and produce something that can be marketed. So they chose fruits and vegetables typical to the state and started processing these into pickles and chutneys. The commercial production at the unit began in January 2023. Today, the company makes more than 50 products, including pickles, chutneys, jams, fruit wines, fruit cider and apple cider vinegar. Processing local produce adds value to agricultural and horticultural harvests while connecting them with wider markets.
According to the company, its products find buyers in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.
Government assistance helped support the enterprise’s development. Explaining how the funding came through, Kheeramani said, “A detailed project report was prepared for the unit’s expansion and operations. Subsequently, in 2024, the company received a grant of Rs 84 lakh under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture. Government assistance has proved important in developing the unit and advancing production activities. Such incentive schemes of the state government are helping local entrepreneurs develop their businesses and expand employment opportunities in rural areas.”
The company’s workforce has grown from 24 employees at the outset to 70. Of these, 40 receive Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) benefits. Employees also get opportunities to improve their skills and work capabilities.
For workers, the benefits extend beyond having a job. Employment within the area allows them to build a livelihood without leaving their community.
Jitendra Thakur, an employee from Kutahchi, said, “Getting employment close to home has made things much easier. Working here also gives us an opportunity to improve our skills.”
Kamal Sharma of Kiling said young people often had to leave home to find work, but employment at Hill Thrill had given them an opportunity at their doorstep. "EPF and ESI facilities also provided social security," he added thanking the state government and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for supporting employment-oriented initiatives.
Gunjan Sharma of Chachyot said, "For us this is nothing less than a boon. Local employment has kept us close to home and I would like to express my gratitude to the company management."
Badhu gram panchayat pradhan Sita Thakur described the unit as a big step for development of the community. “The establishment of a processing unit in the panchayat area is a major achievement. It is providing local people with employment close to their homes and reducing the compulsion to go elsewhere for work. Such units in rural areas is strengthening people’s livelihoods,” she said.
Hill Thrill’s growth has become an example of how local resources, entrepreneurship and government support can come together to create rural employment. Its processing operations give local agricultural and horticultural produce access to markets across several states, while its expanding workforce supports livelihoods within the village.
The venture also is an inspiration for youngsters considering enterprises in their own areas, demonstrating the role small and medium businesses can play in strengthening the rural economy and widening opportunities for economic self-reliance.
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