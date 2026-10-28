ETV Bharat / offbeat

Of Pickles And Chutneys: Four Friends Turn Local Produce Into Jobs For 70 In Himachal’s Mandi

Of Pickles And Cider: Four Friends Turn Local Produce Into Jobs For 70 In Himachal’s Mandi ( ETV Bharat )

Mandi: Sometimes friendships forge bonds that go beyond the confines of just being with one another. And this friendship between four friends from Mandi did just that. Their brainstorming to do something good for themselves and others gave birth to an idea that bloomed into an enterprise that is today employing 70 people from the locality. Welcome to Hill Thrill Agro Processor Private Limited, an initiative that has grown into a food processing enterprise in Badhu village of Chachyot tehsil. The unit turns locally available fruits and vegetables into marketable products and creates opportunities for locals to earn a livelihood close to home.

Managing director of the enterprise Kheeramani said the idea emerged while he was working in the private sector. He and his friends Bhagirath Chauhan, Ravindra and Ilmdeen Ali wanted to establish a village enterprise that would provide local employment and reduce the need for people to move elsewhere in search of work.

Of Pickles And Cider: Four Friends Turn Local Produce Into Jobs For 70 In Himachal’s Mandi (ETV Bharat) They joined hands to pool in things available close to home and produce something that can be marketed. So they chose fruits and vegetables typical to the state and started processing these into pickles and chutneys. The commercial production at the unit began in January 2023. Today, the company makes more than 50 products, including pickles, chutneys, jams, fruit wines, fruit cider and apple cider vinegar. Processing local produce adds value to agricultural and horticultural harvests while connecting them with wider markets. According to the company, its products find buyers in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. Government assistance helped support the enterprise’s development. Explaining how the funding came through, Kheeramani said, “A detailed project report was prepared for the unit’s expansion and operations. Subsequently, in 2024, the company received a grant of Rs 84 lakh under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture. Government assistance has proved important in developing the unit and advancing production activities. Such incentive schemes of the state government are helping local entrepreneurs develop their businesses and expand employment opportunities in rural areas.” Of Pickles And Cider: Four Friends Turn Local Produce Into Jobs For 70 In Himachal’s Mandi (ETV Bharat) The company’s workforce has grown from 24 employees at the outset to 70. Of these, 40 receive Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) benefits. Employees also get opportunities to improve their skills and work capabilities. For workers, the benefits extend beyond having a job. Employment within the area allows them to build a livelihood without leaving their community.