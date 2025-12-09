ETV Bharat / offbeat

Heritage Transport Museum - Where Life Has Been Breathed Back Into Vintage Beauties

"My passion gave birth to this museum. There was no other transport museum in India. When I decided to organise my collection, the first thing I did was to contact the government. The government appreciated my efforts and provided financial support. Consequently, in December 2013, the magnificent Heritage Transport Museum came into being," Thakral shared.

While 60 of these old cars are in working condition, another 40 are being restored. The Heritage Transport Museum is located on Sohna Road, adjacent to Delhi. Talking to ETV Bharat, Thakral explained that each vehicle he owns has a history. He has a child-like attachment to each vehicle. He said that his passion for vintage cars paved the way for this unique and special museum.

With due government permission, Thakral has preserved these cars while reviving them and making them roadworthy. His childhood fascination with antiques has become a mission for him, where he has created India's first heritage transport museum with classic cars from the 1930s to 1970s. The government has recognised this unique endeavour and supported it with financial assistance.

New Delhi: A Delhi resident in possession of vintage cars dating back to the decade of 1930s has converted his house into a museum. Driven by his passion for vintage beauties, Tarun Thakral has around 60 such vehicles in working condition. A dedicated staff has been hired for their upkeep, and professional experts regularly maintain them.

The journey of reviving old cars has not been easy as their spare parts are not easy to find in India. Thakral disclosed that many of the parts of these vintage cars are imported from the United States, London and other places abroad. Thereafter, experienced mechanics familiar with these vehicles have to be traced. These cars have mechanical technology and are not electronic. If properly restored, they can last for years without any problems.

A car at the Heritage Transport Museum in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Thakral said that he hires professional mechanics for these vintage cars as even today, there are experts in the country who understand vintage vehicles well and repair them with love.

Recalling the first car in his collection, Thakral said, "My first car is a 1932 Chevrolet Phaeton that belonged to the Lahore Presidency. Its owner had parked it outdoors in Ramgarh in Rajasthan. The heat had completely worn away the tires, rubber parts and seats. Only the frame remained. But the engine was intact."

This car was brought to Delhi on a truck. Its detailed inventory was compiled, and parts were ordered from the US. The car was back on the road after one year of work. "It felt like a dead thing was brought back to life," recalled Thakral.

Thakral's journey goes beyond simply collecting cars. It represents a significant initiative to preserve the history of Indian transport. By breathing new life into old vehicles, he has created a museum that not only introduces the future generation to India's automotive history but also demonstrates what passion and perseverance can achieve.

Thakral has closely observed vehicles from both the old and new worlds. He recalls that once upon a time, the roads were narrower, but vehicles were fewer, making travel easier and pleasurable. Today, roads are wider, and vehicles are numerous, where traffic jams have worsened the situation in many cities.

However, he also believes that technology has made vehicles safer and more comfortable. From brake systems to comfort features, today's era is quite advanced. Thakral's story demonstrates that time, resources and limitations are no barrier in the face of passion. By breathing new life into old cars, he has proved that hobbies can also lead to the preservation of history.