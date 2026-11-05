Soldier Dreams: Children In Bihar's Brick Kilns Now Dare To Dream, Wish To Serve The Country In Uniform
At a Bihar brick kiln, more than 50 children of migrant workers attend Akshar Learning Centre and dream to serve the country, reports Shivchandra Pratap.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Sheikhpura: Five-year-old Srishti can barely hold a pencil in her hand, but her resolve to serve the country as a soldier is unshakeable. Her friend Pinky also aspires to join the Indian Army when she grows up, and her understanding of fighting on the borders rests only on her experience of the hard times she has spent amidst black smoke billowing from chimneys, the earthy scent of baked clay and scattered piles of coal.
Call them children of a lesser God, but for many like Pinky and Srishti, a new dawn has begun in Bihar’s Sheikhpura district. They are the children of migrant brick kiln workers whose families often move in search of a livelihood. Their soot-stained hands, which once played with coal, now hold the promise of a brighter future and a chance to serve the country.
Children in families that migrate for work often miss out on school as their families face more immediate challenges, the first being earning enough for two square meals a day. Their parents understand the importance of education, but given where the brick kilns are located, schooling remains a distant dream.
But in Devle village, 10 kilometres from the Sadar block of Sheikhpura district, the narrative is changing and how! The district administration took a step to addressing the problem and set up the Akshar Learning Centre at a brick kiln six months ago.
A room large enough to accommodate more children has been set aside and arrangements have been made to help them learn. Although the facilities are limited, the children, once deprived of education, are now determined to make a name for themselves.
Giving Wings to Dreams
At the learning centre, children learn the alphabet, recite poems and take part in creative writing activities. In a short time, many have already decided what they want to become. Some want to be doctors or engineers, while most want to serve the country as soldiers.
Rita Devi, the ward councillor for Devle village in the district’s Lodipur Panchayat, has played a big role in this change. She worked as a labourer at this very brick kiln for several years before becoming an elected representative. She has also made sure her own children attend the centre.
A teacher has been appointed to help the children get started with their lessons. With over 50 children now attending regularly, the centre has proved to be a blessing for the families working at the brick kiln.
From Ranchi to Sheikhpura
Dhaneshwar Munda, a native of Ranchi, Jharkhand, has been working at this brick kiln for the past five years. He and his wife were concerned about their children’s future until the Akshar Learning Centre opened.
“Without education we have ruined our lives, now we do not want the same for four of our children. We now ensure that the children do not have to miss even a single day without going to the school. We just hope they build a better future for themselves,” says Munda.
Five-year-old Srishti, who studies at the centre, is busy flipping through the pages of her notebook. Ask her what she wants to become and pat comes the reply, “Soldier.”
“I enjoy studying because I want to learn and do something worthwhile. My parents have explained the importance of education to me and make sure I come to the learning centre regularly. I want to grow up and become a soldier,” she says, lost in her notebook.
Pinky, the daughter of another labourer at the brick kiln, arrives at the centre on time every day and pays close attention in class. She shares her ambition with the ETV Bharat team. “I want to join the army. We are given lessons in mathematics, English, counting and colouring. I devote all my attention to studies because that is the only way to realise my ambition,” she says.
Ramdhir’s Interrupted Journey
Ramdhir, who began attending classes at the centre just two months ago, previously lived in Ranchi with his parents. When his family moved to Sheikhpura in Bihar in search of work, his education was interrupted because the school was too far from the brick kiln. “I didn’t go anywhere before. My parents work here making bricks. The opening of this centre has given me a second chance. I want to join the army when I grow up and serve my country,” says Ramdhir.
A Class 3 student, Sarmanti Kumari is from Katnikol in the Sheikhpura Municipal Council area. She now lives with her family at the brick kiln, where they have moved for work.
“I live at the brick kiln with my parents. Earlier I used to go to school in my village, but I could not complete studies after my family shifted here. Now that the centre has opened, I’ve started attending again. My mother ensures that I attend classes at Akshar centre instead of helping her make bricks,” says Sarmanti, who is still deciding what she would like to pursue.
Administrative Efforts and Expectations
The district administration’s efforts seem to be making a difference at the grassroots level. “The transformation is visible from the enthusiasm shown by the children. The Education Department is doing its bit to provide a better future for the children of marginalized and migrant labourers, ensuring that no child remains deprived of the opportunity to become literate,” says Tanveer Alam, district education officer, Sheikhpura.
Plans for District-wide Expansion
Following the initial success of the centre in Devle village, the district administration is considering opening more Akshar centres in parts of Sheikhpura where brick kilns are concentrated. “We are continuously striving for a better future for these children. Plans are currently being considered at the administrative level to open more such learning centres,” Alam adds.
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