ETV Bharat / offbeat

Soldier Dreams: Children In Bihar's Brick Kilns Now Dare To Dream, Wish To Serve The Country In Uniform

Sheikhpura : Five-year-old Srishti can barely hold a pencil in her hand, but her resolve to serve the country as a soldier is unshakeable. Her friend Pinky also aspires to join the Indian Army when she grows up, and her understanding of fighting on the borders rests only on her experience of the hard times she has spent amidst black smoke billowing from chimneys, the earthy scent of baked clay and scattered piles of coal.

Call them children of a lesser God, but for many like Pinky and Srishti, a new dawn has begun in Bihar’s Sheikhpura district. They are the children of migrant brick kiln workers whose families often move in search of a livelihood. Their soot-stained hands, which once played with coal, now hold the promise of a brighter future and a chance to serve the country.

Akshar Learning Centre (ETV Bharat)

Children in families that migrate for work often miss out on school as their families face more immediate challenges, the first being earning enough for two square meals a day. Their parents understand the importance of education, but given where the brick kilns are located, schooling remains a distant dream.

But in Devle village, 10 kilometres from the Sadar block of Sheikhpura district, the narrative is changing and how! The district administration took a step to addressing the problem and set up the Akshar Learning Centre at a brick kiln six months ago.

A room large enough to accommodate more children has been set aside and arrangements have been made to help them learn. Although the facilities are limited, the children, once deprived of education, are now determined to make a name for themselves.

Children in Bihar's Brick Kilns Nurture Dream To Serve The Country In Uniform (ETV Bharat)

Giving Wings to Dreams

At the learning centre, children learn the alphabet, recite poems and take part in creative writing activities. In a short time, many have already decided what they want to become. Some want to be doctors or engineers, while most want to serve the country as soldiers.

Rita Devi, the ward councillor for Devle village in the district’s Lodipur Panchayat, has played a big role in this change. She worked as a labourer at this very brick kiln for several years before becoming an elected representative. She has also made sure her own children attend the centre.

A teacher has been appointed to help the children get started with their lessons. With over 50 children now attending regularly, the centre has proved to be a blessing for the families working at the brick kiln.

The classroom painted with numerical and picture charts (ETV Bharat)

From Ranchi to Sheikhpura

Dhaneshwar Munda, a native of Ranchi, Jharkhand, has been working at this brick kiln for the past five years. He and his wife were concerned about their children’s future until the Akshar Learning Centre opened.

“Without education we have ruined our lives, now we do not want the same for four of our children. We now ensure that the children do not have to miss even a single day without going to the school. We just hope they build a better future for themselves,” says Munda.