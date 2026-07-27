Heavy Rain Lashes Odisha As Deep Depression Nears Landfall, IMD Issues Red Alert For Three Districts
Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari has urged residents not to panic, assuring that state has put all machinery on high alert, reports Minati Singha.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: A deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal brought heavy showers across Odisha during the past 24 hours on Monday with Banki in Cuttack district recording the state's highest rainfall of 192 mm.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy rainfall is likely to intensify further, issuing a red warning for Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts. Odisha government said the state machinery is ready for any major rainfall.
Reviewing the rain situation in different districts, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said, "We are ready to combat more rainfall and have put all machinery on high alert for any kind of situation. Line departments have also been alerted. Rivers are flowing well below the danger mark." He urged people not to panic and to take care of elders and children during the rains.
In the wake of the heavy rainfall forecast, four districts namely Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Mayurbhanj and Subarnpur have declared holiday at educational institutes on Monday. The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has also issued flash flood alerts in several districts till Tuesday evening. Some districts like Cuttack, Bhadrak and Balasore have reported flash flood-like situations.
According to the IMD's midday weather bulletin, the deep depression remained centred over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the West Bengal–north Odisha coast on Monday morning and is expected to move north-northwestwards before crossing the coast between Balasore and Canning later in the day.
Director of IMD's Bhubaneswar regional centre Manorama Mohanty said, "Odisha has received 600.4 mm seasonal rainfall from June 1 to July 27 this year, which is 20 percent more than normal rainfall. The southwest monsoon remained active over Odisha, triggering moderate rain at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts."
Among the major rainfall stations, Athagarh received 174 mm, Sonepur 135 mm, Kendrapada 133 mm, Khairmal 108 mm, Jatni 97 mm, Rajnagar 96 mm, while Mundali and Satyabadi recorded 78.2 mm and 78 mm, respectively. The state's average rainfall during the last 24 hours stood at 20.9 mm, which is 66 per cent above the normal of 12.6 mm. The district-wise rainfall map showed very heavy rainfall at four stations and heavy rainfall at 14 stations across the state.
The IMD has issued a red warning for Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall. An orange warning has been sounded for all coastal and interior districts for the next 24 hours. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 50–60 kmph are also expected over several northern and coastal districts.
The IMD cautioned that intense rainfall may lead to urban flooding, waterlogging, traffic disruptions, damage to kutcha roads and vulnerable structures, landslides in susceptible areas, and inundation of standing crops. People have been advised to avoid waterlogged areas, remain indoors during thunderstorms, and follow official weather advisories.
For Bhubaneswar, the forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower over the next 24 hours, with temperatures likely to hover around 32 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius. The city recorded 32.8 mm rainfall till 8:30 am on Monday.
Meanwhile, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast till July 29, warning of squally weather with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, and rough to very rough sea conditions.
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