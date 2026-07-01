ETV Bharat / offbeat

Health Workers Trek 38 Km In Jammu Kashmir's Gurez To Vaccinate Nomadic Children

Carrying vaccine carriers and essential medical supplies on their backs, health workers Bashir Ahmad Teroo, Shams Din Nasir and ASHA worker Rubina began their journey from Dawar to the remote alpine meadow of Patalwan, where nomadic families are spending the summer with their livestock.

The mission on the remote, rugged mountains brought vital healthcare to isolated nomadic communities, including Gujjar and Bakarwal families, who rarely have access to medical services. The journey also displayed official commitment and care bridging the gap between health and hard-to-reach communities.

Bandipora: Battling heat, steep trails and rocky terrain of Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, a dedicated team of health workers embarked on a nearly 38-kilometre trek to reach nomadic children for polio vaccinations under the National Pulse Polio Immunisation Campaign.

The team walked for nearly 10 hours across steep mountain trails and rocky terrain before reaching the seasonal settlement. After spending the night there, they returned on foot the following day, completing a round trip of around 38 kilometres.

Besides administering oral polio drops to around 30 children, the team also organised a medical camp, examining patients, distributing medicines and treating common ailments among the nomadic families living far from healthcare facilities.

“We started early in the morning and walked continuously for around 10 hours. The terrain was extremely challenging, but we knew children there were waiting for us,” said Teroo.

ASHA worker Rubina said families living in the high-altitude meadows have little access to healthcare. “For nomadic families, getting vaccinations and treatment is difficult as they live in higher reaches and do not have one permanent address. It makes health workers duty-bound to reach them instead of expecting them to travel long distances for vaccination,” she said.

Health Workers Trek 38 Km In Jammu Kashmir's Gurez To Vaccinate Nomadic Children (ETV Bharat)

Members of the nomadic community expressed gratitude for the team’s efforts. “We had never expected health workers to undertake such a difficult journey to vaccinate our children and provide medical care,” said an elderly person.