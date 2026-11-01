ETV Bharat / offbeat

Headmistress Of Primary School In Chhatrapti Sambhajinagar Makes Schooling Effective By Spicing Up Midday Meals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A teacher in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra has come up with a unique initiative that adds value to the midday meal (MDM) scheme of the government. Sangeeta Mohite, who is the headmistress (Mukhyadhyapika) of the Nipani Zilla Parishad Primary School has been spicing up the meals in a self-funded community initiative aimed at upgrading the quality of meals. This is being done to compete with the private institutions and boost student enrollment at her institution.

For the last two years Sangeeta has been spending Rs 7,000 to Rs 8000 per month from her own pocket to purchase fresh vegetables, beets, coriander, carrots and other articles to make the midday meals more tasty, nutritious and palatable.

She dwelt upon the idea of doing so on being distressed by the students wasting food on not finding it flavourful enough. She felt that the students often left the food and the purpose of the midday meal programme was not served as they still remained hungry.

Her effort has resulted in the students getting enthusiastic about the meals and consuming optimum proportion of what is served to them. This further results in their having high energy levels throughout the day.

While many students were previously irregular with their attendance, her hands-on cooking involvement has translated into 100% student attendance and a substantial rise in new admissions making her public institution a strong alternative to the private ones in the Nipani area.



Of late, Nipani has witnessed a sprouting of private institutions that also include a whole lot of English medium ones. To ensure that the students get quality education, Sangeeta and her colleagues impart education through an activity-based model that includes sports and games taking special care of their health. Her institution stands out in cleanliness as well.

"God has given me food of which I give some to the children. If they get good food and education, they can create a bright future for themselves and the country," she said.