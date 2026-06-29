ETV Bharat / offbeat

He Can't See His Fields. But He Knows Every Plant By Touch: The Extraordinary Story Of Bihar's Blind Farmer

Pramod Singh, a farmer who is completely blind in both eyes but has refused to let darkness define his life ( ETV Bharat )

Vaishali, Bihar: They say it is all in the mind. For farmer Pramod Singh, it is all in the mind - and in his fingers. In Basanta village in the Lalganj block of Bihar’s Vaishali district, about 40 kilometres from the district headquarters at Hajipur, Pramod has achieved the rare distinction of becoming a successful farmer despite being visually impaired. He believes his vision is most active in his mind, and he turns his dreams into reality through grit and determination.

Though his world is physically dark, he has refused to let his life be overshadowed by darkness. Instead, he has transformed his disability into his greatest strength. Through years of experience and an extraordinary sense of touch, he has achieved remarkable success in cultivating watermelons, tomatoes and several other vegetables.

Pramod Singh, a farmer who is completely blind in both eyes but has refused to let darkness define his life (ETV Bharat)

With meticulous planning and discipline, Pramod decides the cropping pattern, selects seeds, oversees irrigation and regularly walks through his fields. He gently touches the leaves, stems and soil, accurately assessing the health of every plant.

Over the years, his fingers have become his eyes.

By feeling the texture of leaves and the moisture in the soil, he evaluates the condition of his crops before instructing farm workers on the tasks that need to be carried out. Today, his unique farming methods have become an inspiration not only in Vaishali but across Bihar.

At a time when many people consider traditional farming a loss-making occupation and migrate to cities in search of jobs, Pramod has transformed agriculture into a profitable enterprise through scientific practices and positive thinking.

“What if I don’t have a government job? If farming is done properly, it can earn even more than a government job. Today, we support our family with the income from farming. We educate all our children in CBSE schools,” says Pramod Singh.

This year, Pramod has cultivated watermelons on 10 bighas of land. He invested nearly Rs 5 lakh of his own savings in the crop and is optimistic of earning almost double that amount, with a profit of around Rs 10 lakh based on the current condition of the harvest.