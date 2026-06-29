He Can't See His Fields. But He Knows Every Plant By Touch: The Extraordinary Story Of Bihar's Blind Farmer
Blind farmer Pramod Singh monitors crops by touch, earns lakhs, and inspires thousands by proving determination outweighs disability | Reports Amresh Kumar Sharma.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST|
Updated : June 29, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Vaishali, Bihar: They say it is all in the mind. For farmer Pramod Singh, it is all in the mind - and in his fingers. In Basanta village in the Lalganj block of Bihar’s Vaishali district, about 40 kilometres from the district headquarters at Hajipur, Pramod has achieved the rare distinction of becoming a successful farmer despite being visually impaired. He believes his vision is most active in his mind, and he turns his dreams into reality through grit and determination.
Though his world is physically dark, he has refused to let his life be overshadowed by darkness. Instead, he has transformed his disability into his greatest strength. Through years of experience and an extraordinary sense of touch, he has achieved remarkable success in cultivating watermelons, tomatoes and several other vegetables.
With meticulous planning and discipline, Pramod decides the cropping pattern, selects seeds, oversees irrigation and regularly walks through his fields. He gently touches the leaves, stems and soil, accurately assessing the health of every plant.
Over the years, his fingers have become his eyes.
By feeling the texture of leaves and the moisture in the soil, he evaluates the condition of his crops before instructing farm workers on the tasks that need to be carried out. Today, his unique farming methods have become an inspiration not only in Vaishali but across Bihar.
At a time when many people consider traditional farming a loss-making occupation and migrate to cities in search of jobs, Pramod has transformed agriculture into a profitable enterprise through scientific practices and positive thinking.
“What if I don’t have a government job? If farming is done properly, it can earn even more than a government job. Today, we support our family with the income from farming. We educate all our children in CBSE schools,” says Pramod Singh.
This year, Pramod has cultivated watermelons on 10 bighas of land. He invested nearly Rs 5 lakh of his own savings in the crop and is optimistic of earning almost double that amount, with a profit of around Rs 10 lakh based on the current condition of the harvest.
His success has not only strengthened his family’s financial future but has also sent a powerful message across rural Bihar.
Since Pramod is deeply involved in every stage of crop management, his family extends full support. He leads the entire operation and ensures everything is executed efficiently.
“I believe farmers who complain that agriculture is unprofitable must embrace modern farming techniques,” he advises.
Pramod believes that modern technology, coupled with timely crop care and a sound understanding of market demand, can make farming one of the world’s most rewarding and respectable professions.
“If you practise farming using modern technology, provide timely crop care and understand market demand, it becomes one of the most successful and respectable professions in the world. One has to remain focused; otherwise, crops will not grow properly. Then how will you make a profit?” he asks.
Inspired by his success, many people across the region who had nearly given up on agriculture are returning to their fields. They are adopting modern techniques and shifting to high-value cash crops.
Agriculture experts and visitors from distant places are also making their way to his fields, eager to understand how a man without sight has developed such extraordinary commercial acumen and crop management skills. His methods are increasingly being viewed as a subject worthy of agricultural research.
Importantly, Pramod’s story goes far beyond farming. It reminds us that the greatest limitations do not exist in the body but in the mind.
“When determination replaces doubt and negative thoughts, even the impossible begins to look achievable,” he says.
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