ETV Bharat / offbeat

Hazaribagh Grower Reports Theft Of Nine Premium Miyazaki Mangoes, Worth Lakhs Of Rupees

Hazaribagh: Even the king of fruits is not safe anymore. Thieves aren't just stealing gold, silver, vehicles or household items, but are now also targeting the most expensive varieties of mango. A theft of 1.5 kg of Miyazaki mangoes has been reported from an orchard in Barkagaon of Hazaribagh. The fruit grower claims that their market value was around Rs 4 lakh. This is the first reported theft of Miyazaki mangoes in Jharkhand.

Miyazaki mango prices vary to a large extent in India. According to reports, authentic Japanese Miyazaki mangoes can cost up to Rs 2.5-3 lakh per kg, while a single piece may be worth Rs 50,000-80,000. However, domestically grown varieties are known to cost less.

Fruit grower Praveen Kumar reported that unknown thieves took advantage of the night and stole nine mangoes from his orchard. With their high cost, the theft is rightly being described as that of ‘red gold hanging from tree’.

Praveen said he had bought two Miyazaki mango saplings from West Bengal a year ago, for Rs 2,400. “After a long wait and hard work, the trees bore fruit for the first time this year. I monitored them daily, but last night, some unknown thieves stole nine mangoes. When I checked in the morning, they were gone,” he said.