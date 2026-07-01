Hazaribagh Grower Reports Theft Of Nine Premium Miyazaki Mangoes, Worth Lakhs Of Rupees
Praveen Kumar had procured two saplings from West Bengal two years ago, and tended them with extreme care before they began bearing fruit this year.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Hazaribagh: Even the king of fruits is not safe anymore. Thieves aren't just stealing gold, silver, vehicles or household items, but are now also targeting the most expensive varieties of mango. A theft of 1.5 kg of Miyazaki mangoes has been reported from an orchard in Barkagaon of Hazaribagh. The fruit grower claims that their market value was around Rs 4 lakh. This is the first reported theft of Miyazaki mangoes in Jharkhand.
Miyazaki mango prices vary to a large extent in India. According to reports, authentic Japanese Miyazaki mangoes can cost up to Rs 2.5-3 lakh per kg, while a single piece may be worth Rs 50,000-80,000. However, domestically grown varieties are known to cost less.
Fruit grower Praveen Kumar reported that unknown thieves took advantage of the night and stole nine mangoes from his orchard. With their high cost, the theft is rightly being described as that of ‘red gold hanging from tree’.
Praveen said he had bought two Miyazaki mango saplings from West Bengal a year ago, for Rs 2,400. “After a long wait and hard work, the trees bore fruit for the first time this year. I monitored them daily, but last night, some unknown thieves stole nine mangoes. When I checked in the morning, they were gone,” he said.
Miyazaki mangoes have caught the fancy of the people in the region. This variety has been finding large space in social media as well as local television channels. This premium variety comes from Japan and is deep red to purple in colour. Its flavour is said to be different from Indian mangoes. The fruit is extremely sweet and aromatic.
The grower claimed that the price of this mango reaches nearly Rs 3 lakh per kg in the international market. It is clearly the world’s most expensive variety of mango.
The Miyazaki mango is often referred to as ‘Egg of the Sun’. Reports say that at times, a pair of these mangoes fetches thousands of dollars at international auctions. The reason cited for its extremely high price is its strict, labour intensive greenhouse cultivation along with severe quality standards. In addition to this, it carries the cultural reputation of being a luxury gift in Japan.
These mangoes are reportedly grown in a temperature regulated environment, with the farmers known to ensure their ruby red colouring by covering each fruit with a fine mesh. Some of them even place reflective squares under the fruit for optimum sunlight on the fruit.
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