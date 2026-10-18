Hazaribagh Durga Puja Pandal Promotes Education Without Any Stress Or Pressure
The pandal showcases the transition from ancient to modern education systems while highlighting the pressures on teachers, schools and students.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Hazaribagh: Durga Puja is an occasion when creativity comes to the fore. Continuing with this practice, Hazaribagh's Kalibari Durga Committee has created a 'pandal' (canopy or tent) on the theme of ‘Education for All’.
The pandal's theme is centred around education and students showcasing the transition from ancient to modern education systems while highlighting the pressures on teachers, schools and students. Students experiencing anxiety and depression are depicted through sculptures and props.
The organizers disclosed that the pandal depicts the essence of education, its purpose and its importance. It also showcases how the education system has evolved with changing times. In ancient times, sages and seers taught students in Gurukuls and the common belief was that a mother is a child's first teacher. After Gurukul, the tradition of schooling began. As children grew older, they received a technologically advanced education.
The pandal goes on to convey that a student faced so much pressure in the pursuit of education that he became stressed. Books and notebooks became an integral part of life and the stress led him to take the wrong step.
The theme advises the parents not to put unnecessary pressure on their children regarding studies. The idol of Goddess Durga, crafted in Ajanta style, along with the pandal's theme is a special attraction.
With a view to spread the message of environmental protection, the Committee has also prepared cloth bags for its members. This aims to promote the message of reducing plastic use and raising environmental awareness.
Interestingly, the pandal has not used chemicals or plastic. The idol of the Goddess is free of any chemical colour. The Committee members say it's everyone's responsibility not to pollute the environment. They say that paper, book and newspaper clippings have been used in the decorations that have been carried out by local artists who have been gainfully employed for the purpose.
The main entrance of the pandal is decorated with props made of books. Upon entering, one comes face to face with the Gurukul educational system with modes of education including meditation, yoga, Braille for blind students and sign language for the deaf also being showcased.
Gautam Buddha is also depicted in a meditative state. The current system and pressure on students to achieve high marks along with the pressure placed on the teachers by school managements to achieve targets are depicted through a statue of a student suffering from depression.
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