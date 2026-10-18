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Hazaribagh Durga Puja Pandal Promotes Education Without Any Stress Or Pressure

Hazaribagh Puja Pandal Promotes Education Without Any Stress Or Pressure ( ETV Bharat )

Hazaribagh: Durga Puja is an occasion when creativity comes to the fore. Continuing with this practice, Hazaribagh's Kalibari Durga Committee has created a 'pandal' (canopy or tent) on the theme of ‘Education for All’.

The pandal's theme is centred around education and students showcasing the transition from ancient to modern education systems while highlighting the pressures on teachers, schools and students. Students experiencing anxiety and depression are depicted through sculptures and props.

Hazaribagh Puja Pandal Promotes Education Without Any Stress Or Pressure (ETV Bharat) The organizers disclosed that the pandal depicts the essence of education, its purpose and its importance. It also showcases how the education system has evolved with changing times. In ancient times, sages and seers taught students in Gurukuls and the common belief was that a mother is a child's first teacher. After Gurukul, the tradition of schooling began. As children grew older, they received a technologically advanced education. Hazaribagh Puja Pandal Promotes Education Without Any Stress Or Pressure (ETV Bharat) The pandal goes on to convey that a student faced so much pressure in the pursuit of education that he became stressed. Books and notebooks became an integral part of life and the stress led him to take the wrong step. The theme advises the parents not to put unnecessary pressure on their children regarding studies. The idol of Goddess Durga, crafted in Ajanta style, along with the pandal's theme is a special attraction. Hazaribagh Puja Pandal Promotes Education Without Any Stress Or Pressure (ETV Bharat)