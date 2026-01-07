ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jharkhand Boy to Present ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ Vision Before PM Modi at Young Leaders’ Dialogue

Hazaribagh: Chandan Kumar, a young achiever from Hazaribagh, has been selected to present his ideas on the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission before Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the prestigious Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue 2026. The event is scheduled to be held from January 9 to 12 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Chandan, a resident of Korra in Hazaribagh, will represent Jharkhand at the national platform, where selected youth from across the country will share their vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) before policymakers and national leaders.

Chandan completed an engineering degree from Vinoba Bhave University and is currently undergoing training at NTPC. Coming from a modest background, he has often helped his father at a cycle repair shop.

Chandan went through a multi-stage selection process to secure the place. He calls it a long-cherished dream. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for creating a national platform that allows young minds to contribute directly to policymaking.

Chandan’s chosen theme for the dialogue is “Atmanirbhar Bharat: Make in India, Make for the World.” He believes self-reliance is not about manufacturing products domestically, but about producing high-quality goods that meet global demand.

“What matters is not just what we make, but the quality of what we produce and how competitive it is globally. Only then can India truly move towards self-reliance,” he said. He added that ideas presented at the dialogue would be compiled and considered while framing future government policies.