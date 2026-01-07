Jharkhand Boy to Present ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ Vision Before PM Modi at Young Leaders’ Dialogue
Chandan, a resident of Korra in Hazaribagh, will represent Jharkhand at the national platform and share his vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat
Published : January 7, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Hazaribagh: Chandan Kumar, a young achiever from Hazaribagh, has been selected to present his ideas on the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission before Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the prestigious Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue 2026. The event is scheduled to be held from January 9 to 12 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
Chandan, a resident of Korra in Hazaribagh, will represent Jharkhand at the national platform, where selected youth from across the country will share their vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) before policymakers and national leaders.
Chandan completed an engineering degree from Vinoba Bhave University and is currently undergoing training at NTPC. Coming from a modest background, he has often helped his father at a cycle repair shop.
Chandan went through a multi-stage selection process to secure the place. He calls it a long-cherished dream. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for creating a national platform that allows young minds to contribute directly to policymaking.
Chandan’s chosen theme for the dialogue is “Atmanirbhar Bharat: Make in India, Make for the World.” He believes self-reliance is not about manufacturing products domestically, but about producing high-quality goods that meet global demand.
“What matters is not just what we make, but the quality of what we produce and how competitive it is globally. Only then can India truly move towards self-reliance,” he said. He added that ideas presented at the dialogue would be compiled and considered while framing future government policies.
Chandan’s father, Bablu Kumar, a graduate who runs a cycle repair shop due to a lack of employment opportunities, said he struggled financially to educate his children. “Both my son and daughter have reached Bharat Mandapam. My daughter was honoured there last year,” he said.
His mother, Neelam Devi, said watching her son represent Jharkhand on a national stage was the happiest moment of her life.
A total of 30 students from Jharkhand have been selected for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue 2026. The students will present ideas on various development themes.
To reach this stage, Chandan cleared a digital quiz and essay-writing round, followed by a state-level selection in Ranchi, where he delivered a PPT presentation and an interview. His technical insight and clear vision on “Make in India–Make for the World” helped him secure a place at the national level.
Expressing his excitement, Chandan said, “Representing Hazaribagh and Jharkhand at Bharat Mandapam is an honour. As an engineering student, my goal is to help realise the dream of a developed India through technology and innovation.”
