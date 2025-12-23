ETV Bharat / offbeat

Hawakhana Palace, The Story Of A Neglected Rajbari In Assam And How It Is Reclaiming Its Lost Glory

Dhubri: Situated on an elevated mound at Matiabag in Gauripur town of Assam’s Dhubri district stands Hawakhana, an architectural marvel that carries within its walls the pride and memories of a bygone era. More than just a palace, Hawakhana is relatable to the people of Gauripur as an emotion, that is inseparably linked with the history of the town’s royal family and its rich cultural legacy.

Locally known as Hawakhana, the structure is actually the historic Matiabag Rajbari. During the British era, it enjoyed the rare distinction of being regarded as the second most beautiful residence in Assam, next only to the Governor’s House in Shillong. Even today, the place is filled with palatial beauty despite decades of neglect. People still look at with reverence and awe.

Hawakhana Palace, The Story Of A Neglected Rajbari In Assam And How It Is Reclaiming Its Lost Glory (ETV Bharat)

But why was it named ‘Hawakhana’ ? Because of its link to geography and climate. Located about 100 metres from National Highway 17 on the eastern side of Gauripur, the palace was built on a high plateau to ensure constant airflow. It served as the summer residence of the Gauripur rulers, a place where the Gadadhar River flows alongside and makes the ambience soothing.

Spread across nearly 13 bighas of land, Hawakhana was built by Gauripur zamindar Raja Prabhat Chandra Barua. Though the construction began in 1904, it took about 10 years - and was completed in 1914 at a cost of Rs 3.40 lakh, an extraordinary sum at the time. The elderly in the locality recall that during clear winter days, the snow-clad Kanchenjunga peak could be seen from the rear terrace of the palace. In winter, migratory birds still arrive, adding life to the entire surroundings.

Hawakhana Palace, The Story Of A Neglected Rajbari In Assam & How It Is Reclaiming Its Lost Glory (ETV Bharat)

Built by skilled Chinese craftsmen, the two-storeyed palace has 16 rooms, including six bedrooms, four side rooms and a grand hall. The hall is adorned with mirrors fixed on four doors and two large glass showcases, creating a striking visual effect of light and reflection. Beneath the mirror hall lies a billiards room, along with four smaller rooms, four bathrooms and four toilets.

Hawakhana Palace, The Story Of A Neglected Rajbari In Assam & How It Is Reclaiming Its Lost Glory (ETV Bharat)

The palace has 25 windows and an astonishing 138 doors, most of them double-layered, with glass doors on the inside and wooden ones on the outside. Traditional kharakhari fittings were installed there to allow ventilation. The palace was constructed using a unique mixture of materials like wood dust, lentils, eggs, brick powder and cast iron. The verandah railings, custom-made exclusively for the palace, bear the engraved initials “GP”, signifying Gauripur. The upper floor flooring is entirely wooden. Architecturally, the structure reflects a rare and harmonious blend of Hindu, Islamic and Christian design elements.

Iconic personalities who spent time here

Yet Hawakhana’s true legacy lies beyond the bricks and mortar. The palace has been home to some of Assam’s most iconic personalities. Eminent elephant expert Prakritish Chandra Barua, fondly known as Lalji, spent much of his life here. Padma Shri awardee and queen of Goalpariya folk music Pratima Barua Pandey lived and worked within these walls, as did Parbati Barua, internationally known as the 'Elephant Daughter'. Raja Prabhat Chandra Barua himself hosted grand musical soirées at Hawakhana, inviting renowned musicians from Varanasi, Lucknow and Kolkata, turning the palace into a vibrant cultural hub.