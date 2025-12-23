Hawakhana Palace, The Story Of A Neglected Rajbari In Assam And How It Is Reclaiming Its Lost Glory
Acquired by Assam government in 2022, the palace is set to become a museum honouring Padma Shri Pratima Barua Pandey and the region’s cultural past.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST
Dhubri: Situated on an elevated mound at Matiabag in Gauripur town of Assam’s Dhubri district stands Hawakhana, an architectural marvel that carries within its walls the pride and memories of a bygone era. More than just a palace, Hawakhana is relatable to the people of Gauripur as an emotion, that is inseparably linked with the history of the town’s royal family and its rich cultural legacy.
Locally known as Hawakhana, the structure is actually the historic Matiabag Rajbari. During the British era, it enjoyed the rare distinction of being regarded as the second most beautiful residence in Assam, next only to the Governor’s House in Shillong. Even today, the place is filled with palatial beauty despite decades of neglect. People still look at with reverence and awe.
But why was it named ‘Hawakhana’ ? Because of its link to geography and climate. Located about 100 metres from National Highway 17 on the eastern side of Gauripur, the palace was built on a high plateau to ensure constant airflow. It served as the summer residence of the Gauripur rulers, a place where the Gadadhar River flows alongside and makes the ambience soothing.
Spread across nearly 13 bighas of land, Hawakhana was built by Gauripur zamindar Raja Prabhat Chandra Barua. Though the construction began in 1904, it took about 10 years - and was completed in 1914 at a cost of Rs 3.40 lakh, an extraordinary sum at the time. The elderly in the locality recall that during clear winter days, the snow-clad Kanchenjunga peak could be seen from the rear terrace of the palace. In winter, migratory birds still arrive, adding life to the entire surroundings.
Built by skilled Chinese craftsmen, the two-storeyed palace has 16 rooms, including six bedrooms, four side rooms and a grand hall. The hall is adorned with mirrors fixed on four doors and two large glass showcases, creating a striking visual effect of light and reflection. Beneath the mirror hall lies a billiards room, along with four smaller rooms, four bathrooms and four toilets.
The palace has 25 windows and an astonishing 138 doors, most of them double-layered, with glass doors on the inside and wooden ones on the outside. Traditional kharakhari fittings were installed there to allow ventilation. The palace was constructed using a unique mixture of materials like wood dust, lentils, eggs, brick powder and cast iron. The verandah railings, custom-made exclusively for the palace, bear the engraved initials “GP”, signifying Gauripur. The upper floor flooring is entirely wooden. Architecturally, the structure reflects a rare and harmonious blend of Hindu, Islamic and Christian design elements.
Iconic personalities who spent time here
Yet Hawakhana’s true legacy lies beyond the bricks and mortar. The palace has been home to some of Assam’s most iconic personalities. Eminent elephant expert Prakritish Chandra Barua, fondly known as Lalji, spent much of his life here. Padma Shri awardee and queen of Goalpariya folk music Pratima Barua Pandey lived and worked within these walls, as did Parbati Barua, internationally known as the 'Elephant Daughter'. Raja Prabhat Chandra Barua himself hosted grand musical soirées at Hawakhana, inviting renowned musicians from Varanasi, Lucknow and Kolkata, turning the palace into a vibrant cultural hub.
Hawakhana also occupies a unique place in Indian cinematic history. Legendary filmmaker Pramathesh Barua shot some parts of his film Mukti here. The palace later became a major shooting location for films like Mahut Bandhu Re, Bicharak and Gajmukta. Cultural icons like Bishnu Rabha and Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika stayed at Hawakhana during the filming of Mahut Bandhu Re. Hazarika and his wife Priyambada Patel stayed here for nearly 45 days during the shoot. Over the years, celebrated personalities including Uttam Kumar, Arundhati Devi, Ritwik Ghatak, Dilip Roy, Prabhat Mukherjee, Mumtaz Sen, Tom Alter and Soumitra Chatterjee also walked its corridors.
A legacy that passed on
After Raja Prabhat Chandra Barua, the palace was inherited by his second son Prakritish Chandra Barua and later passed on to Prabir Kumar Barua, Pradyut Barua, Pritam Barua and Pradeep Barua. However, with time, the palace remained severely neglected. Valuable artefacts and structural elements were gradually lost to decay. For years, members of the royal family and citizens appealed to the government for its preservation.
Restoration Initiative
In February 2022, their long-standing demand was finally answered when the Assam government acquired Hawakhana under the initiative of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. The palace is now being restored and developed as the Padma Shri Pratima Barua Pandey Museum and a heritage tourism centre. Restoration work is progressing at full pace, with boundary walls already completed and workers engaged round the clock.
Expressing gratitude, Gauripur royal family member Prabir Kumar Barua said, “It is solely due to the initiative of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that this heritage palace is now getting a new life and identity.”
He added that due to the lack of proper preservation and supervision, several priceless heritage items inside this ancient palace were on the verge of being destroyed. "We feel extremely happy that the Assam government has stepped forward to conserve the palace,” Barua stated.
Royal artifacts to be housed in museum
The royal family has contributed rare artefacts to the museum, including Raghu Narayan’s bartop (royal headgear), hunting weapons, royal firearms, swords, books documenting elephant and tiger hunting, and preserved heads of elephants, rhinoceroses, tigers and deer.
Prominent social worker Mrinmoy Kumar Dev Adhikari believes the project holds a lot of potential. “If Hawakhana is developed as a tourism centre, it will accelerate the overall development of Matiabag and Gauripur,” he said.
Calling Gauripur a culturally rich town, he also said many valuable artifacts and historical materials from the era of the Gauripur kings and zamindars are still lying neglected. There is an urgent need to preserve those materials as well.
Locals have also demanded that a memorabilia related to eminent personalities, who have spent time in the place and are a part of the legacy, must be preserved in the museum.
Once restored fully, Hawakhana is expected to emerge as a major heritage tourism destination that can revive local businesses, promote indigenous crafts and ensure that the legacy of Gauripur’s royal and cultural past continues to breathe through generations.
