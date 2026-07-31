ETV Bharat / offbeat

Haryana’s Cop Is Also A ‘Snake Woman’: Head Constable Lokesh Kumari Has Rescued Over 600 Snakes

Panchkula: Every monsoon, rising floodwaters force snakes out of their burrows and into homes, offices and public spaces, leading to a spike in snake sightings and bites across India. While most people panic at the sight of a snake, Head Constable Lokesh Kumari of the Haryana Police gears up to rescue the reptiles.

Serving the Special Crime Branch (SCB) office at the Police Lines in Moginand, Panchkula, Lokesh has earned a reputation of being a deft policewoman who not only protects people but also rescues snakes. Over the last decade, she has rescued more than 600 snakes, responding to calls after completing her official duty hours. People fondly identify her as "Snake Woman."

Head Constable Lokesh Kumari (right) with her husband, Parveen Kumar, also a head constable with the Haryana Police (ETV Bharat)

ETV Bharat was witness to one such rescue operation. After receiving a message about a black snake spotted inside the SCB office, she rushed to the second-floor washroom where the snake had reportedly disappeared. Accompanied by fellow police personnel and the ETV Bharat correspondent, she spent nearly an hour searching every corner before suspecting the reptile had slipped into a duct connected to the plumbing pipeline.

Using a cloth soaked in a small quantity of petrol, she carefully directed it into the duct. Within minutes, the snake came out. Lokesh identified it as a male cobra and safely caught it using rescue equipment. She then carried the cobra downstairs, placed it inside a ventilated container and later released it in a nearby forest area.

Explaining the dangers posed by venomous snakes, Lokesh said, “If a captured cobra bites someone and they don’t receive timely treatment, the chances of survival become very low. Timely medical treatment can save lives," she said adding that in Panchkula, the common venomous snakes include the cobra, Russell’s viper and the common krait. "The common krait is often called the ‘silent killer’ because its bite frequently goes unnoticed, especially when it strikes people at night while they are asleep," she added.