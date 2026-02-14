ETV Bharat / offbeat

Haryana's Proma Mukherjee Beat Cancer With Kathak, Scheduled Chemotherapy Between Rehearsals

Faridabad: Rhythm is non-negotiable in any dance form and, literally, in life too. A little deviation derails the performance and shakes life processes. But for some, this deviation forms the strength for a better rhythm, much more vibrant and resonant. Kathak exponent Proma Mukherjee is one of the very few who have turned tides in their favour even amid rough weather.

When breast cancer entered her life, threatening her health, she chose to stay firm on rhythm, never missing a beat. Diagnosed with breast cancer, Proma calibrated chemotherapy, radiation, surgery recovery, physiotherapy and stage performances into one disciplined continuum for nearly a year. Hers is not a story of survival but a one-of-a-kind case study that narrates an individual’s refusal to surrender authorship of one’s life. She rewrote her destiny - and how!

Haryana's Proma Mukherjee Beat Cancer With Kathak, Scheduled Chemotherapy Between Rehearsals (ETV Bharat)

The first sign of the deadly cancer appeared on an ordinary day when Proma returned home after teaching Kathak to her students. She freshened up and, while doing skincare, noticed something unusual in her breast. The anomaly was subtle but undeniable.

Shaken for a moment, she decided to consult friends and family members. One of them, who had recently recovered from a breast tumor, asked her to consult a doctor immediately. Proma, tagged along with her friend, went to a clinic and the diagnostic tests confirmed the presence of breast cancer.

“The report came, and in seconds, everything fell apart, but it took me a few minutes to compose myself back to normalcy. You realize life can pivot without warning,” she remembers.

But the pivot did not break her down; it made her resolute to fight and redesign her life. Fear was imminent and present, but not to the extent of overthinking. A brief lull later, the circuit she built to deal with the deadly disease ignited the lamp of her life once again.

Her father also stood by her and asked her to reframe the crisis. “You are from West Bengal. We are known for lions. You are a lioness, and you have to fight like one,” he had said. The metaphor made a lot of difference. She decided to fight her way out.

Proma sought advanced treatment under Dr. Amit Upadhyay, an oncologist. Apart from the treatment, his directive became the mantra for her survival. “To recover fast, you have to continue dancing. Perform more than you used to. Do not think of yourself as a cancer patient but a normal human being with an abnormal strength to dance, dance, and dance,” the doctor had directed Proma.

In conventional recovery logic, rest becomes paramount, but in Proma’s case, work dominated.