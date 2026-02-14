Haryana's Proma Mukherjee Beat Cancer With Kathak, Scheduled Chemotherapy Between Rehearsals
Her treatment calendar ran parallel to her performance calendar - chemotherapy on Saturday, choreography on Monday and not a single professional commitment abandoned.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Faridabad: Rhythm is non-negotiable in any dance form and, literally, in life too. A little deviation derails the performance and shakes life processes. But for some, this deviation forms the strength for a better rhythm, much more vibrant and resonant. Kathak exponent Proma Mukherjee is one of the very few who have turned tides in their favour even amid rough weather.
When breast cancer entered her life, threatening her health, she chose to stay firm on rhythm, never missing a beat. Diagnosed with breast cancer, Proma calibrated chemotherapy, radiation, surgery recovery, physiotherapy and stage performances into one disciplined continuum for nearly a year. Hers is not a story of survival but a one-of-a-kind case study that narrates an individual’s refusal to surrender authorship of one’s life. She rewrote her destiny - and how!
The first sign of the deadly cancer appeared on an ordinary day when Proma returned home after teaching Kathak to her students. She freshened up and, while doing skincare, noticed something unusual in her breast. The anomaly was subtle but undeniable.
Shaken for a moment, she decided to consult friends and family members. One of them, who had recently recovered from a breast tumor, asked her to consult a doctor immediately. Proma, tagged along with her friend, went to a clinic and the diagnostic tests confirmed the presence of breast cancer.
“The report came, and in seconds, everything fell apart, but it took me a few minutes to compose myself back to normalcy. You realize life can pivot without warning,” she remembers.
But the pivot did not break her down; it made her resolute to fight and redesign her life. Fear was imminent and present, but not to the extent of overthinking. A brief lull later, the circuit she built to deal with the deadly disease ignited the lamp of her life once again.
Her father also stood by her and asked her to reframe the crisis. “You are from West Bengal. We are known for lions. You are a lioness, and you have to fight like one,” he had said. The metaphor made a lot of difference. She decided to fight her way out.
Proma sought advanced treatment under Dr. Amit Upadhyay, an oncologist. Apart from the treatment, his directive became the mantra for her survival. “To recover fast, you have to continue dancing. Perform more than you used to. Do not think of yourself as a cancer patient but a normal human being with an abnormal strength to dance, dance, and dance,” the doctor had directed Proma.
In conventional recovery logic, rest becomes paramount, but in Proma’s case, work dominated.
Initially, she wanted to call organizers to withdraw from scheduled performances. But her doctor stopped her from doing so. “You cannot retreat from your own stage. Your Kathak is a major part of the recovery system, so you need to continue,” the doctor stated.
The treatment protocol was intense. She underwent eight chemotherapy cycles, 20 radiation sessions, surgical intervention, and post-operative physiotherapy. But the artistic calendar in her life was not disturbed. It was strong, stable and active. Her internal weaknesses never reflected in her performances.
“I had scheduled everything in a disciplined way. I kept Saturdays for chemotherapy, Sunday for recovery, and from Monday onward, teaching and rehearsals began. All the show dates were honoured because I did not want any cancellations,” she explains.
She recalibrated and was back on stage every time a programme came up. But for Proma, a defining moment came before a scheduled show. A day prior to one of her big stage events, her hair fell out completely as a result of chemotherapy.
Being a Kathak dancer, aesthetic presentation could not be separated from performance grammar. The ghungroos, costume, expressions, and hairline with a braid that formed part of the visual vocabulary were a necessity. So she felt uncomfortable and decided not to perform. Thankfully, with a good number of well-wishing friends, she tied a cloth around her head and stepped on stage.
“Mid-performance, the cloth began slipping. For a few seconds, I paused. In performance psychology, a pause matters, but I tapped my feet back - stronger, sharper and completed the recital with heightened intensity.”
The applause was thunderous. The audience was spellbound - for the performance and her ability to dance despite the odds. Only later did they realise what she had navigated that evening.
Two weeks after surgery, Proma received an offer to headline the biggest show of her career with a 50-minute solo performance. There was one complication: after her surgery and chemo, she could not lift her right arm properly. She decided to make a choreographic compromise and restructured the routine to minimize right-arm usage.
“But that did not feel good. I rejected the idea. Diluting the choreography would mean conceding to the illness,” she says. Instead, she did physiotherapy aggressively, and within days, mobility returned and pain subsided gradually. The show was scheduled for the day after her final radiation session.
Doctors had one statement for her - practice - and that she did daily.
That performance stunned the audience. Her footwork was precise, spins filled with velocity and facial expressions lively. The standing ovation that night was not for endurance but for her zeal to excel.
For Proma, the dancer’s body is an instrument engineered through years of riyaaz (systematic practice). When diagnosed with cancer, she responded in the best possible way. She structured rest cycles, made nutritional adjustments, adhered to physiotherapy norms, continued rehearsal and decided not to set psychological boundaries.
Time elapsed and in January 2026, a CT scan confirmed she was cancer-free. “It felt like rebirth,” she says.
Today, she teaches, performs, and choreographs. And she does not want cancer to define her or her dance.
For Proma, the ghungroos never stopped ringing. They made more noise, more in rhythm. Proma is among those fighters who do not let illnesses cripple them but set precedents, inspire and prove that testing times hit us only for some time. “They pass, but only if you do not cling to them and learn to recircuit your life,” Proma says with a smile.
Also Read: