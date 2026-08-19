ETV Bharat / offbeat

Haryana’s ‘Medal Machine’: At 76, Ramkishan Sharma Has 401 Medals And Is Still Running

Charkhi Dadri: At an age when most people begin to slow down, Ramkishan Sharma was just starting to pace up. The runner from Badhra in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district entered Masters Athletics at 65 and in the following years, turned a late beginning into an extraordinary sporting journey. Now 76, he has come to be known as the “Medal Machine” for his remarkable run of victories in India and abroad.

Sharma’s collection has grown to 401 medals and 336 certificates, an achievement recognised by the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records. He says the medals were won within a sporting career spanning less than a decade, making his rise all the more remarkable.

Haryana’s ‘Medal Machine’: At 76, Ramkishan Sharma Has 401 Medals And Is Still Running (ETV Bharat)

His success has not been confined to a single discipline. Sharma competes in the 100-metre, 200-metre, 400-metre and 800-metre races, besides trying his strength and agility in the long jump, triple jump and hurdles. Whether sprinting down the track or taking on a technically demanding field event, he has continued to secure podium finishes across age-group competitions.

At the international level, Sharma has won 10 gold medals while representing India. His national-level tally includes 162 gold, 27 silver and five bronze medals, while he has also claimed 98 gold medals in state competitions. Each medal, for him, represents not only a victory but also a challenge to conventional ideas about ageing and physical endurance.