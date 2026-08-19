Haryana’s ‘Medal Machine’: At 76, Ramkishan Sharma Has 401 Medals And Is Still Running
Beginning competitive athletics at 65, Ramkishan Sharma built an extraordinary sporting career while promoting fitness, disciplined living and freedom from substance abuse.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Charkhi Dadri: At an age when most people begin to slow down, Ramkishan Sharma was just starting to pace up. The runner from Badhra in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district entered Masters Athletics at 65 and in the following years, turned a late beginning into an extraordinary sporting journey. Now 76, he has come to be known as the “Medal Machine” for his remarkable run of victories in India and abroad.
Sharma’s collection has grown to 401 medals and 336 certificates, an achievement recognised by the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records. He says the medals were won within a sporting career spanning less than a decade, making his rise all the more remarkable.
His success has not been confined to a single discipline. Sharma competes in the 100-metre, 200-metre, 400-metre and 800-metre races, besides trying his strength and agility in the long jump, triple jump and hurdles. Whether sprinting down the track or taking on a technically demanding field event, he has continued to secure podium finishes across age-group competitions.
At the international level, Sharma has won 10 gold medals while representing India. His national-level tally includes 162 gold, 27 silver and five bronze medals, while he has also claimed 98 gold medals in state competitions. Each medal, for him, represents not only a victory but also a challenge to conventional ideas about ageing and physical endurance.
Having earned recognition from record-keeping organisations in India and Asia, Sharma has now set his sights on a Guinness World Record. He has also applied for the Padma Shri, hoping that his long list of sporting accomplishments and social initiatives will receive national recognition.
For Sharma, life beyond the track is equally important. In the last 35 years, he has been involved in campaigns against drug and substance abuse, an effort for which more than 40 gram panchayats have honoured him. His message is fitness and discipline can offer young people a far better path than addiction.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Sharma worked with an Arya Samaj team for 62 consecutive days. The volunteers distributed masks and ration supplies and conducted sanitisation drives at a time when communities were struggling with fear, uncertainty and restrictions.
Drawing from both his athletic and social experiences, Sharma urges young people to stay away from addictive substances like bidis, cigarettes, alcohol and tobacco, warning that such materials takes a toll on life. He encourages them to wake up early, exercise, practise yoga and participate in sport.
For Sharma, this is not an advice delivered from the sidelines. Every medal he has won since turning 65 carries the same message that it is never too late to step onto the field, change one’s habits or begin pursuing a new goal.
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