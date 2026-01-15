Haryana’s Angel For Injured Street Dogs Poonam Sharma Spends Rs 2 Lakh A Month To Save Stray Dogs
Peace for Poonam is feeding street dogs, taking care of them and rescuing those in pain across four districts through treatment, sterilisation and relentless compassion.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Kurukshetra: That fateful day, when a beaten, pregnant street dog lost her unborn puppies in the womb and was in deep agony, Poonam Sharma could not walk away. That moment changed her life forever. She left behind a stable teaching career, to work for dogs - to rescue, treat, and sterilise stray dogs, all cost borne by her.
What started as a responsibility of feeding street dogs has today grown into a full-fledged mission - she runs an animal shelter that helps thousands of injured and abandoned animals across Haryana.
Poonam recalls how her journey began. Despite facing objections from neighbours for feeding street dogs, she was relentless. One day, she noticed a pregnant dog that had been beaten badly. The trauma likely had caused her unborn puppies to die inside her womb, leaving the dog in severe pain.
“That sight was too difficult for me to ignore. I arranged for her treatment immediately. Then and there I realised how many animals must be suffering silently,” says Poonam. From that day, she resolved to care for injured street dogs and provide them proper medical attention.
Five years ago, Poonam, along with her two sisters, established Geetshan Animal Care Centre near Masana village in Kurukshetra. She went on to purchase the land with her own money and built the shelter from the ground up.
Today, the shelter houses around 70 to 100 dogs, depending on the season. Because in winter, dogs recover slowly, so more dogs stay at the centre for longer periods.
On any given day, if she receives information about an injured dog from Kurukshetra, Ambala, Kaithal or Karnal, Poonam swings into action. She personally rescues the animal and treats the minor injuries. "For serious wounds, sprains or accident cases, I take them to a veterinarian," she explains.
Poonam used to work as a private teacher for nearly a decade. But once she decided to take care of animals, leaving the job was the only option. Her family initially opposed the decision, asked her to rethink and focus on her career. But Poonam chose personal fulfilment over professional security.
“If everyone starts thinking about their own career, who would be left to think of the other concerns of the society. I wanted to serve these animals wholeheartedly,” she says.
So Poonam got going and never looked back since. So far, she has sterilised nearly 1,500 dogs, mainly focusing on female dogs to control the stray population. She explained that male dogs are often aggressive and difficult to handle, but injured males are also treated, vaccinated, sterilised, and released in safe areas.
“So many puppies die in road accidents soon after birth. So sterilisation prevents that suffering because we reduce the population by surgical intervention," she explains.
Village heads from nearby areas now directly call her to help control the stray dog population through sterilisation surgeries.
Running the shelter costs her Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh per month which includes surgeries, vaccinations, food, medicines, staff salaries, heaters in winter and coolers in summer. Each sterilisation surgery costs around Rs 6,000, and Poonam gets two to three such surgeries done daily.
While her two sisters - both IT professionals - financially support the shelter, Poonam also spends her own money. Recently, some local residents have also started donating food and supplies.
A permanent caretaker is appointed for the shelter though Poonam remains there from morning till evening unless she has to go out for a rescue.
"For me this work is not a burden, but something that gives me peace. I want to spend my entire life doing this,” she concludes.
Also Read: