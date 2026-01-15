ETV Bharat / offbeat

Haryana’s Angel For Injured Street Dogs Poonam Sharma Spends Rs 2 Lakh A Month To Save Stray Dogs

Kurukshetra: That fateful day, when a beaten, pregnant street dog lost her unborn puppies in the womb and was in deep agony, Poonam Sharma could not walk away. That moment changed her life forever. She left behind a stable teaching career, to work for dogs - to rescue, treat, and sterilise stray dogs, all cost borne by her.

What started as a responsibility of feeding street dogs has today grown into a full-fledged mission - she runs an animal shelter that helps thousands of injured and abandoned animals across Haryana.

Poonam recalls how her journey began. Despite facing objections from neighbours for feeding street dogs, she was relentless. One day, she noticed a pregnant dog that had been beaten badly. The trauma likely had caused her unborn puppies to die inside her womb, leaving the dog in severe pain.

“That sight was too difficult for me to ignore. I arranged for her treatment immediately. Then and there I realised how many animals must be suffering silently,” says Poonam. From that day, she resolved to care for injured street dogs and provide them proper medical attention.

Five years ago, Poonam, along with her two sisters, established Geetshan Animal Care Centre near Masana village in Kurukshetra. She went on to purchase the land with her own money and built the shelter from the ground up.

Today, the shelter houses around 70 to 100 dogs, depending on the season. Because in winter, dogs recover slowly, so more dogs stay at the centre for longer periods.