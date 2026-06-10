ETV Bharat / offbeat

​Kurukshetra Youth Combines Out Of The Box Thinking With Action To Successfully Grow Apples

Kurukshetra: Combining his out-of-the-box thinking with concrete action, an educated youth has successfully taken to horticulture after giving up a well-paying job.

An M. Tech in Computer Engineering, Vikramjeet Singh of Babakpur village in Kurukshetra has stunned everyone by growing apples of high-density variety in a place known for high temperatures. He has set an example by diverting from the traditional wheat-paddy cycle that is a norm across Punjab and Haryana.

Vikramjeet gave up his job as a computer engineer with a private company that was paying him Rs 50,000 per month. He wanted to connect with his roots and set an example for others. He went on to plant an apple orchard on 1.5 acres of his land. He is also cultivating fruits like guava, litchi and pears on about another eight acres.

Applying his engineering acumen to farming, he went in for ultra-high density farming that allows a yield on one acre that would normally come from five times the land. He has planted around 1,500 apple trees and uses drip irrigation that ensures adequate supply of water to the plants while also saving water.

Vikramjeet developed this orchard four years ago and the plants are now laden with red, juicy apples. Presently, every plant yields around 5 kg of apples that are selling for Rs 120 per kg in the local wholesale market, while their retail price can go up to Rs 200 per kg.

He expects a sale of at least Rs 2.5 lakh from one acre this season, of which he has already sold fruits worth Rs 1 lakh. He disclosed that the yield would double in the coming years when the plants mature fully. This would also double his profits.

Growing apples in Haryana's hot climate was a significant challenge which Vikramjeet overcame by choosing high-density varieties like Anna and Golden Dorset. He explained that these two varieties are always planted together because they help pollinate each other and produce bumper yields in warmer regions.