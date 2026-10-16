ETV Bharat / offbeat

At 71, Haryana Tea Seller Keeps a 55-Year-Old Stall And His Father’s Promise Alive

Kurukshetra : His children want him to put his feet up. But Ramesh would rather stand beside the earthen furnace where he has spent much of his life making tea. At 71, with two sons working abroad and a family that no longer depends on the stall for a living, he still turns up at seven every morning beneath a banyan tree in Shahbad. Twelve hours later, he calls it a day.

Dressed in a simple vest and trousers, Ramesh gives passing motorists little reason to guess at his family’s circumstances. People who have known him for decades say he now owns property worth lakhs. Yet the small roadside business his father started in 1971 remains central to his day, and to a promise he made before his father died.

“My father asked me never to give up this work. This shop and this furnace gave us our identity and everything we have,” Ramesh recalls.

At 71, Haryana Tea Seller Keeps a 55-Year-Old Stall And His Father’s Promise Alive (ETV Bharat)

The stall stands opposite the Block Development and Panchayat Officer’s office near Shahbad on NH-44, the Delhi-Chandigarh highway. Beneath the old banyan tree, its history reaches back to a family’s struggle to rebuild a life after Partition.

Ramesh says his family came to India from what became Pakistan, with neither a proper roof over their heads nor a dependable livelihood. His father eventually opened the tea stall and Ramesh began helping him when he was about 15 or 16. A cup of tea then cost just 15 paise.

Father and son worked through the summer heat, rain, storms and winter cold. According to Ramesh, his father continued making tea almost until the end of his life at 97. The request he left behind has kept his son at the same trade long after financial necessity ceased to be the reason.

At 71, Haryana Tea Seller Keeps a 55-Year-Old Stall And His Father’s Promise Alive (ETV Bharat)

Over 55 years, the price of a cup has risen from 15 paise to Rs 15. Ramesh still makes it over a traditional earthen bhatti, using coal or wood for fuel. Travellers, truck drivers and local customers stop for the tea; some have been returning for decades.

For them, the appeal lies as much in familiarity as in flavour. The man serving them has grown older, but the place and the daily routine remain recognisable.

Retired Haryana government employee Satpal Jaglan says he has known Ramesh since 1982, when he began visiting the stall after joining government service. He remembers a time when Ramesh had very little and says the family’s improved circumstances have brought no change in his manner.