At 71, Haryana Tea Seller Keeps a 55-Year-Old Stall And His Father’s Promise Alive
At 71, Shahbad’s Ramesh continues selling tea beneath a banyan tree, honouring his father’s wish despite his family’s prosperity and appeals to retire.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Kurukshetra: His children want him to put his feet up. But Ramesh would rather stand beside the earthen furnace where he has spent much of his life making tea. At 71, with two sons working abroad and a family that no longer depends on the stall for a living, he still turns up at seven every morning beneath a banyan tree in Shahbad. Twelve hours later, he calls it a day.
Dressed in a simple vest and trousers, Ramesh gives passing motorists little reason to guess at his family’s circumstances. People who have known him for decades say he now owns property worth lakhs. Yet the small roadside business his father started in 1971 remains central to his day, and to a promise he made before his father died.
“My father asked me never to give up this work. This shop and this furnace gave us our identity and everything we have,” Ramesh recalls.
The stall stands opposite the Block Development and Panchayat Officer’s office near Shahbad on NH-44, the Delhi-Chandigarh highway. Beneath the old banyan tree, its history reaches back to a family’s struggle to rebuild a life after Partition.
Ramesh says his family came to India from what became Pakistan, with neither a proper roof over their heads nor a dependable livelihood. His father eventually opened the tea stall and Ramesh began helping him when he was about 15 or 16. A cup of tea then cost just 15 paise.
Father and son worked through the summer heat, rain, storms and winter cold. According to Ramesh, his father continued making tea almost until the end of his life at 97. The request he left behind has kept his son at the same trade long after financial necessity ceased to be the reason.
Over 55 years, the price of a cup has risen from 15 paise to Rs 15. Ramesh still makes it over a traditional earthen bhatti, using coal or wood for fuel. Travellers, truck drivers and local customers stop for the tea; some have been returning for decades.
For them, the appeal lies as much in familiarity as in flavour. The man serving them has grown older, but the place and the daily routine remain recognisable.
Retired Haryana government employee Satpal Jaglan says he has known Ramesh since 1982, when he began visiting the stall after joining government service. He remembers a time when Ramesh had very little and says the family’s improved circumstances have brought no change in his manner.
“He has not changed at all,” Jaglan says. “He still runs the entire shop himself and does not employ helpers.”
Jaglan also speaks of the stamina that allows Ramesh to keep working through the seasons. Even now, he handles the stall alone, dressed with the same simplicity his old customers remember.
All this when his two sons work abroad, while another lives in India and holds a private-sector job. His daughter-in-law is a government employee. With the children financially independent, the family has repeatedly urged him to give himself a break.
His wife has visited their son abroad and the family wants Ramesh to travel too, or at least spend his days resting at home. But he does not wish to do so. “I love this soil and this furnace. My father’s memories are tied to this shop. I will not leave it and go anywhere,” he says.
Leaving the stall would mean giving up a place where he worked alongside his father and where customers have become familiar faces over decades. The business that once helped sustain the family now gives his days a routine he does not want to stop.
Regular customer Bahadur Singh says he makes it a point to stop for Ramesh’s tea whenever he passes through Shahbad. Local residents Praveen and Ishwar Chand remember drinking it during their schooldays. Now around 50, they say the familiar taste continues to bring them back.
Turram Khan, president of a lambardars’ organisation, admires his diligence and courteous dealings with customers. Others speak of his lack of pretension, recalling how comfortably he treated people when he was struggling and how little that has altered with prosperity.
Till destiny brings about any change, Ramesh wants to continue serving tea under the banyan tree. "For now, none can stop me from coming to the stall at seven in the morning," he said.
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