ETV Bharat / offbeat

Haryana Farmers Grow 8 KG Organic 'Baahubali' Turnip In Kurukshetra Village

Kurukshetra: When the Sharma brothers pulled a winter turnip out of their kitchen garden on February 9, they expected an ordinary harvest. Instead, what emerged from the soil needed two hands to lift. Well, it was an eight kilograms vegetable that left the entire village in awe. And with the leaves it weighed nearly 15 kilograms! Ever since the giant turnip was reaped, it has become a talking point across Kurukshetra.

Ashwani Kumar Sharma and his brother Rajiv Sharma, residents of Amin (Abhimanyupur) village, have been sustaining through farming all their lives, say for more than decades, cultivating nearly 30 acres of land. Yet, a small portion of their farm, which they have kept only for chemical-free cultivation, has brought them their biggest recognition.

Haryana Farmers Grow 8 KG Organic 'Baahubali' Turnip In Kurukshetra Village (ETV Bharat)

“We are passionate about farming. For the last 45 years, both of us have been farming together but some space has been reserved in the field for an organic kitchen garden, where we make sure no amount of chemical is used. That is where the turnip grew. We uprooted and weighed it in the village and everyone was left wondering. We also thought it would at best weigh three to four kilograms but eight!” said Ashwani Kumar Sharma.

Rajiv too shares that he was never ready for this big a surprise. "We were stunned by the scale of the produce. When we uprooted it and weighed it with the leaves it was 15 kg. But we removed the leaves and the turnip alone weighed 8 kg,” said Rajiv adding that the turnip was transplanted in October during the winter season. “It has been years since we started farming but this was a real Baahubali," he said with a big smile on his face.