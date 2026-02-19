Haryana Farmers Grow 8 KG Organic 'Baahubali' Turnip In Kurukshetra Village
Two Kurukshetra farmer brothers stunned villagers after harvesting a giant organic turnip with chemical-free farming that assures restoration of soil health and yields remarkable results.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
Kurukshetra: When the Sharma brothers pulled a winter turnip out of their kitchen garden on February 9, they expected an ordinary harvest. Instead, what emerged from the soil needed two hands to lift. Well, it was an eight kilograms vegetable that left the entire village in awe. And with the leaves it weighed nearly 15 kilograms! Ever since the giant turnip was reaped, it has become a talking point across Kurukshetra.
Ashwani Kumar Sharma and his brother Rajiv Sharma, residents of Amin (Abhimanyupur) village, have been sustaining through farming all their lives, say for more than decades, cultivating nearly 30 acres of land. Yet, a small portion of their farm, which they have kept only for chemical-free cultivation, has brought them their biggest recognition.
“We are passionate about farming. For the last 45 years, both of us have been farming together but some space has been reserved in the field for an organic kitchen garden, where we make sure no amount of chemical is used. That is where the turnip grew. We uprooted and weighed it in the village and everyone was left wondering. We also thought it would at best weigh three to four kilograms but eight!” said Ashwani Kumar Sharma.
Rajiv too shares that he was never ready for this big a surprise. "We were stunned by the scale of the produce. When we uprooted it and weighed it with the leaves it was 15 kg. But we removed the leaves and the turnip alone weighed 8 kg,” said Rajiv adding that the turnip was transplanted in October during the winter season. “It has been years since we started farming but this was a real Baahubali," he said with a big smile on his face.
As the news spread, people from the village and beyond asked for it to be brought over, whereas many gathered to see if what was being claimed was true.
"It’s a miracle that could be possible due to organic farming. Water consumption was very low so we thought it would not grow more. Now people are coming from far and wide to see it,” said Ashwani.
The siblings began their organic journey in 1995 after receiving training at a government agricultural institute. For the past 25 years, they have been separately giving time to farming in the chemical-free kitchen garden using only cow dung manure.
“In the beginning, production in organic farming is not encouraging, but over time, the soil becomes fertile and yields improve. We are cultivating this kitchen garden to avoid diseases and to ensure we do not eat poisonous fruits and vegetables,” Ashwani added.
The kitchen garden has consistently given them good quality vegetables like beets weighing around four kilograms, radishes up to six kilograms and cabbages and cauliflowers exceeding three kilograms. They also grow sugarcane, onions, seasonal greens, fruits and various lemon varieties. “The 'kazi lembu' lemon tree is about two and a half years old, and we are producing up to a quintal of lemons,” Rajiv said.
But despite their success, what bothers them is marketing constraint. "It has limited our expansion. We want to adopt organic farming on a larger scale but due to marketing issues we have not been able to do anything in large scale,” Rajiv admitted.
Still, they remain strong advocates of organic farm. “It is not always about an eight kilogram turnip. It is more about organic farming that can open up better yield prospect for farmers. Initial yield may not be good, but in the long run, farmers can benefit. The soil becomes fertile and the yield improves,” Rajiv further explains.
District Horticulture Officer Dr. Shivendu Pratap Solanki praised their achievement. “It came as a surprise to us when we saw the eight kilogram turnip grown organically. It speaks about the hard work and dedication of the siblings. Other farmers should take inspiration. Organic farming, if done correctly, can yield good produce,” he said assertively.
