ETV Bharat / offbeat

Haryana Cop Embodies Humanity In Uniform

Kurukshetra: A Sub Inspector with Haryana Police has set an example in humanitarian service by donating blood dozens of times and running a ‘Roti Bank’ for patients admitted in hospitals and their families.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Verma has made blood donation his life's mission for which he has been recognized on several occasions. Fulfilling his social responsibility, he also provides free daily meals and milk to patients admitted to government hospitals, their families and the children working at brick kilns. Through these activities, Dr. Ashok has emerged as a symbol of inspiration for lakhs of people.

He told ETV Bharat, "My blood donation journey began in 1989 when I was a National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet while studying in Karnal. I joined the Haryana Police in 1998 as a constable. However, my resolve to donate blood deepened in 1999 when my newborn son developed jaundice and his entire blood had to be replaced. The fear and pain I felt in the hospital corridors during that critical time due to blood shortage determined the direction of my life. I resolved that I would not let any family be torn apart due to lack of blood."

He went on to share, “Despite my family's concerns in the beginning, I continued to donate blood secretly. Over time, my dedication not only changed my family's thinking, but my entire family and relatives also became leaders in the blood donation campaign."