Haryana Cop Embodies Humanity In Uniform
Dr. Ashok Kumar Verma has been contributing towards the society by donation blood, running a 'Roti Bank' and encouraging youth to give up drugs
Published : August 2, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Kurukshetra: A Sub Inspector with Haryana Police has set an example in humanitarian service by donating blood dozens of times and running a ‘Roti Bank’ for patients admitted in hospitals and their families.
Dr. Ashok Kumar Verma has made blood donation his life's mission for which he has been recognized on several occasions. Fulfilling his social responsibility, he also provides free daily meals and milk to patients admitted to government hospitals, their families and the children working at brick kilns. Through these activities, Dr. Ashok has emerged as a symbol of inspiration for lakhs of people.
He told ETV Bharat, "My blood donation journey began in 1989 when I was a National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet while studying in Karnal. I joined the Haryana Police in 1998 as a constable. However, my resolve to donate blood deepened in 1999 when my newborn son developed jaundice and his entire blood had to be replaced. The fear and pain I felt in the hospital corridors during that critical time due to blood shortage determined the direction of my life. I resolved that I would not let any family be torn apart due to lack of blood."
He went on to share, “Despite my family's concerns in the beginning, I continued to donate blood secretly. Over time, my dedication not only changed my family's thinking, but my entire family and relatives also became leaders in the blood donation campaign."
Dr. Ashok has donated blood 184 times till now, platelets 90 times and plasma once. He donates blood regularly every three months. He has been organizing blood donation camps regularly. He organized the first camp on the death anniversary of his father, a retired army officer. Till date, he has organized 599 blood donation camps collecting 21,306 units of blood for the government run blood banks that have been instrumental in directly saving 63,918 lives. He is always ready to provide assistance in case of emergency not only in Haryana but also in the neighboring areas of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Chandigarh.
Currently posted with the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, Dr. Ashok while dispensing his duties with the Police, is also leading several important social campaigns. He has conducted over 4,800 awareness campaigns across the state under the Drug De-addiction Campaign. He has administered the pledge of abstinence to approximately 18 lakh people resulting in over 600 individuals completely quitting their addiction.
Dr. Ashok has been bestowed with numerous prestigious national and international honours for his selfless service, dedicated policing and outstanding social contributions. On January 26, 2020, the President of India awarded him the President's Police Medal for outstanding and meritorious Police service. He was twice awarded the Gold Medal by the Governor of Haryana for his outstanding contributions towards blood donation. He has received numerous national honours for organizing the largest number of blood donation camps in the country.
Azad Singh, a donor who has donated blood on 50 occasions said, "There are very few people who, along with their busy Police job, do such a great work as donating blood for social causes and saving lives. I started donating blood after taking inspiration from him. He is such a person that wherever someone is in need of blood, he reaches out to donate. Everyone sees him as a savior and a source of inspiration."
Dr. Ashok has exemplified the official slogan of the Haryana Police that reads ‘Service, Security, and Cooperation’. He is seen as a true guide for today's youth and society.
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