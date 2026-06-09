ETV Bharat / offbeat

Hareli Eco Resort Near Barnawapara Sanctuary Puts Balodabazar On Chhattisgarh's Adventure Tourism Map

Balodabazar: When it is time to beat the summer heat in Chhattisgarh, all lines lead to Hareli Eco Resort that offers adventure amid nature. Located near Barnawapara sanctuary, this resort owned and managed by Chhattisgarh Tourism Board (CTB) is presently teeming with tourists that are coming not only to experience nature and tranquility, but also to enjoy adventure activities like bamboo rafting, kayaking and jungle safari.

The resort stands in Mohada village, which is about 10 km from the Barnawapara sanctuary. CTB’s Deputy General Manager (DGM) Poonam Sharma pointed out that tourists cruising on bamboo boats in the calm waters of the lake feel very close to nature. She said, “The resort is being developed with a completely eco-friendly approach. Solar energy based systems have been installed here and tourism activities have been integrated with environmental protection.”

She added that fresh efforts are constantly being made to promote tourism across the state. The CTB has identified 144 locations in Chhattisgarh as tourist destinations whose development will not only provide new amenities for tourists but will also create new employment and income opportunities for the local people.

“Once known solely for its wildlife and natural beauty, the Barnawapara region is now establishing a new identity for itself in adventure tourism. By developing a balance between nature and tourism, rural and forest areas can also be developed into national level tourist destinations,” she said.

Island Of Adventure

CTB’s spokesperson Anuradha Dubey disclosed that work is underway to develop a small island that stands in the middle of the lake adjacent to the Hareli Eco Resort into a tourist destination. She added that while tourists previously visited the island solely for picnics, the number of adventure seeking visitors is now steadily increasing due to activities like bamboo rafting and kayaking.