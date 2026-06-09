Hareli Eco Resort Near Barnawapara Sanctuary Puts Balodabazar On Chhattisgarh's Adventure Tourism Map
Run by Chhattisgarh Tourism Board, this destination offers the visitors a blend of natural tranquility with adventure activities.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Balodabazar: When it is time to beat the summer heat in Chhattisgarh, all lines lead to Hareli Eco Resort that offers adventure amid nature. Located near Barnawapara sanctuary, this resort owned and managed by Chhattisgarh Tourism Board (CTB) is presently teeming with tourists that are coming not only to experience nature and tranquility, but also to enjoy adventure activities like bamboo rafting, kayaking and jungle safari.
The resort stands in Mohada village, which is about 10 km from the Barnawapara sanctuary. CTB’s Deputy General Manager (DGM) Poonam Sharma pointed out that tourists cruising on bamboo boats in the calm waters of the lake feel very close to nature. She said, “The resort is being developed with a completely eco-friendly approach. Solar energy based systems have been installed here and tourism activities have been integrated with environmental protection.”
She added that fresh efforts are constantly being made to promote tourism across the state. The CTB has identified 144 locations in Chhattisgarh as tourist destinations whose development will not only provide new amenities for tourists but will also create new employment and income opportunities for the local people.
“Once known solely for its wildlife and natural beauty, the Barnawapara region is now establishing a new identity for itself in adventure tourism. By developing a balance between nature and tourism, rural and forest areas can also be developed into national level tourist destinations,” she said.
Island Of Adventure
CTB’s spokesperson Anuradha Dubey disclosed that work is underway to develop a small island that stands in the middle of the lake adjacent to the Hareli Eco Resort into a tourist destination. She added that while tourists previously visited the island solely for picnics, the number of adventure seeking visitors is now steadily increasing due to activities like bamboo rafting and kayaking.
“In future, more facilities will be introduced here so that tourists can get closer to the forest as well as nature,” she said.
Till now, bamboo rafting in Chhattisgarh has been primarily associated with the Bastar region, where tourists have enjoyed this activity in the Dhudmaras and Manjhipal areas around the Kanger Valley National Park. Now, bamboo rafting at Hareli Eco Resort — the second in Chhattisgarh — which began in February 2025, has also placed Balodabazar on the state's adventure tourism map.
The resort is being developed on the lines of Kerala's eco-tourism model. The objective is to protect the environment and provide employment to local people. Youth from nearby villages are being involved in tourism activities.
Spread over approximately 4.5 acres, this resort's most prominent landmark is its natural lake which is 8-15 ft in depth. The surrounding greenery, the sounds of birds and the cool forest breeze offer a unique experience for the visitors.
Tourists are thronging to this venue from districts including Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur and Kanker. They say that this place offers a unique blend of forest, lake and adventure. Everyone, from children to the elderly, can safely enjoy water activities. The resort is known not only for its adventure but also for its food. Vegetables, pulses and rice grown organically are used here to serve the tourists with fresh traditional food that is reminiscent of a village home.
Sources said that previously, Barnawapara sanctuary was known solely for its jungle safaris and wildlife but now the resort has added a new dimension to adventure tourism.