Hanuman Panchayat: In Madhya Pradesh's Katrol Village, Families Seek Justice At A Temple, Not Police Station
At Bhind’s Tekram Hanuman Temple, villagers settle thefts and land feuds by swearing before the deity, believing no lie can stand under Hanuman’s gaze.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 12:58 PM IST
Bhind: In Katrol village, people trust Lord Hanuman more than any other justice system. So in case of a crime, instead of lodging a police complaint, they first register their grievance at the Hanuman temple, where as per villagers' belief, truth is tested under the gaze of Tekram Hanuman. Known as 'Hanuman Panchayat', the 250-year-old temple is frequented by people and families who repose faith on the deity to get justice faster than any investigation.
About 45 kilometers from the Bhind district headquarters, this temple has become the village’s unofficial court of truth. On Tuesdays, devotees congregate in hundreds, but on days when disputes rise, the temple transforms into a Hanuman Panchayat, where family fights, theft allegations, land feuds, and simmering resentments are heard keeping the deity as the judge.
Villagers say that while a person may dare lie to the police, no one can do so swearing by Lord Hanuman. “A lie here could punish the whole family and people are afraid of divine justice,” the elders say, repeating a belief so old that it has turned into law in this part of Mahgaon region.
Mahant Ramdas Maharaj, who has served the temple since childhood, describes how these panchayats unfold. Both parties sit on the ground before the idol, narrating their accusations and defenses in the presence of villagers, relatives and elders. Both the parties are questioned and their claims cross-checked. Finally, the accused is asked to swear by Hanuman. “If they speak the truth, justice comes their way. If they lie, they are punished in some way or the other within days,” the Mahant says, who has seen cases being solved with ease just because the Lord watches everything.
The Missing Purse
A few months ago, during a Ramayan recital at the home of Mehgaon resident Sarnam Singh, a bag filled with cash and gold jewelry suddenly disappeared. Accusations began and heated arguments ensued. Instead of heading to the police, the family walked to Tekram Hanuman’s court.
There, as allegations were read aloud, the woman accused of theft was finally asked to swear upon Hanuman’s idol. She refused to do so and within moments, she confessed and returned the purse. The matter ended right there. No police, or FIR but the fear of divine reprisal.
A Broken Oath and Its Fallout
In another instance the feud between Ram Babu and his brother Vijay Singh over land stretched on for years. After several violent confrontations, relatives dragged the matter to the Hanuman Panchayat where both brothers took the oath to end the dispute. But days later, Vijay’s son Ramesh assaulted Ram Babu and his younger son in the fields.
Two days after breaking his oath, Ramesh needed money for some treatment and Vijay had to sell the disputed farmland to pay hospital bills. Mahant Ramdas Maharaj believes this was the divine consequence of violating a vow made before Hanuman.
Stories like this are connected to everyday lives of Katrol’s people, reinforcing their belief that Hanuman’s justice is swift, impartial, and inescapable, adds Mahant Ramdas.
But the temple’s faith is not built only on fear. Sarpanch Munna Singh recalls the story of Mahant Ramdas himself. As a child, Ramdas was seriously ill and nothing could cure him. But he reached the Tekram Hanuman Temple and vowed to serve there lifelong if he got well. Within a few days, he recovered and has stayed in the temple serving Lord Hanuman.
He conducts rituals, resolves disputes, and watches generations of villagers seek justice from the Lord.
Also Read: