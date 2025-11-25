ETV Bharat / offbeat

Hanuman Panchayat: In Madhya Pradesh's Katrol Village, Families Seek Justice At A Temple, Not Police Station

Bhind: In Katrol village, people trust Lord Hanuman more than any other justice system. So in case of a crime, instead of lodging a police complaint, they first register their grievance at the Hanuman temple, where as per villagers' belief, truth is tested under the gaze of Tekram Hanuman. Known as 'Hanuman Panchayat', the 250-year-old temple is frequented by people and families who repose faith on the deity to get justice faster than any investigation.

About 45 kilometers from the Bhind district headquarters, this temple has become the village’s unofficial court of truth. On Tuesdays, devotees congregate in hundreds, but on days when disputes rise, the temple transforms into a Hanuman Panchayat, where family fights, theft allegations, land feuds, and simmering resentments are heard keeping the deity as the judge.

Villagers say that while a person may dare lie to the police, no one can do so swearing by Lord Hanuman. “A lie here could punish the whole family and people are afraid of divine justice,” the elders say, repeating a belief so old that it has turned into law in this part of Mahgaon region.

Mahant Ramdas Maharaj, who has served the temple since childhood, describes how these panchayats unfold. Both parties sit on the ground before the idol, narrating their accusations and defenses in the presence of villagers, relatives and elders. Both the parties are questioned and their claims cross-checked. Finally, the accused is asked to swear by Hanuman. “If they speak the truth, justice comes their way. If they lie, they are punished in some way or the other within days,” the Mahant says, who has seen cases being solved with ease just because the Lord watches everything.

