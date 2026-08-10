Mystery Of Hansraj Hill In Bihar: ‘Raining’ Gems Change Hasra Villagers’ Fortunes Overnight
Villagers scour rain-washed fields in Bihar’s Gaya for mysterious stones that bring income and hope, although their identity and value remain unverified, reports Ratnesh Kumar.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Gaya: Every monsoon, as rainwater flows down Hansraj Hill in Bihar’s Gaya district, residents of Hasra village rush out with hope in their hearts and eyes fixed on the ground. They search fields, pathways and rain-washed soil for precious stones that often accompany every spell of rain. Importantly, the villagers believe any 'gem' they lay their hands on could transform their fortunes.
Villagers call them maniya, pearls, coral and even diamonds. Some claim that stones found here have fetched them anywhere between a few thousand rupees and several lakh, thus changing their fortune. Some believe the stones improve their finances, rebuild their houses and help them buy things otherwise not possible with their limited means.
Yet behind these stories of overnight fortune lies a mystery. The identity, age and actual value of the stones have not been scientifically established. For the people of Hasra, however, Hansraj Hill remains a hope, through which their livelihood and future may change for good.
Around 40 to 50 kilometres from the Gaya district headquarters, Hasra is a village of nearly 150 households and about 1,000 residents situated on the foothills of Hansraj Hill. Residents regard the hill as a source of prosperity. "There was a time when most houses in the village had mud walls and thatched or tiled roofs. Today, several families live in concrete houses, a change that was ushered in partly after the money people earned by selling stones found during the rainy season," said villagers.
As heavy showers loosen the hill’s soil and send water coursing down its slopes, small, brightly coloured and polished stones get carried along into the fields and surrounding areas. Once the rain subsides, villagers begin their treasure hunt. The search does not reward everyone. Some return empty-handed, while others unexpectedly discover a stone that buyers may value at thousands or even lakhs of rupees.
Stones Once Sold For Thousands Now Fetch Lakhs
Villagers say that, until a few years ago, people knew little about the possible value of the stones. Many sold their finds for Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 or Rs 20,000 to visiting buyers. As word spread and demand reportedly increased, so did the prices. Residents claim that some stones have since been sold for between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.
Local jeweller and gemstone trader Amit Kumar says certain maniya-like stones found in the area may possess considerable antique value. "Their prices in overseas markets could be many times higher than what villagers receive locally, possibly exceeding Rs 50 lakh in exceptional cases," he said.
Such valuations, however, remain claims only. The actual price of any stone would depend on its correct identification, quality, age, provenance and prevailing market demand.
Buyers Arrive From Distant Places
According to villagers, prospective buyers travel to Hasra from Gaya, Bodh Gaya and Rajgir, with some reportedly coming from as far away as Rajasthan. But those associated with the jewellery and gemstone trades are said to visit the area regularly during the monsoon, contacting villagers and attempting to purchase their finds.
Stories of how these stones have changed lives are now part of Hasra’s local folklore. One resident is said to have built a house after selling a stone, while another bought a motorcycle. Several families claim to have sold stones during difficult periods to meet urgent expenses.
This unusual source of income, villagers say, has gradually brought visible economic change to a settlement once considered desperately poor.
Hasra resident Ashok Kumar says rainwater carries different kinds of stones from Hansraj Hill into the village and its fields. He claims that dozens of people found such stones this year as well.
“Hansraj Hill stands beside our village. During the rains, stones resembling maniya, coral, diamonds and pearls flow down with the water. Dozens of people have found them this year too. Maniya and 'ibit' are the most commonly found stones. Some stones discovered here have been sold for lakhs of rupees,” said Ashok Kumar, a resident of Hasra village.
Another youngster Shailendra Kumar says residents begin searching the fields and village land after heavy rain. According to him, many people find at least one or two stones each year.
“During the monsoon, maniya, pearls, diamonds and other precious stones are found after being washed down from Hansraj Hill. Several villagers have found stones this year as well. I have found four or five such stones myself and have sold some of them. Many villagers are meeting their needs by selling these stones,” added Shailendra.
A Hill Steeped In Faith
Hansraj Hill is also known for a Shiva temple, considered an important centre of faith for local residents. According to popular belief, the Shiva linga in the temple manifested on its own. Many villagers therefore regard the stones emerging from the hill as blessings bestowed by Lord Shiva.
Local accounts link the temple to Nirsu Narayan Singh, described by residents as the king of Sonpur. They say he built the Shiva temple on Hansraj Hill around 1940. Several legends associated with the region involve former rulers and royal families. For villagers, the stories of the hill’s hidden stones form part of this larger tapestry of faith, history and folklore.
Natural Gems Or Ancient Objects?
Questions also surround the age and origin of the objects. Amit Kumar says some of the maniya and 'ibit' pieces may be naturally occurring stones, while others are believed locally to be ancient artefacts. Their possible importance, he says, may therefore arise not only from their use in jewellery but also from their perceived antiquity and cultural associations.
“The maniya and ibit found here may be worth anything from thousands to lakhs of rupees. Some experts describe them as being thousands of years old. There are also claims that their antique value has created demand for them in foreign countries,” the jeweller and gemstone expert informed.
These assertions have not yet been substantiated through systematic archaeological, gemological or geological examination.
The Science Behind The Stones
Professor Krishna Dev Yadav, former head of the Geography Department at Gaya College, offers a possible scientific explanation. He says Hansraj Hill could be part of an extremely ancient geological formation.
Explaining further, he says, over long periods, rocks and minerals on hills undergo natural weathering and erosion. Friction caused by flowing water can smooth their surfaces and round their edges before carrying them downhill during heavy rain.
“Hansraj Hill is part of a very old geological formation. Some of the stones found here could be natural gemstones. The flow of water and prolonged abrasion make stones rounded, and during the monsoon they may be carried from the hill into nearby fields. A specialised scientific study could provide greater clarity,” he added.
Different stones found in the area are also associated with astrology and religious beliefs. Amit Kumar and others involved in the local gemstone trade say stones of various colours are linked to different planets. Red, green and white stones, among others, may be worn or used in rituals intended to pacify unfavourable planetary influences. Coral and pearls also hold particular significance in traditional astrological practices, they further stated.
Such beliefs may help sustain demand, although religious or astrological significance does not establish a stone’s scientific identity or commercial value.
Stories That Have Survived Generations
Village elder Krishna Manjhi connects Hansraj Hill with old royal families and the region’s history. “This hill is said to be associated with the king of Sonpur. People have spoken about precious stones being found here since ancient times. Valuable stones are discovered during the rains every year, and they are bringing prosperity to the village,” he said.
The stories surrounding Hansraj Hill are undoubtedly compelling. But the claims that the objects are pearls, coral or diamonds or that some are ancient pieces worth as much as Rs 50 lakh cannot be confirmed without evaluation by qualified gemologists, geologists and, where necessary, archaeologists.
A comprehensive scientific study could separate natural gemstones from common minerals, manufactured beads and potentially old artefacts. It could also protect villagers from exploitation by middlemen who may buy valuable finds for a fraction of their worth.
If scientific research establishes that Hansraj Hill contains gemstones or objects of historical significance, the site could emerge as a distinctive part of Gaya’s natural and cultural heritage. Regulated and transparent identification and valuation could also open new economic opportunities for local residents.
Until then, the monsoon will continue to bring a special kind of excitement to Hasra. As rain washes the hill, villagers will step into the fields and search the wet earth for their share of fortune.
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