ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mystery Of Hansraj Hill In Bihar: ‘Raining’ Gems Change Hasra Villagers’ Fortunes Overnight

Gaya: Every monsoon, as rainwater flows down Hansraj Hill in Bihar’s Gaya district, residents of Hasra village rush out with hope in their hearts and eyes fixed on the ground. They search fields, pathways and rain-washed soil for precious stones that often accompany every spell of rain. Importantly, the villagers believe any 'gem' they lay their hands on could transform their fortunes.

Villagers call them maniya, pearls, coral and even diamonds. Some claim that stones found here have fetched them anywhere between a few thousand rupees and several lakh, thus changing their fortune. Some believe the stones improve their finances, rebuild their houses and help them buy things otherwise not possible with their limited means.

Pearls And Stones From Hansraj : This Bihar Hill ‘Rains’ Gems, Turning Villagers Into Lakhpatis (ETV Bharat)

Yet behind these stories of overnight fortune lies a mystery. The identity, age and actual value of the stones have not been scientifically established. For the people of Hasra, however, Hansraj Hill remains a hope, through which their livelihood and future may change for good.

Around 40 to 50 kilometres from the Gaya district headquarters, Hasra is a village of nearly 150 households and about 1,000 residents situated on the foothills of Hansraj Hill. Residents regard the hill as a source of prosperity. "There was a time when most houses in the village had mud walls and thatched or tiled roofs. Today, several families live in concrete houses, a change that was ushered in partly after the money people earned by selling stones found during the rainy season," said villagers.

As heavy showers loosen the hill’s soil and send water coursing down its slopes, small, brightly coloured and polished stones get carried along into the fields and surrounding areas. Once the rain subsides, villagers begin their treasure hunt. The search does not reward everyone. Some return empty-handed, while others unexpectedly discover a stone that buyers may value at thousands or even lakhs of rupees.

Hasra village (ETV Bharat)

Stones Once Sold For Thousands Now Fetch Lakhs

Villagers say that, until a few years ago, people knew little about the possible value of the stones. Many sold their finds for Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 or Rs 20,000 to visiting buyers. As word spread and demand reportedly increased, so did the prices. Residents claim that some stones have since been sold for between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

Local jeweller and gemstone trader Amit Kumar says certain maniya-like stones found in the area may possess considerable antique value. "Their prices in overseas markets could be many times higher than what villagers receive locally, possibly exceeding Rs 50 lakh in exceptional cases," he said.

Such valuations, however, remain claims only. The actual price of any stone would depend on its correct identification, quality, age, provenance and prevailing market demand.

Buyers Arrive From Distant Places

According to villagers, prospective buyers travel to Hasra from Gaya, Bodh Gaya and Rajgir, with some reportedly coming from as far away as Rajasthan. But those associated with the jewellery and gemstone trades are said to visit the area regularly during the monsoon, contacting villagers and attempting to purchase their finds.

Stories of how these stones have changed lives are now part of Hasra’s local folklore. One resident is said to have built a house after selling a stone, while another bought a motorcycle. Several families claim to have sold stones during difficult periods to meet urgent expenses.

Pearls And Stones From Hansraj : This Bihar Hill ‘Rains’ Gems, Turning Villagers Into Lakhpatis (ETV Bharat)

This unusual source of income, villagers say, has gradually brought visible economic change to a settlement once considered desperately poor.

Hasra resident Ashok Kumar says rainwater carries different kinds of stones from Hansraj Hill into the village and its fields. He claims that dozens of people found such stones this year as well.

“Hansraj Hill stands beside our village. During the rains, stones resembling maniya, coral, diamonds and pearls flow down with the water. Dozens of people have found them this year too. Maniya and 'ibit' are the most commonly found stones. Some stones discovered here have been sold for lakhs of rupees,” said Ashok Kumar, a resident of Hasra village.