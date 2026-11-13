ETV Bharat / offbeat

Hammer And Sickle Goes Five Stars In Rome Hotel Launch

A picture shows the art work "Parete di misure" (often referred to as "Muro della misura") by Italian artist Gio Pomodoro with Communist party hammer and sickle and a sign from the Paris Commune, all historical symbols that have been preserved inside the lobby of the Thompson Rome Hotel, located in the former building of the Italian Communist Party (PCI), in central Rome on November 11, 2026. ( AFP )

Rome: "Luxury is the opposite of the naturally necessary," wrote Karl Marx -- but tell that to guests at a new five-star Rome hotel in the former seat of the Italian Communist Party (PCI).

For decades the headquarters of the biggest Communist party in the West, the imposing building just a few steps from Piazza Venezia in the city centre is now the Thompson Rome by Hyatt.

Its prices are not aimed at the proletariat: rooms range from 550 euros to up to 4,000 euros for a suite in high season. And that makes it just the latest in a wave of five-star hotels opening in the European capital that has some locals looking askance.

"Who could have ever imagined it would end like this?" wrote La Repubblica newspaper at the hotel's soft opening earlier this month, noting that Italy's Communists were known as a "spartan lot".

From the airy new lobby with travertine and marble elements, to its luxury rooms, little remains of the former headquarters. It was here on June 21, 1976, that the party's secretary general, Enrico Berlinguer, stepped out on his office balcony to celebrate the 34.4 percent of the vote won by the PCI, its best-ever showing.

"One out of three Italians votes Communist!" Berlinguer proclaimed to the ebullient crowd in the street below. But the glory years did not last and the building was eventually sold by the debt-ridden successor party to the PCI, the Democrats of the Left (DS), in 2000.

Soon after, it was acquired by real estate and finance group Finanziaria Tosinvest, controlled by Antonio Angelucci, a deputy with the far-right League party.

'Moving toward modernity'

Construction on the original building first began in 1941, after the east-west artery Via delle Botteghe Oscure was widened, but work was interrupted by World War II. That means it was conceived under Fascism and completed in its aftermath, said architect Renzo Costa, who led the building's most recent renovation.

"This gives it that transformative significance, the opportunity to become a symbol, to change over time and then turn into a place of future political thought," Costa told AFP.

"So this is a building that was born with the intention of moving toward modernity." Gazing over the entryway is a 1952 bronze bust of Antonio Gramsci -- Italy's most celebrated Marxist who helped found the party before dying in prison in 1937 under Mussolini.

Originally designed by Italian sculptor Gio Pomodoro, the entrance still boasts his stone relief sculpture covering an entire wall, with a hammer and sickle and Paris Commune sign.