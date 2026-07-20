Hamirpur’s ‘Snake Man’: Indian Army Veteran Rescues Over 1,000 Snakes, Promotes Snakebite Safety Across Himachal
After his wife survived a venomous snakebite, Jasveer Singh Patial dedicated his life to rescuing snakes, educating communities and preventing snakebite, reports Sumit Rathore.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Hamirpur: While serving in the Army, Jasveer Singh Patial, a resident of Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, faced a tragedy back home on August 9, 2012. His wife was bitten by a venomous snake and she remained in a comatose state for three days before regaining consciousness. Watching his wife battle for her life inspired Patial to make a lifelong commitment to saving others from snakebite fatalities. And this resolve turned into a lifelong mission when the brave soldier, who spent two decades guarding India’s borders in the Indian Army, took the responsibility upon himself.
An extraordinary journey he began a few years ago has made him a dedicated snake rescuer and snakebite expert today, guiding people on the dos and don’ts and creating awareness.
Jasveer Singh Patial joined the Indian Army in 2000 and retired as a Havildar in 2021. During his military service, he received specialized training in safely handling and rescuing snakes. “That experience works for me now as I rescue venomous snakes from residential and public areas and release them safely into their natural habitats. I also educate people about practical snakebite prevention and safety measures,” he says.
So far, Patial has rescued more than 1,000 venomous snakes and relocated them to suitable forest habitats.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, he says, “I can never forget August 9, 2012, the night a venomous snake bit my wife. Her condition deteriorated rapidly, and she slipped into a coma. She fought between life and death for three days. When she finally regained consciousness, it felt as though she had been given a second life. That was when I resolved to do something to save people from snakebites. After that, I underwent snake-catching training in the Army.”
Patial says continuous rainfall during the monsoon forces snakes out of their burrows and into homes, bathrooms, kitchens, cattle sheds and other buildings.
He advises people not to panic if they encounter a snake. “Instead, they should maintain a safe distance and immediately inform a trained snake rescue team, the Forest Department, or the local administration. Under no circumstances should untrained individuals attempt to catch or kill a snake,” he advises.
Patial stresses that if someone is bitten by a snake, they should be taken immediately to the nearest hospital instead of wasting valuable time on traditional rituals, faith healing, or home remedies. “Prompt medical treatment offers the best chance of survival,” he adds.
After his retirement, Patial has been providing snake rescue services after witnessing the difficulties faced by local communities. Actively engaged in this work, Patial has done his own research on the species. “Himachal Pradesh is home to 20-21 snake species, including four major venomous species - Spectacled Cobra (Naja naja), Russell’s Viper, Saw-scaled Viper, and Common Krait. Many other species are mildly venomous or completely non-venomous,” he explains.
Whenever he receives a call, he reaches the location, safely captures the snake, and releases it into its natural habitat. He, however, does not charge any professional fee for the service, asking only for transportation expenses. If a family cannot afford even that, he provides the rescue free of charge.
Apart from Hamirpur, Patial has conducted rescue operations and awareness programmes in schools, colleges, government offices, the Baba Balak Nath Temple and industrial areas across several districts.
In one recent operation in Dabrera village, he safely rescued a snake from someone’s bathroom while nearly 60-70 people gathered to watch. After completing the rescue, he spent about half an hour educating residents about snake identification, behaviour and safety precautions.
Patial says, “Snakes are an important part of nature and the environment and do not attack people without reason. Most incidents occur when people try to kill or catch them. In pursuit of social media stunts, many people lose their precious lives. Even trained rescuers operate with extreme caution. Ordinary people should never take such risks.”
Patial also explains how snakes play a vital role in controlling rodent populations in agricultural fields. Without snakes, rat populations would increase dramatically, causing severe crop damage. He urges people to regard snakes as friends of nature rather than enemies and to avoid harming them.
Apart from Himachal Pradesh, people from other states also contact him and if he cannot travel there, he connects them with local snake rescuers.
Patial says social media works wonders in educating people about snake identification, behaviour and conservation. Though he has never been honoured or recognised by anyone, his mission will never stop. “I will always try to save lives and promote wildlife conservation,” he assures, adding that greater public awareness can prevent most snakebite deaths.
Local residents Vishal Rana and Arvind Sharma praised Patial’s efforts, saying that snake sightings inside homes increase significantly during the monsoon. “It is during such crises that Patial comes to the rescue,” they say.
On how to identify a snakebite, Patial explains that venomous snakes typically leave two deep fang puncture marks. Non-venomous snakes generally leave multiple rows of small, arc-shaped teeth marks. Indian Rat Snakes (Dhaman) make several small tooth marks. Cobras and kraits typically leave two prominent fang marks.
Usually, a venomous snakebite often produces two distinct puncture wounds, whereas non-venomous bites usually do not, he further states. “Symptoms of a venomous snakebite can appear within minutes. In India, the major venomous snakes include the cobra, krait, Russell’s viper, and saw-scaled viper,” he adds.
Citing a PETA report, Patial says snakes tend to avoid certain strong odours. He mentions commonly suggested methods such as using garlic mixed with oil, spraying neem oil around homes, placing lemon juice mixed with black pepper, and using white vinegar mixed with cinnamon powder around the property. (Note: These methods are not scientifically established as reliable snake repellents and should not be considered a substitute for proper snake-proofing or professional wildlife management.)
Padma Shri awardee Omesh Bharti, who researches snake species, said, “More than 50,000 people die from snakebites worldwide every year, with most of these deaths occurring in India. Around 100 people die annually from snakebites in Himachal Pradesh. Many victims also lose limbs. Research is being conducted to reduce mortality and prevent disability." According to his research, Himachal Pradesh has a total of 21 snake species, of which three are highly venomous.
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