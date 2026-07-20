ETV Bharat / offbeat

Hamirpur’s ‘Snake Man’: Indian Army Veteran Rescues Over 1,000 Snakes, Promotes Snakebite Safety Across Himachal

Hamirpur: While serving in the Army, Jasveer Singh Patial, a resident of Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, faced a tragedy back home on August 9, 2012. His wife was bitten by a venomous snake and she remained in a comatose state for three days before regaining consciousness. Watching his wife battle for her life inspired Patial to make a lifelong commitment to saving others from snakebite fatalities. And this resolve turned into a lifelong mission when the brave soldier, who spent two decades guarding India’s borders in the Indian Army, took the responsibility upon himself.

An extraordinary journey he began a few years ago has made him a dedicated snake rescuer and snakebite expert today, guiding people on the dos and don’ts and creating awareness.

Hamirpur’s ‘Snake Man’: Indian Army Veteran Rescues Over 1,000 Snakes, Promotes Snakebite Safety Across Himachal (ETV Bharat)

Jasveer Singh Patial joined the Indian Army in 2000 and retired as a Havildar in 2021. During his military service, he received specialized training in safely handling and rescuing snakes. “That experience works for me now as I rescue venomous snakes from residential and public areas and release them safely into their natural habitats. I also educate people about practical snakebite prevention and safety measures,” he says.

So far, Patial has rescued more than 1,000 venomous snakes and relocated them to suitable forest habitats.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he says, “I can never forget August 9, 2012, the night a venomous snake bit my wife. Her condition deteriorated rapidly, and she slipped into a coma. She fought between life and death for three days. When she finally regained consciousness, it felt as though she had been given a second life. That was when I resolved to do something to save people from snakebites. After that, I underwent snake-catching training in the Army.”

Patial says continuous rainfall during the monsoon forces snakes out of their burrows and into homes, bathrooms, kitchens, cattle sheds and other buildings.

He advises people not to panic if they encounter a snake. “Instead, they should maintain a safe distance and immediately inform a trained snake rescue team, the Forest Department, or the local administration. Under no circumstances should untrained individuals attempt to catch or kill a snake,” he advises.

Patial stresses that if someone is bitten by a snake, they should be taken immediately to the nearest hospital instead of wasting valuable time on traditional rituals, faith healing, or home remedies. “Prompt medical treatment offers the best chance of survival,” he adds.

Hamirpur’s ‘Snake Man’: Indian Army Veteran Rescues Over 1,000 Snakes, Promotes Snakebite Safety Across Himachal (ETV Bharat)

After his retirement, Patial has been providing snake rescue services after witnessing the difficulties faced by local communities. Actively engaged in this work, Patial has done his own research on the species. “Himachal Pradesh is home to 20-21 snake species, including four major venomous species - Spectacled Cobra (Naja naja), Russell’s Viper, Saw-scaled Viper, and Common Krait. Many other species are mildly venomous or completely non-venomous,” he explains.