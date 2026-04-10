Bihar Man Turns Whistling Into Devotion, Performs Hanuman Chalisa 108 Times Weekly
Ranjit Pathak speaks to Santosh Kumar who whistles the entire Hanuman Chalisa, turning a simple art form into a sustained act of spiritual discipline.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Vaishali (Bihar): A modest house in Hathisar Ganj locality of Hajipur, that has a small Hanuman temple at the entrance, has turned into a place of reverence and devotion for people from across seven states, who visit to pray as much as to listen to the whistling tunes of the Hanuman Chalisa. The 50-year-old Santosh Kumar who has devoted at least four decades of his life to master the art of whistling - playing both devotional numbers and Hindi film music - has established a Hanuman idol at his house which doubles up as a temple.
He began learning the art at a time when artistic talent was often pursued for recognition. Popularly known as the 'King of Whistling,' Santosh grew up when radio was an important medium of infotainment. "My love with music was during Vividh Bharati days and I grew up listening to the iconic voice of Amin Sayani. As a youngster, I began imitating Amin Sayani. Then whistling fascinated me. I started whistling film tunes and that gradually evolved into a passion for me," informs Santosh who is now known as a whistling musician devoted to Hanuman worship.
At the temple he whistles the Hanuman Chalisa drawing devotees from far and wide. "There is no other music that accompanies me. But people admire me saying that my whistle sounds like flute to them," he says.
The zeal to whistle film songs has now completely transformed into a devotional commitment - to sing bhajans of Lord Hanuman. He, therefore, built a small Hanuman temple at the entrance of his house where he performs Hanuman Chalisa. On Tuesdays, for the past nine years, Santosh has been performing the Hanuman Chalisa 108 times through whistling, which takes about three hours. Devotees flock on the day to see him perform.
Despite his growing recognition, Santosh continues to run an electrical business to support his family - wife Renuka Sharma and their two sons. His performances on stage fetch him around Rs 3,000 per event, but he feels content and happy only when he whistles for Lord Hanuman.
"I no longer whistle film tunes but render devotional hymns dedicated to Lord Ram and Hanuman," he says.
His dedication attracts artists from outside the district. Musicians and singers from nearly seven states have visited the temple and performed voluntarily, inspired by his faith. Local Bhojpuri singer Bablu Tiwari, who attends the gatherings at the temple frequently, says, “Producing such melodious tunes through whistling is not ordinary. It is truly a divine gift.”
Santosh says, "Hanuman and the Chalisa have given me an identity. And I have committed my life to the Lord."
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