ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar Man Turns Whistling Into Devotion, Performs Hanuman Chalisa 108 Times Weekly

Vaishali (Bihar): A modest house in Hathisar Ganj locality of Hajipur, that has a small Hanuman temple at the entrance, has turned into a place of reverence and devotion for people from across seven states, who visit to pray as much as to listen to the whistling tunes of the Hanuman Chalisa. The 50-year-old Santosh Kumar who has devoted at least four decades of his life to master the art of whistling - playing both devotional numbers and Hindi film music - has established a Hanuman idol at his house which doubles up as a temple.

He began learning the art at a time when artistic talent was often pursued for recognition. Popularly known as the 'King of Whistling,' Santosh grew up when radio was an important medium of infotainment. "My love with music was during Vividh Bharati days and I grew up listening to the iconic voice of Amin Sayani. As a youngster, I began imitating Amin Sayani. Then whistling fascinated me. I started whistling film tunes and that gradually evolved into a passion for me," informs Santosh who is now known as a whistling musician devoted to Hanuman worship.

Bihar Man Turns Whistling Into Devotion, Performs Hanuman Chalisa 108 Times Weekly (ETV Bharat)

At the temple he whistles the Hanuman Chalisa drawing devotees from far and wide. "There is no other music that accompanies me. But people admire me saying that my whistle sounds like flute to them," he says.