ETV Bharat / offbeat

Gwalior Doctor Who Became Voice Of Rape Survivors In South Africa, Worked With Violence-Hit Communities

Gwalior's Dr Amitabh Mitra (second from right) Becomes Voice Of Rape Survivors In South Africa, Works With Violence-Hit Communities ( ETV Bharat )

Gwalior: Thousands of kilometres from Gwalior, in the South African city of East London, stands a house named after the historic Madhya Pradesh city. It belongs to Dr Amitabh Mitra, an Indian-origin physician whose professional journey began in Gwalior and eventually took him to some of Africa’s poorest and most violence-affected communities.

For almost four decades, Mitra treated patients in difficult and underserved regions, working through the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the final years of apartheid and South Africa’s transition to democracy. His role later expanded beyond hospital wards as he became closely involved in investigating sexual assault cases and helping survivors navigate the criminal justice system.

Gwalior Doctor Becomes Voice Of Rape Survivors In South Africa, Works With Violence-Hit Communities (ETV Bharat)

According to Mitra, medical evidence collected under his supervision and his testimony in court contributed to convictions in about 2,800 rape cases, with several offenders receiving life or double-life sentences. Now retired from public health service and preparing for a possible entry into politics, the doctor still carries Gwalior with him, and the nameplate outside his home is a testimony to his love for his hometown.

Mitra was born in Gwalior and studied medicine at the city’s Gajra Raja Medical College. He completed his postgraduate degree in orthopaedic surgery in 1983 and was subsequently appointed an assistant orthopaedic surgeon under a government health programme in Gwalior.

The position offered the security of a government career, but within six months, an opportunity from Bhutan changed the direction of his life.

“In 1983, I received my posting in Gwalior. About six months later, I came in contact with the Royal Government of Bhutan and decided to go there,” Mitra told ETV Bharat in a telephonic interview from South Africa. Leaving, however, was not easy.

“I faced difficulty when I tried to resign because I was perhaps the first person there to give up a government job. Until then, anyone who secured such a position held on to it. But somehow my resignation was accepted, and I moved to Bhutan with my family,” he said.

Dr Amitabh Mitra (ETV Bharat)

Between 1983 and 1986, Mitra worked for the Royal Government of Bhutan after being appointed during the reign of King Jigme Singye Wangchuck. He served at hospitals located in the country’s high-altitude regions, where terrain and limited accessibility presented challenges very different from those he had encountered in Gwalior.

While he was in Bhutan, then Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Gegong Apang invited him to join the state’s health service. Apang had known Mitra’s father since their days at Banaras Hindu University. Mitra accepted the invitation and moved to Arunachal Pradesh in 1986. At the time, he said, he was the only orthopaedic surgeon serving the entire state.

Apang allowed him to stay at his residence in Along, now known as Aalo, and made a helicopter available to help him reach patients in remote, mountainous areas. “When our helicopter took off for the high-altitude regions, Chinese soldiers stationed across the border would watch us through binoculars,” Mitra recalled.

A UN Assignment Opened The Door To Africa

After working in Arunachal Pradesh for about a year, Mitra joined the United Nations in 1987 as a UN Volunteer orthopaedic surgeon. His first African assignment was in Niger, after which he was transferred to Zimbabwe. At Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo’s Mzilikazi area, he was appointed head of orthopaedics. It was there that he began to witness the consequences of institutionalised racial discrimination from close quarters.

When Zimbabwe entered a period of economic turmoil in the 1990s, Mitra moved to Transkei, one of the territories created under South Africa’s apartheid-era “homeland” system. Neighbouring Ciskei was another such territory, with Black communities confined to segregated and economically deprived areas.

Transkei and Ciskei were incorporated into democratic South Africa in 1994, but Mitra remembers a time when racial controls shaped even his daily commute. “My home was in East London (officially designated as KuGompo City), while the hospital was located in an area designated for Black people. To return home, I needed official permission in the form of a pass,” he said.

Thirty-Five Years With An Underserved Community