Gwalior Doctor Who Became Voice Of Rape Survivors In South Africa, Worked With Violence-Hit Communities
Piyush Srivastava speaks to Dr Amitabh Mitra who devoted decades to underserved African communities, with his medical evidence helping convictions in around 2,800 rape cases.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Gwalior: Thousands of kilometres from Gwalior, in the South African city of East London, stands a house named after the historic Madhya Pradesh city. It belongs to Dr Amitabh Mitra, an Indian-origin physician whose professional journey began in Gwalior and eventually took him to some of Africa’s poorest and most violence-affected communities.
For almost four decades, Mitra treated patients in difficult and underserved regions, working through the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the final years of apartheid and South Africa’s transition to democracy. His role later expanded beyond hospital wards as he became closely involved in investigating sexual assault cases and helping survivors navigate the criminal justice system.
According to Mitra, medical evidence collected under his supervision and his testimony in court contributed to convictions in about 2,800 rape cases, with several offenders receiving life or double-life sentences. Now retired from public health service and preparing for a possible entry into politics, the doctor still carries Gwalior with him, and the nameplate outside his home is a testimony to his love for his hometown.
Mitra was born in Gwalior and studied medicine at the city’s Gajra Raja Medical College. He completed his postgraduate degree in orthopaedic surgery in 1983 and was subsequently appointed an assistant orthopaedic surgeon under a government health programme in Gwalior.
The position offered the security of a government career, but within six months, an opportunity from Bhutan changed the direction of his life.
“In 1983, I received my posting in Gwalior. About six months later, I came in contact with the Royal Government of Bhutan and decided to go there,” Mitra told ETV Bharat in a telephonic interview from South Africa. Leaving, however, was not easy.
“I faced difficulty when I tried to resign because I was perhaps the first person there to give up a government job. Until then, anyone who secured such a position held on to it. But somehow my resignation was accepted, and I moved to Bhutan with my family,” he said.
Between 1983 and 1986, Mitra worked for the Royal Government of Bhutan after being appointed during the reign of King Jigme Singye Wangchuck. He served at hospitals located in the country’s high-altitude regions, where terrain and limited accessibility presented challenges very different from those he had encountered in Gwalior.
While he was in Bhutan, then Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Gegong Apang invited him to join the state’s health service. Apang had known Mitra’s father since their days at Banaras Hindu University. Mitra accepted the invitation and moved to Arunachal Pradesh in 1986. At the time, he said, he was the only orthopaedic surgeon serving the entire state.
Apang allowed him to stay at his residence in Along, now known as Aalo, and made a helicopter available to help him reach patients in remote, mountainous areas. “When our helicopter took off for the high-altitude regions, Chinese soldiers stationed across the border would watch us through binoculars,” Mitra recalled.
A UN Assignment Opened The Door To Africa
After working in Arunachal Pradesh for about a year, Mitra joined the United Nations in 1987 as a UN Volunteer orthopaedic surgeon. His first African assignment was in Niger, after which he was transferred to Zimbabwe. At Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo’s Mzilikazi area, he was appointed head of orthopaedics. It was there that he began to witness the consequences of institutionalised racial discrimination from close quarters.
When Zimbabwe entered a period of economic turmoil in the 1990s, Mitra moved to Transkei, one of the territories created under South Africa’s apartheid-era “homeland” system. Neighbouring Ciskei was another such territory, with Black communities confined to segregated and economically deprived areas.
Transkei and Ciskei were incorporated into democratic South Africa in 1994, but Mitra remembers a time when racial controls shaped even his daily commute. “My home was in East London (officially designated as KuGompo City), while the hospital was located in an area designated for Black people. To return home, I needed official permission in the form of a pass,” he said.
Thirty-Five Years With An Underserved Community
Mitra later moved to Mdantsane, a predominantly Black township near East London, and joined Cecilia Makiwane Hospital as an orthopaedic surgeon. His professional posting became a commitment lasting nearly 35 years. Over the course of his career there, he took on several senior responsibilities, including head of emergency medicine, professor of emergency medicine and gender-based violence and head of a Thuthuzela Care Centre.
“I came from India to work among Black communities in areas affected by poverty and violence. It was also the period of the HIV/AIDS pandemic. I lived among the people and treated them,” Dr Mitra said.
He retired from the hospital around two years ago, bringing to an end a public-health career closely intertwined with the history and struggles of the region.
Medicine That Helped Survivors Secure Justice
One of the most consequential phases of Mitra’s career came through his association with the Thuthuzela Care Centre, part of South Africa’s coordinated response to sexual violence. The centres bring healthcare professionals, police investigators and prosecutors together so that survivors can receive medical attention while crucial forensic evidence is documented and preserved.
“Thuthuzela is a centre for rape survivors,” Mitra said, referring to the extremely high incidence of sexual violence in South Africa. “It functions through three authorities - the South African Police Service, the National Prosecuting Authority and the national health authorities.”
As head of the centre, Mitra oversaw work ranging from medical examinations and forensic evidence collection to expert testimony during trials. He was also given the rank of colonel in the South African Police Service.
Mitra said his evidence and court testimony helped secure convictions in approximately 2,800 rape cases. A number of the convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment or consecutive life terms. "South Africa does not have the death penalty, and its courts can impose lengthy or multiple life sentences in particularly serious cases. In such cases, the possibility of parole may be severely restricted," Dr Mitra said.
For the doctor, the responsibility went beyond treating physical injuries. His work required him to document evidence precisely, withstand intense courtroom scrutiny and support survivors as their cases moved through an often difficult legal process.
Honoured As An ‘Honorary Colonel For Life’
At the time of his retirement, the South African authorities organised a ceremony recognising Dr Mitra’s contribution to public health, emergency medicine and the investigation of gender-based violence. He received the Provincial National Police Commissioner’s Excellence Award and was accorded the distinction of honorary colonel for life in the South African Police Service.
Yet Mitra measures the value of his work less by official honours than by the affection he receives in Mdantsane and East London.
“When I go out, people greet me warmly and embrace me. There are many whom I do not even recognise, but they know and respect me. When people show that affection at a shopping centre, market or gathering, I feel that perhaps I have achieved something in life,” he said.
A Possible New Innings In Politics
Mitra may now be preparing for a different kind of public role. He said South Africa’s United Democratic Movement had selected him as a prospective candidate for an upcoming election. If he enters electoral politics, it will mark another turn in a career that has already taken him from a government hospital in Gwalior to Bhutan’s mountains, the remote reaches of Arunachal Pradesh and, eventually, the courtrooms and emergency wards of South Africa.
The setting may change, but the purpose, he believes, remains connected to public service.
A South African Home Named ‘Gwalior’
Despite spending most of his working life in Africa, Mitra’s connection with his birthplace has not faded. “I no longer have a house or relatives in Gwalior, but I remain deeply attached to the city. Until about three years ago, I visited every year and met a few old friends. I still miss Gwalior,” he said.
That attachment led him to name his East London residence “Gwalior”. Age has made regular travel difficult, but he hopes to return once again - to walk through its streets, see the fort and revisit the places associated with his childhood and youth.
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