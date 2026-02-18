Gwalior Businesswoman Says It With Flowers
Garima Vaish has more than 5,000 plants growing in her mansion that form 16 terrace gardens.
Gwalior: In the chaos that marks Daulatganj market of Gwalior stands a mansion that catches everyone's attention. This mansion, belonging to Garima Vaish, a businesswoman, houses thousands of plants that she cherishes and pampers like her own children.
At a time when cities are turning into concrete jungles, such houses with green plants attended to by environment lovers are rare to find. Garima has transformed her home into a nursery with over 5,000 plants. One can surprisingly find even tulips here for which people travel to Kashmir.
There's hardly a corner in Garima’s house where one cannot find plants. From the floor to the walls, everything is adorned with plants. There are corners where plants can be seen growing in pots, and some of the plants can also be seen growing in plastic bottles and tin cans, demonstrating the concept of 'waste is best'. She has arranged the plants in different garden segments. There are 16 terrace gardens on different rooftops of the mansion, which are decorated with various types of flowers, fruits, medicinal and aquatic plants.
Garima told ETV Bharat, "It all started with my parents. My father, late Ramakrishna Vaishya and my mother, late Ashurani Vaishya, were passionate about plants. They started gardening in their mansion. Watching them, I also developed a love for plants."
Before her parents passed away, they told her to keep their house exactly as it was. After their demise, she felt a sense of emptiness and started caring for the plants. Since she already had a passion for them, she would bring plants with her wherever she went. Gradually, she kept planting them, and today, there are so many plants that there's no space left in the house to keep them.
She disclosed, "I have created 16 different terrace gardens in my home. Each garden has a different variety of plants. My gardens are divided into segments for various plants, including adeniums, hibiscus, water plants, roses, lotus, herbs, medicinal plants, ornamentals, fruits, vegetables and flowers."
She has created sections according to the variety of different plants. These include beautiful flowers like dahlias, exora and roses as well as herbs like rosemary, insulin, cloves, black pepper, and cardamom. Garima's garden also has white eggplants and mini oranges.
Her collection includes many plants native to Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and other states. Garima has also planted tulips this year, which are normally found in Kashmir.
She disclosed, "I was trying to grow tulips in my garden for the last three years, and this year I was successful. I planted tulips in October, and I got to see tulip flowers towards the end of December as these flowers grow only in cold environments." With the weather getting warm the last of the tulips has wilted.
Garima is related to the Scindia royal family of Gwalior. "My great-grandfather, late Lala Bhikharidas Narayandas Vaishya, was the treasurer of the Scindia House. He was also the founding president of the Madhya Pradesh Chamber of Commerce. This is where his connection with the Scindia royal family began," she said.
She has hosted Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at her home twice, and Mahanaryaman Scindia also visited. Jyotiraditya was astonished to see her garden.
Caring for so many plants is a challenge that Garima meets with complete planning. She explained, "I adopt the calendar method. It has become a habit for me, which plants should be fertilized and watered on which day, which plants should be pruned and how they should be cared for. I decide this in advance. It has become a part of my life."
Constantly expanding her garden, she has now started planting plants even on the walls, creating vertical gardens. She has also incorporated theme-based gardening such as developing rock gardens and water gardens in her mansion.
