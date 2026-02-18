ETV Bharat / offbeat

Gwalior Businesswoman Says It With Flowers

Gwalior: In the chaos that marks Daulatganj market of Gwalior stands a mansion that catches everyone's attention. This mansion, belonging to Garima Vaish, a businesswoman, houses thousands of plants that she cherishes and pampers like her own children.

At a time when cities are turning into concrete jungles, such houses with green plants attended to by environment lovers are rare to find. Garima has transformed her home into a nursery with over 5,000 plants. One can surprisingly find even tulips here for which people travel to Kashmir.

There's hardly a corner in Garima’s house where one cannot find plants. From the floor to the walls, everything is adorned with plants. There are corners where plants can be seen growing in pots, and some of the plants can also be seen growing in plastic bottles and tin cans, demonstrating the concept of 'waste is best'. She has arranged the plants in different garden segments. There are 16 terrace gardens on different rooftops of the mansion, which are decorated with various types of flowers, fruits, medicinal and aquatic plants.

Flowers at the garden of Garima Vaish (ETV Bharat)

Garima told ETV Bharat, "It all started with my parents. My father, late Ramakrishna Vaishya and my mother, late Ashurani Vaishya, were passionate about plants. They started gardening in their mansion. Watching them, I also developed a love for plants."

Before her parents passed away, they told her to keep their house exactly as it was. After their demise, she felt a sense of emptiness and started caring for the plants. Since she already had a passion for them, she would bring plants with her wherever she went. Gradually, she kept planting them, and today, there are so many plants that there's no space left in the house to keep them.

She disclosed, "I have created 16 different terrace gardens in my home. Each garden has a different variety of plants. My gardens are divided into segments for various plants, including adeniums, hibiscus, water plants, roses, lotus, herbs, medicinal plants, ornamentals, fruits, vegetables and flowers."