ETV Bharat / offbeat

Gupta Kashi: Maluti's Terracotta Temples Turn A Jharkhand Village Into An Open-Air History Book

West Bengal/Jharkhand: They say beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. And Maluti, in Jharkhand's Dumka district, qualifies the saying in toto through the clusters of small brick temples, some beside village lanes, others behind houses and many across courtyards. None of the structures overwhelm visitors with their size, nor are they imposing. But the eyes get drawn to the beauty in their walls.

The walls in thin bricks, made with locally available soft stone and baked terracotta panels have been used to recreate episodes from the Ramayana, the Mahabharata and the life of Krishna. The battle between Rama and Ravana, the exploits of Hanuman and scenes involving gods, warriors and ordinary people appear on the temple exteriors.

Now some of these structures lean with age, some have lost portions of their ornamentation while others remain quite detailed. Together, they turn this border village in Jharkhand into an open-air record of religion, royalty, rivalry and rural life.

Maluti is believed to have once had 108 Shiva temples. Only around 70-72 survive today, earning the village the names "Gupta Kashi", or Hidden Kashi, and Shaivakshetra, a sacred land of Shiva.

Gupta Kashi: Maluti’s Terracotta Temples Turn A Jharkhand Village Into An Open-Air History Book (ETV Bharat)

In the terracotta creations, floral patterns sit beside religious figures, while social scenes offer glimpses into the clothing, customs and everyday life of the period in which the temples were built. Not every shrine carries terracotta ornamentation, but those that do display the skill associated with Bengal’s temple-building tradition.

Maluti stands in the Shikaripara block of the district, close to the Birbhum border of West Bengal. It was once part of Birbhum and Bengali continues to be widely spoken in the village. Its religious geography is also closely connected with Bengal. The famous Tarapith temple is only around 15 to 16 km away.

Historical Significance

The history of Maluti's temples begins not with stone or brick, but with a hawk. According to a popular legend, the region was once under Sultan Alauddin Hussain Shah of Gaur. When a favourite hawk belonging to the Sultan's Begum went missing, a shepherd named Basanta Roy, who lived in Katigram, found the bird and returned it. Pleased with him, the Sultan is said to have granted Basanta Roy tax-free land. The shepherd subsequently established a zamindari and came to be known as Baz Basanta - "Baz" referring to the hawk associated with his good fortune.

The account remains part of local folklore and historians differ over its authenticity. However, Basanta Roy is associated with the establishment of the Nankar kingdom, whose capital was initially located at Damra and later connected with Maluti.

The royal family was deeply religious. The Mauliksha temple, believed to have been established around the 15th century, became one of the area’s most important shrines. Its three-eyed, crimson-hued stone deity continues to be worshipped.

Goddess Mauliksha is regarded as a manifestation of Durga and was the Kuladevi, or family deity, of Baz Basanta's royal lineage. The name is understood to combine "Mauli", meaning head or crown, with "Iksha", denoting sight or the desire to behold.

Goddess Mauliksha is regarded as a manifestation of Durga and was the Kuladevi, or family deity, of Baz Basanta’s royal lineage (ETV Bharat)

The shrine is also known for the Buddhist influences visible in its artistic style. An old Shiva temple stands beside it, reflecting Maluti's close association with both Shakti and Shiva traditions.

The large number of temples elsewhere in the village, however, emerged from a later chapter in the Nankar royal family's history.