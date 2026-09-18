Gupta Kashi: Maluti's Terracotta Temples Turn A Jharkhand Village Into An Open-Air History Book
Known as Gupta Kashi, Jharkhand's Maluti preserves 70 ancient shrines whose terracotta walls recount mythology, royal rivalry and centuries of history, reports Avisekh Dutta Roy.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 7:22 AM IST
West Bengal/Jharkhand: They say beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. And Maluti, in Jharkhand's Dumka district, qualifies the saying in toto through the clusters of small brick temples, some beside village lanes, others behind houses and many across courtyards. None of the structures overwhelm visitors with their size, nor are they imposing. But the eyes get drawn to the beauty in their walls.
The walls in thin bricks, made with locally available soft stone and baked terracotta panels have been used to recreate episodes from the Ramayana, the Mahabharata and the life of Krishna. The battle between Rama and Ravana, the exploits of Hanuman and scenes involving gods, warriors and ordinary people appear on the temple exteriors.
Now some of these structures lean with age, some have lost portions of their ornamentation while others remain quite detailed. Together, they turn this border village in Jharkhand into an open-air record of religion, royalty, rivalry and rural life.
Maluti is believed to have once had 108 Shiva temples. Only around 70-72 survive today, earning the village the names "Gupta Kashi", or Hidden Kashi, and Shaivakshetra, a sacred land of Shiva.
In the terracotta creations, floral patterns sit beside religious figures, while social scenes offer glimpses into the clothing, customs and everyday life of the period in which the temples were built. Not every shrine carries terracotta ornamentation, but those that do display the skill associated with Bengal’s temple-building tradition.
Maluti stands in the Shikaripara block of the district, close to the Birbhum border of West Bengal. It was once part of Birbhum and Bengali continues to be widely spoken in the village. Its religious geography is also closely connected with Bengal. The famous Tarapith temple is only around 15 to 16 km away.
Historical Significance
The history of Maluti's temples begins not with stone or brick, but with a hawk. According to a popular legend, the region was once under Sultan Alauddin Hussain Shah of Gaur. When a favourite hawk belonging to the Sultan's Begum went missing, a shepherd named Basanta Roy, who lived in Katigram, found the bird and returned it. Pleased with him, the Sultan is said to have granted Basanta Roy tax-free land. The shepherd subsequently established a zamindari and came to be known as Baz Basanta - "Baz" referring to the hawk associated with his good fortune.
The account remains part of local folklore and historians differ over its authenticity. However, Basanta Roy is associated with the establishment of the Nankar kingdom, whose capital was initially located at Damra and later connected with Maluti.
The royal family was deeply religious. The Mauliksha temple, believed to have been established around the 15th century, became one of the area’s most important shrines. Its three-eyed, crimson-hued stone deity continues to be worshipped.
Goddess Mauliksha is regarded as a manifestation of Durga and was the Kuladevi, or family deity, of Baz Basanta's royal lineage. The name is understood to combine "Mauli", meaning head or crown, with "Iksha", denoting sight or the desire to behold.
The shrine is also known for the Buddhist influences visible in its artistic style. An old Shiva temple stands beside it, reflecting Maluti's close association with both Shakti and Shiva traditions.
The large number of temples elsewhere in the village, however, emerged from a later chapter in the Nankar royal family's history.
Baz Basanta's great-grandson, King Rajchandra, was defeated and killed in the Battle of Damra by Khwaja Kamal Khan, the ruler of Rajnagar in Birbhum. His four sons fled Damra and settled around 1680 in Mallahati, the village that later came to be known as Maluti. The eldest brother was King Rakhar Chandra. After his death, the royal family divided into four branches. Each branch began building temples in different parts of the village, partly as a display of devotion and partly to assert its status over the others.
The competition continued for generations. Instead of constructing one vast religious complex, the royal branches placed temples across their respective neighbourhoods. The result was a village landscape containing 108 Shiva shrines, built over an extended period rather than as part of a single project.
The rivalry that divided the royal household thus created Maluti’s greatest architectural legacy.
Characteristic features of the architecture
Local materials gave the temples a distinctive appearance. Artisans used a soft stone called Phul Pathar, or flower stone, to carve religious figures and narrative scenes. Terracotta panels were also fitted into several temple exteriors, with artisans from Bishnupur believed to have played an important role in producing the ornamentation.
The surviving panels help recount the familiar religious stories. They provide visual evidence of the social, economic and cultural conditions of their time. Figures, attire, weapons, modes of transport and domestic scenes allow visitors to read the temple walls almost like illustrated pages from the past.
Srila Basu, a professor in the Department of Bengali at Visva-Bharati and an expert on Bengal's terracotta temples, said Maluti's location and history explain its close cultural relationship with Birbhum.
"Before the Santhal Rebellion and the formation of the Santhal Parganas district, Maluti was part of Birbhum district. Nowhere else will one find such a concentration of temples decorated with Phul Pathar carvings and terracotta art," Basu told ETV Bharat.
She said temples constructed in Bengal between the 17th and 19th centuries commonly featured narratives associated with Rama and Krishna. The same artistic tradition can be seen in Maluti, where scenes from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata cover many of the surviving temple walls.
"The Nankar rulers first established the Mauliksha temple and were also worshippers of Shiva. Maluti's association with 108 Shiva temples and its links with Sumeru Math in Varanasi led local people to describe it as Gupta Kashi and Shaivakshetra," she explained.
However, time did not treat every shrine kindly. More than 30 of the original temples have disappeared, reportedly due to prolonged neglect, inadequate maintenance and natural damage. Several surviving structures also bear signs of deterioration.
Loss of a temple here means more than the disappearance of an old religious structure, said Basu, adding that every damaged wall takes away carvings, stories and evidence of an artistic tradition that brought together the cultural worlds of present-day Jharkhand and West Bengal.
Despite these losses, Maluti has retained the character of a living pilgrimage site. Worship continues at the Mauliksha temple and several Shiva shrines.
How to reach Maluti?
Maluti is about 55 km from Dumka town and can be reached by road. From West Bengal, visitors may travel to Rampurhat Junction and then cover the remaining distance by car or bus. Tarapith, one of the region’s best-known pilgrimage centres, is about 15-16 km away.
The temples do not stand within the boundaries of a conventional archaeological complex. Its 108 temples do not survive in their entirety, but Maluti still holds enough of its past to justify the name Gupta Kashi. Here, history has not been placed within closed doors of a museum. It remains written across the village lanes - through weathered brick, soft stone and terracotta.
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