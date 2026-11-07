Gund Chahal: The Village That Supplies Over 4.5 Crore Onion Seedlings Annually To Jammu Kashmir
Commercial-scale production of onion seedlings has turned the village of Anantnag into agricultural hub, reports Mir Ishfaq.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST|
Updated : November 7, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Anantnag: The Gund Chahal village in Anantnag has emerged as a major hub for onion seedling cultivation, producing over 4.5 crore seedlings annually that weigh over 10 tons.
For decades, local farmers have been engaged in vegetable farming, with the commercial-scale production of onion seedlings turning the village into an agricultural hub. The onion seedlings produced here are supplied to various districts across Kashmir and several areas in the Jammu province, including Ramban, Kishtwar, and Rajouri.
According to the Agriculture Department, approximately 200 families in Gund Chahal are directly involved in agricultural activities, with various crops and vegetables cultivated across more than 400 kanals of land. During the Rabi season, local farmers sow onion seeds. The seedlings require proper irrigation and use of fertilisers before the harvest.
Farmers from various regions purchase the seedlings and transplant them on their own agricultural land to cultivate onion crops. Abdul Hamid Dar, a local farmer, said that vegetable farming is his ancestral occupation. He said that he has been continuing the family tradition and cultivates a variety of “crops, such as chillies, leafy greens, cucumbers, and onion seedlings.”
Hamid said the season for harvesting and selling onion seedlings is currently at its peak. “After putting in significant hard work, farmers dig out the seedlings from the soil and transport them to the different markets. Favourable weather conditions this year have led to a strong yield of onion seedlings,” Hamid said, adding that he was hopeful that the “farmers will receive fair compensation for their labour.”
He further added that approximately 80 percent of the village's population is involved in vegetable farming in some capacity, but the interest in the occupation is waning among the younger, educated generation. “Young people do not see viable prospects for a future or employment in agriculture, which is why they are not drawn to this sector,” said Hamid.
He urged the government to create better employment opportunities for educated, unemployed youth, while also promoting modern agriculture and the commercial cultivation of vegetables.
Sanaullah Dar, who has been involved in the onion seedling business for nearly 25 years, said that he purchases large quantities of onion seedlings from Gund Chahal each year and sells them in various markets, including those in Srinagar. Sanaullah said the production and trade of onion seedlings have undergone significant changes over time and farmers now utilise high-quality seeds, which has enhanced both yields and commercial prospects.
He said that over time various types of onion seedlings have been cultivated, including Karachi onion, Kashmiri onion, white onion, and red onion. “Seeds of Karachi variety are considered relatively expensive and of superior quality, and they remain in high demand in the market,” he said. Sanaullah said that favourable weather conditions have led to a good harvest this year, and the demand for the seedlings has also been satisfactory.
Shahnawaz Hussain Shah, Chief Agriculture Officer of Anantnag, said that the Agriculture Department is continuously taking steps under various government schemes to ensure the welfare of farmers and the development of the agricultural sector.
“The objective of these schemes is to provide essential support to farmers while simultaneously increasing agricultural output and income. The farmers of Gund Chahal have attained considerable expertise in the commercial cultivation of vegetables, specifically onion seedlings. The Agriculture Department has also established a 'Vegetable Cluster' in the village, spanning approximately 400 kanals of land, with the primary aim of providing timely agricultural support and technical guidance to local farmers.”
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