ETV Bharat / offbeat

Gund Chahal: The Village That Supplies Over 4.5 Crore Onion Seedlings Annually To Jammu Kashmir

Anantnag: The Gund Chahal village in Anantnag has emerged as a major hub for onion seedling cultivation, producing over 4.5 crore seedlings annually that weigh over 10 tons.

For decades, local farmers have been engaged in vegetable farming, with the commercial-scale production of onion seedlings turning the village into an agricultural hub. The onion seedlings produced here are supplied to various districts across Kashmir and several areas in the Jammu province, including Ramban, Kishtwar, and Rajouri.

According to the Agriculture Department, approximately 200 families in Gund Chahal are directly involved in agricultural activities, with various crops and vegetables cultivated across more than 400 kanals of land. During the Rabi season, local farmers sow onion seeds. The seedlings require proper irrigation and use of fertilisers before the harvest.

Farmer Sanaullah Dar works in a field in Gund Chahal village of Anantnag. (ETV Bharat)

Farmers from various regions purchase the seedlings and transplant them on their own agricultural land to cultivate onion crops. Abdul Hamid Dar, a local farmer, said that vegetable farming is his ancestral occupation. He said that he has been continuing the family tradition and cultivates a variety of “crops, such as chillies, leafy greens, cucumbers, and onion seedlings.”

Hamid said the season for harvesting and selling onion seedlings is currently at its peak. “After putting in significant hard work, farmers dig out the seedlings from the soil and transport them to the different markets. Favourable weather conditions this year have led to a strong yield of onion seedlings,” Hamid said, adding that he was hopeful that the “farmers will receive fair compensation for their labour.”

A farmer works in a field in Gund Chahal village of Anantnag. (ETV Bharat)

He further added that approximately 80 percent of the village's population is involved in vegetable farming in some capacity, but the interest in the occupation is waning among the younger, educated generation. “Young people do not see viable prospects for a future or employment in agriculture, which is why they are not drawn to this sector,” said Hamid.