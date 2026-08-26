ETV Bharat / offbeat

Golden Grain: Young Guna Farmer Sells 2,000-Year-Old Sona Moti Wheat At Rs 12,000 A Quintal In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: At first glance, Sona Moti does not resemble the wheat commonly seen in India’s mandis. Its grains are smaller, rounder and golden, features that gave the indigenous variety its name, meaning “golden pearl.” Its real distinction, however, lies in the price it commands and the niche market growing around it.

While ordinary wheat is usually sold at prevailing mandi rates, Sona Moti is finding buyers willing to pay as much as Rs 12,000 a quintal, or around Rs 120 a kg. And raking in the profit is Arjun Pradhan, a young farmer from Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, who cultivates the cereal grain on 20 bigha land.

The variety, believed to have been cultivated in India for nearly 2,000 years, is marketed by some sellers as “sugar-free wheat.” The description is not scientifically literal though, as wheat contains carbohydrates that affect blood glucose. Claims that Sona Moti has a lower glycemic impact or is more suitable for people with diabetes would require robust nutritional testing and clinical evidence.

Young Guna Farmer Sells 2,000-Year-Old Sona Moti Wheat At Rs 12,000 A Quintal In Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

For Arjun, however, the grain is not merely a healthy grain but the foundation of an agricultural start-up built around the revival of an old seed and the creation of a market outside the conventional mandi system.

Pursuing a BSc in Agriculture from Samrat Vikramaditya University, Arjun spoke about his venture at a farmers’ conference in Bhopal. He began cultivating Sona Moti two years ago on just one bigha of land. "Preserving the traditional variety and producing enough seed to expand cultivation were difficult in the initial phase. As inquiries and orders increased, I gradually brought more land under the crop," said Arjun. Sona Moti is now being cultivated across nearly 20 bighas, and its grain and seed are being dispatched to buyers in different parts of the country.