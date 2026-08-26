Golden Grain: Young Guna Farmer Sells 2,000-Year-Old Sona Moti Wheat At Rs 12,000 A Quintal In Madhya Pradesh
Vikash Chaturvedi meets agriculture student Arjun Pradhan who has expanded Sona Moti cultivation to 20 bighas, selling the rare traditional wheat at a high price.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Bhopal: At first glance, Sona Moti does not resemble the wheat commonly seen in India’s mandis. Its grains are smaller, rounder and golden, features that gave the indigenous variety its name, meaning “golden pearl.” Its real distinction, however, lies in the price it commands and the niche market growing around it.
While ordinary wheat is usually sold at prevailing mandi rates, Sona Moti is finding buyers willing to pay as much as Rs 12,000 a quintal, or around Rs 120 a kg. And raking in the profit is Arjun Pradhan, a young farmer from Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, who cultivates the cereal grain on 20 bigha land.
The variety, believed to have been cultivated in India for nearly 2,000 years, is marketed by some sellers as “sugar-free wheat.” The description is not scientifically literal though, as wheat contains carbohydrates that affect blood glucose. Claims that Sona Moti has a lower glycemic impact or is more suitable for people with diabetes would require robust nutritional testing and clinical evidence.
For Arjun, however, the grain is not merely a healthy grain but the foundation of an agricultural start-up built around the revival of an old seed and the creation of a market outside the conventional mandi system.
Pursuing a BSc in Agriculture from Samrat Vikramaditya University, Arjun spoke about his venture at a farmers’ conference in Bhopal. He began cultivating Sona Moti two years ago on just one bigha of land. "Preserving the traditional variety and producing enough seed to expand cultivation were difficult in the initial phase. As inquiries and orders increased, I gradually brought more land under the crop," said Arjun. Sona Moti is now being cultivated across nearly 20 bighas, and its grain and seed are being dispatched to buyers in different parts of the country.
According to Arjun, the crop’s appeal lies less in the volume it produces and more in the value attached to it. “Ordinary wheat is grown on a large scale and sold mainly through mandis. Sona Moti reaches consumers directly, particularly those interested in natural farming and buyers looking for rare or traditional grains,” he explained.
Arjun supplies the wheat and its seed at around Rs 12,000 a quintal. Once packaged and branded, the same variety can fetch a much higher retail price. One online seller is offering a two-kg packet for Rs 399 and a 10-kg packet for Rs 1,949, taking the retail price to nearly Rs 195–200 a kg.
The reason the premium has an ever-increasing demand is partly due to the grain’s rarity and also because of nutritional claims surrounding it. Sona Moti is promoted as being relatively low in sugar and gluten and richer in protein, minerals and folate than commonly cultivated wheat varieties.
The Art of Living, which has promoted its cultivation among natural farmers, says laboratory analysis found higher mineral and protein content in Sona Moti than in the commonly grown HD 2967 variety. It also describes the grain as having a low glycemic index. These claims, however, should not be interpreted as proof that the wheat can prevent or treat diabetes. People with the condition should seek medical or dietary advice before making it part of their regular diet.
Grocery trader Vivek Agrawal believes the farmer is doing far more than just selling a crop. “Sona Moti is different because the farmer is creating a separate market instead of depending entirely on mandi prices. Here, the buyer’s interest is connected to the variety, the cultivation method, its rarity and the nutritional claims associated with it,” Agrawal said.
The journey of Arjun from one bigha to 20 bighas captures a wider shift in Indian farming. Instead of competing only through higher production, some farmers are experimenting with nearly-forgotten grains, direct sales and careful branding to secure better returns. And they are doing good - like Arjun, for whom the small golden grain has opened a market in which age-old seeds can command a very modern price.
Also Read: