Guna Blacksmiths Continue To Forge Livelihood On Roadsides In Purvanchal
The scenario is such that now they have to live away from their home for almost 10 months in a year
Published : November 28, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
By Vishwa Deepak Tripathi
Deoria: They do not work in big factories with huge machines. For them, it is a blazing roadside furnace where they forge their livelihoods with hot iron and hammers. These blacksmiths of Guna in Madhya Pradesh keep the agrarian traditions of Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal region alive.
Hailing from Guna, they can be seen across the region continuing with their ancestral vocation. For generations, they have had hammers in their hands, fire in their eyes and faith in their skills. These blacksmiths earlier used to go from village to village, making tools, repairing agricultural implements, fixing bullock cartwheels and plowshares. Their vocation has taken a hit with the arrival of tractors and modern machinery, and now they are forced to leave their homes to work in far-off places.
Compulsion to migrate
"There is hardly any work in the village when it is not harvest time. It is better to go out and sell your skills than to stay home and go hungry," said one of the blacksmiths, Manoj.
Now they have to live away from their home for almost 10 months in a year. Leaving Guna, these families head towards Purvanchal carrying a small furnace, coal, hammer, some old iron, utensils and clothes. They set up shop along the roadsides, lighting a furnace to heat iron to make sickles, hammers, spades, hoes, shovels and axes.
Farmers appreciate the quality of their tools. "Working in the fields with their tools is a pleasure. The edge is sharp, and the hands don't hurt. While commercial tools break within one season, these tools last three to four years," claimed Ghanshyam, a farmer from Deoria.
Why Purvanchal?
Purvanchal is an ideal choice to migrate to for these families. They can be seen spread over Kushinagar, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar, where farmers still rely on handmade tools. Many families have been coming to this region for the last two decades. They have developed familial ties with many farmers.
"We work at one place for a few days and set up shop somewhere else after that. We stay as long as customers keep coming. When work dwindles, we move on to the next destination. When there's no employment at home, we come here and work so that our children can get food," said another artisan, Ramvati.
It’s a hard day for them that starts at 6 am, and the first tool is made by 8 am. Work continues throughout the day, and the furnace is extinguished only at around 7 pm. These families make 15 to 25 tools in a day. Sometimes, when there's more repair work, the earnings are better. On certain days, they manage to earn only between Rs 500 and Rs 800.
The journey from Guna to Purvanchal is around 900 km, which is covered in patches. "We stopped wherever we found work. We moved on wherever the work ended," disclosed Archana, an artisan.
Women are backbone
Women are the backbone of this business. They can be seen blowing air into the furnace, sharpening tools and also selling them. They work from morning till evening amid fire and smoke, with their hands blistered and smoke troubling their eyes. They claim that their skill is their capital.
They also manage their children, for whom going to school is a dream. At times, when they stay in a village for a longer duration, their children are enrolled in school till they move again.
These people continue to struggle in poverty. Leaving their small houses in Guna, they stay in tarpaulins along the roadside while earning their living in Purvanchal. They are particularly vulnerable to rains as their furnace goes out and their work stops. They spend cold winter nights lighting up fires. Summers are equally harsh for them. "But we never beg. We earn by using our skill and live with self-respect," said Ram Dhyan, a blacksmith from Guna.
Vocation hit by modern machinery
While their business was hit by modern tools and implements, there is still demand for sickles, spades and hoes. Whether it's harvesting paddy, peeling sugarcane or weeding the fields, their tools are essential. This makes their business sustainable even though it has been on the wane for some time. Previously, they sold around 50 tools a day. The demand has now come down to less than half, they claim.
They also have a wish list which does not seek much but a space to work with dignity. "We don't need government help; just a place to work is enough. Sometimes the Police and municipal authorities remove us from the roadside, which stops work for several days. Our children should have the opportunity to study so that the next generation doesn't have to light roadside furnaces, or if they do have to, they should be educated along with their skills," underlined Manoj.
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