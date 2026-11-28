ETV Bharat / offbeat

Guna Blacksmiths Continue To Forge Livelihood On Roadsides In Purvanchal

Deoria: They do not work in big factories with huge machines. For them, it is a blazing roadside furnace where they forge their livelihoods with hot iron and hammers. These blacksmiths of Guna in Madhya Pradesh keep the agrarian traditions of Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal region alive.

Hailing from Guna, they can be seen across the region continuing with their ancestral vocation. For generations, they have had hammers in their hands, fire in their eyes and faith in their skills. These blacksmiths earlier used to go from village to village, making tools, repairing agricultural implements, fixing bullock cartwheels and plowshares. Their vocation has taken a hit with the arrival of tractors and modern machinery, and now they are forced to leave their homes to work in far-off places.

Compulsion to migrate

"There is hardly any work in the village when it is not harvest time. It is better to go out and sell your skills than to stay home and go hungry," said one of the blacksmiths, Manoj.

Now they have to live away from their home for almost 10 months in a year. Leaving Guna, these families head towards Purvanchal carrying a small furnace, coal, hammer, some old iron, utensils and clothes. They set up shop along the roadsides, lighting a furnace to heat iron to make sickles, hammers, spades, hoes, shovels and axes.

Farmers appreciate the quality of their tools. "Working in the fields with their tools is a pleasure. The edge is sharp, and the hands don't hurt. While commercial tools break within one season, these tools last three to four years," claimed Ghanshyam, a farmer from Deoria.

Forging Livelihood (ETV Bharat)

Why Purvanchal?

Purvanchal is an ideal choice to migrate to for these families. They can be seen spread over Kushinagar, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar, where farmers still rely on handmade tools. Many families have been coming to this region for the last two decades. They have developed familial ties with many farmers.

"We work at one place for a few days and set up shop somewhere else after that. We stay as long as customers keep coming. When work dwindles, we move on to the next destination. When there's no employment at home, we come here and work so that our children can get food," said another artisan, Ramvati.