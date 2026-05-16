ETV Bharat / offbeat

In Gujarat’s Little Rann Of Kutch, Rajkumari Dubey Rescues Stranded Dogs Left Behind After Salt Season

Surendranagar: Every year, dozens of dogs and their puppies are left behind in Gujarat’s Little Rann of Kutch, when the desert slowly empties out after the salt season ends. The tractors leave. The temporary settlements disappear. But the dogs are forgotten, thirsty, starving and disoriented. Among them are one or two mother dogs guarding newborn puppies that are too weak to move.

Under the scorching sun and sweltering heat, some of these dogs barely manage to survive sans food and water while many perish.

Rescue teams putting abandoned dogs inside cages to bring them back to localities where they can be taken care of (ETV Bharat)

But things have started changing in the past six years, ever since one woman from Odu village in Surendranagar district has made it her mission to give the dogs a new lease of life. Meet Rajkumari Dubey, who makes sure to enter the harsh desert every year to rescue abandoned dogs from the Little Rann of Kutch.

In the desert areas of Kharaghoda and Odu in Dasada (Patdi) taluka, thousands of Agariya salt workers spend nearly eight months every year producing salt. During this period, stray dogs survive because workers feed them leftovers and water. But as soon as the salt-making season ends, the workers return home. Some dogs are taken back to nearby villages on tractors while many are left behind.

The situation becomes dire for mother dogs that give birth during the season. Unable to abandon their puppies, they stay in the desert even when temperatures soar and no water source available in vicinity. Starvation and dehydration leads to the death of mothers and their pups.

Cages ready with water bowls (ETV Bharat)

Rajkumari says the heartbreaking reality first struck her in 2016. “One day, I saw an injured puppy in our village. It didn’t seem like it belonged there. When I asked someone about it, they told me the puppy had come from the desert area and that its family was still there. That thought kept lingering in my mind and I wanted to know where is its mother? What happened to the rest of the puppies?, she recalls.