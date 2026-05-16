In Gujarat’s Little Rann Of Kutch, Rajkumari Dubey Rescues Stranded Dogs Left Behind After Salt Season
Carrying cages and water, Rajkumari enters Gujarat’s scorching salt desert with her team each year to rescue starving dogs after migration season ends.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Surendranagar: Every year, dozens of dogs and their puppies are left behind in Gujarat’s Little Rann of Kutch, when the desert slowly empties out after the salt season ends. The tractors leave. The temporary settlements disappear. But the dogs are forgotten, thirsty, starving and disoriented. Among them are one or two mother dogs guarding newborn puppies that are too weak to move.
Under the scorching sun and sweltering heat, some of these dogs barely manage to survive sans food and water while many perish.
But things have started changing in the past six years, ever since one woman from Odu village in Surendranagar district has made it her mission to give the dogs a new lease of life. Meet Rajkumari Dubey, who makes sure to enter the harsh desert every year to rescue abandoned dogs from the Little Rann of Kutch.
In the desert areas of Kharaghoda and Odu in Dasada (Patdi) taluka, thousands of Agariya salt workers spend nearly eight months every year producing salt. During this period, stray dogs survive because workers feed them leftovers and water. But as soon as the salt-making season ends, the workers return home. Some dogs are taken back to nearby villages on tractors while many are left behind.
The situation becomes dire for mother dogs that give birth during the season. Unable to abandon their puppies, they stay in the desert even when temperatures soar and no water source available in vicinity. Starvation and dehydration leads to the death of mothers and their pups.
Rajkumari says the heartbreaking reality first struck her in 2016. “One day, I saw an injured puppy in our village. It didn’t seem like it belonged there. When I asked someone about it, they told me the puppy had come from the desert area and that its family was still there. That thought kept lingering in my mind and I wanted to know where is its mother? What happened to the rest of the puppies?, she recalls.
That was the moment life changed. Racing against heat and hunger, Rajkumari and a small group of local youths began entering the desert to search for abandoned dogs. What they saw shocked them.
Many animals were barely alive. Some were injured. Others had already died from hunger and thirst. "I decided I will take the trip every year and rescue as many as possible as an annual operation," she says.
Every day after the salt season ends, Rajkumari spends nearly Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 from her own pocket to rescue stranded dogs from the desert and relocate them to residential areas where they can survive.
Though the work is physically exhausting, she along with her rescue teams travel far into barren stretches of the Rann carrying cages and water. Rajkumari says the dogs are in such a state that they are frightened to approach humans. But the moment they see water inside the cages, they come running.
The rescue drive this season has begun since more than a week now and is expected to continue for over a month. Over time, more local youths have started joining the effort. Rajkumari now hopes that animal lovers, volunteers and organisations across Gujarat will come forward to support the mission.
The rescued animals, she says, are Indian breed dogs. For Rajkumari, the issue is not just about rescuing strays. It is about recognising suffering that often goes unseen.
“In the desert, mother dogs stay back with their puppies because the pups cannot move on their own. The mothers refuse to leave them. Eventually, without food or water, they die there too,” she explains.
Rajkumari looks exhausted, not with the rescue work but with the pain she sees the four-legged creatures bear. "I feel hurt, not angry. Every year, we see things happening in the same regularity. Year after year. There is no plan nor any measure to stop the painful process," says Rajkumari in a despondent tone. Yet every season, she returns to the desert again.
"Because in the silence of the Little Rann, I know there will be abandoned animals who need to be given a chance to survive," she says emotionally.
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