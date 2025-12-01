ETV Bharat / offbeat

Gujarat Police, Philanthropists Step In To Ensure Dignified Funeral Of Poor Tribal Girl From Ankleshwar

Bharuch: Displaying humane values, the personnel of Gujarat Police came forward to help a poor tribal family carry out the funeral of a 22-year-old girl. The girl’s body had been abandoned by the family because of paucity of resources and helplessness.

According to the information available, Kajal Mahesh Vasava of Sagbara Phatak in Ankleshwar was seriously injured in an accident a month ago. After receiving primary treatment, she was transferred to Surat's New Civil Hospital on November 18 for further treatment. After prolonged treatment, she passed away on November 26.

Her poor parents who work as daily wage labourers did not have the money to transport her body home and carry out her last rites. The mentally devastated family left her body in the hospital ward.

When the doctors noticed that no one came to take possession of the body, they informed the local Police who discovered that the family had no money and were unable to return to Ankleshwar.

Meanwhile, the Police reached out to the family and arranged for their return to the hospital to take possession of the body. Constable Laxman Vasava of the Civil Police Post sent an appeal for help to the WhatsApp group of tribal Police personnel. Upon reading the message, many Police personnel were moved and within a short time, more than Rs 35,000 were collected. This money was used to arrange for Kajal's funeral, hearse van and other necessary expenses.