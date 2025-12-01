Gujarat Police, Philanthropists Step In To Ensure Dignified Funeral Of Poor Tribal Girl From Ankleshwar
The girl’s body had been abandoned by her family because of paucity of resources and helplessness
Published : December 1, 2025 at 5:53 PM IST
Bharuch: Displaying humane values, the personnel of Gujarat Police came forward to help a poor tribal family carry out the funeral of a 22-year-old girl. The girl’s body had been abandoned by the family because of paucity of resources and helplessness.
According to the information available, Kajal Mahesh Vasava of Sagbara Phatak in Ankleshwar was seriously injured in an accident a month ago. After receiving primary treatment, she was transferred to Surat's New Civil Hospital on November 18 for further treatment. After prolonged treatment, she passed away on November 26.
Her poor parents who work as daily wage labourers did not have the money to transport her body home and carry out her last rites. The mentally devastated family left her body in the hospital ward.
When the doctors noticed that no one came to take possession of the body, they informed the local Police who discovered that the family had no money and were unable to return to Ankleshwar.
Meanwhile, the Police reached out to the family and arranged for their return to the hospital to take possession of the body. Constable Laxman Vasava of the Civil Police Post sent an appeal for help to the WhatsApp group of tribal Police personnel. Upon reading the message, many Police personnel were moved and within a short time, more than Rs 35,000 were collected. This money was used to arrange for Kajal's funeral, hearse van and other necessary expenses.
Apart from the Police personnel, generous members of the community also came forward to help. Pradeep Vasava and his friends along with Rakesh Vasava of the Godadara Police Station and others helped transport the body to Ankleshwar. The generous hearse van driver delivered Kajal's body to her home free of charge.
Observers said that this incident amidst poverty and helplessness, the help of Police personnel and philanthropists has sent a true message of kindness, compassion and unity to the society.
Kajal's father Mahesh Vasava said with tears in his eyes, "I had lost hope but these helpful policemen took care of daughter’s funeral. I will never forget this kindness."
Social activist Pradeep Vasava pointed out, "The society thanks the policemen for their noble gesture."
Alpesh Vasava, the local Panchayat member of the locality where Kajal lived said that her family's condition is very bad.
"After the death of Kajal, the family did not have money to even bring the body for the last rites. So the policemen helped. I got the money collected by the Police personnel through a social organization. They ensured that the last rites were performed smoothly. The family did not have to pay either for the hearse van or crematorium charges," said Vasava.
