ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jamnagar’s Nine-Year-Old Vihan Climbs 6,111-Metre Mount Yunam In Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti

Jamnagar: For nine-year-old Vihan Chetariya of Gujarat’s Jamnagar, a trek with his father opened up a world he wanted to explore further. He enjoyed walking through Hampta Pass so much that he asked to go on another trek. That enthusiasm took him to Sar Pass, then Friendship Peak and, eventually, the summit of the 6,111-metre Mount Yunam in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti region.

Recalling the journey, Vihan said they travelled from Ahmedabad to Delhi before heading to Manali for the Mount Yunam expedition. His introduction to trekking was nothing dramatic about it - it was just accompanying his father on the Hampta Pass trek and discovering how much he enjoyed it. When he asked for another outing, his father took him to Sar Pass.

His father, Dr Umesh Chetariya, says the climb has made Vihan the world’s second-youngest child to summit a mountain higher than 6,000 metres. For the family, the achievement follows a succession of treks during which the boy’s interest grew alongside his confidence.

Encouraged by Vihan’s performance, Dr Umesh next took him to Friendship Peak, described by the family as a 5,000-metre mountain. After successfully climbing it, Vihan began preparing for Mount Yunam. The higher summit demanded rigorous training, including daily gym sessions.

On the mountain, he soon understood why preparation mattered. Vihan recalled that the thin air made even short stretches tiring. "With less oxygen available at that altitude, I had to walk very slowly, taking my time as I moved upwards," the youngster says.

Nine-year-old Vihan Chetariya (ETV Bharat)

The descent brought a different challenge. Along the way, they encountered a small river whose flow had suddenly increased as warmer conditions melted the snow. Vihan had to cross the icy water, which he said left small marks on his feet. "But alongside the satisfaction of reaching the summit, the cold crossing remains a vivid memory of our expedition," he adds.

Dr Umesh, a dentist at Jamnagar’s Government Dental College and Hospital, said both he and his wife were fond of trekking. They decided to introduce their son to the activity, hoping he would enjoy the experience too. Vihan’s response encouraged them to keep going. "He liked his first trek and each subsequent outing strengthened the confidence of both the child and his parents," Dr Umesh reveals.

Jamnagar’s Nine-Year-Old Vihan Climbs 6,111-Metre Mount Yunam, Family Claims World Record (ETV Bharat)

The dentist also says Vihan became India’s youngest child to climb Friendship Peak before taking on Mount Yunam. He described the latest ascent as a world-record achievement, saying his son was now the second-youngest child worldwide to summit a peak exceeding 6,000 metres. However, the record figures are yet to be verified.