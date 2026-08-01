Growing Green Medicine: Odisha Farmer Turns 25 Acres Of Wasteland Into Profitable Tulsi Farm In Khordha
Ratikanta transformed a barren land into a profitable organic Tulsi farm and generated employment. Now he seeks government support to expand, reports Gobind Chandra Panda.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Khordha: What was once a barren and uncultivable land has today become a park of medicinal herbs just because one man thought of making a difference - the green way, the herbal way and the organic Tulsi way. Had Ratikanta Sundaray from Parichhal village in Begunia block of Odisha’s Khordha district not made up his mind to do something useful on the land, probably the open field, tagged as barren, would still have remained so.
For developing the herbal garden of Tulsi, Sundaray did not wait for government assistance. He began single-handedly and transformed 25 acres of wasteland into a flourishing organic Tulsi (holy basil) plantation, emerging as an inspiration for farmers looking to diversify into high-value medicinal crops.
“Environmental conservation and sustainable income were the two things in my mind. So I invested nearly Rs 7 lakh to plant around 60,000 to 70,000 Tulsi saplings. The crop is such that it neither requires chemical fertilizers nor pesticides, making it completely organic and environment-friendly,” he explains. As Tulsi is naturally resistant to most pests and diseases, cultivation costs remain relatively low.
The crop is ready for harvesting within two-and-a-half to three months, and once planted, it continues to yield for nearly five years. “Each acre produces about 40 litres of pure Tulsi essential oil annually, which sells for Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per litre due to strong demand from the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and perfume industries,” Sundaray further informs.
Apart from extracting oil, Sundaray also supplies Tulsi saplings to cities including Indore, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Vadodara, creating an additional source of income. His venture has generated regular employment for five to 10 people from his village and nearby areas.
However, despite his success, the farmer faces a major challenge. Since there is no oil extraction unit in the locality, he depends on facilities in Nayagarh and Cuttack districts, increasing transportation and processing costs. “If the state government or the Agriculture Department establishes a local distillation unit or provides machinery and other incentives, many more unemployed youth and farmers could be encouraged to take up medicinal plant cultivation,” he urges.
Speaking about what motivated him, Sundaray said, “I chose Tulsi cultivation because it is a green medicine and it has a positive impact on the environment. I started this venture a year ago and planted nearly 70,000 to 75,000 saplings. After extracting the oil, even the by-products are useful. The distilled water is used to make phenyl, while the stems and leaves are used as sacred offerings,” he says, adding that women can also be trained to make Tulsi bead garlands from the stems, creating additional livelihood opportunities.
“Farmers from places like Keonjhar are already buying Tulsi oil from me,” he says.
Local resident Arun Kumar Dalai, who visited the farm, said, “We came here to understand how Tulsi cultivation is done because a lone farmer did all this without government support. This is a low-investment, high-return crop. Considering the strong market demand for Tulsi oil, I would also like to take up Tulsi cultivation.” However, he too feels government assistance can help more farmers and that, in turn, will strengthen the state’s rural economy.
A young farmer, Biswabhushan Baliarsingh, also expressed interest in the venture. “I am highly motivated seeing this massive Tulsi plantation. I came to learn the cultivation process. But I would also seek government support. And I am sure many like me will be keen on medicinal Tulsi farming if enough facilities are given to us,” he said.
Irrespective of whether the government extends support or sets up an oil extraction plant, Sundaray does not want to stop where he is today. He plans to expand with his own resources. His grit to take up medicinal plant cultivation on unproductive land and turn it into a sustainable source of income through eco-friendly agriculture has today become an example for many. “I wish more farmers replicate this model across Odisha. It is doable and budget-friendly,” he assures.
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