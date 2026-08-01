ETV Bharat / offbeat

Growing Green Medicine: Odisha Farmer Turns 25 Acres Of Wasteland Into Profitable Tulsi Farm In Khordha

Ratikanta Sundaray, a farmer from Parichhal village ( ETV Bharat )

Khordha: What was once a barren and uncultivable land has today become a park of medicinal herbs just because one man thought of making a difference - the green way, the herbal way and the organic Tulsi way. Had Ratikanta Sundaray from Parichhal village in Begunia block of Odisha’s Khordha district not made up his mind to do something useful on the land, probably the open field, tagged as barren, would still have remained so. For developing the herbal garden of Tulsi, Sundaray did not wait for government assistance. He began single-handedly and transformed 25 acres of wasteland into a flourishing organic Tulsi (holy basil) plantation, emerging as an inspiration for farmers looking to diversify into high-value medicinal crops. Growing Green Medicine: Odisha Farmer Turns 25 Acres Of Wasteland Into Profitable Tulsi Farm In Khordha (ETV Bharat) “Environmental conservation and sustainable income were the two things in my mind. So I invested nearly Rs 7 lakh to plant around 60,000 to 70,000 Tulsi saplings. The crop is such that it neither requires chemical fertilizers nor pesticides, making it completely organic and environment-friendly,” he explains. As Tulsi is naturally resistant to most pests and diseases, cultivation costs remain relatively low. The crop is ready for harvesting within two-and-a-half to three months, and once planted, it continues to yield for nearly five years. “Each acre produces about 40 litres of pure Tulsi essential oil annually, which sells for Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per litre due to strong demand from the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and perfume industries,” Sundaray further informs. Apart from extracting oil, Sundaray also supplies Tulsi saplings to cities including Indore, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Vadodara, creating an additional source of income. His venture has generated regular employment for five to 10 people from his village and nearby areas.