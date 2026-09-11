ETV Bharat / offbeat

Grief Beyond Borders: Russian Woman Performs Five-Hour Virtual Shraddha Ritual In Varanasi For Father, Brother

Varanasi: Separated from Kashi by thousands of kilometres, Nina sat before a mobile phone in Moscow and chanted Sanskrit mantras for five hours. Right before her on the mobile phone screen, priests in Varanasi performed rituals in memory of her father, Andrei, as she prayed for peace for the loved ones she had lost.

Distance prevented Nina from being physically present in the city, but not from participating in the rites. Through a continuous video call, she joined a Tripindi Shraddha and Narayan Bali ceremony at Pishach Mochan, a place considered especially important for rituals performed for those who have died prematurely.

Grief Beyond Borders: Russian Woman Performs Virtual Shraddha In Varanasi For Father, Brother (ETV Bharat)

According to the priests, Nina’s father, Andrei, and her brother had died untimely deaths. Troubled by the losses and concerned about continuing unrest within the family, she contacted her spiritual guide in Varanasi, Ashapati Tripathi who advised her to arrange Tripindi Shraddha and Narayan Bali, rituals that, according to Hindu belief, are performed to pray for the liberation and peace of souls following an unnatural or premature death.

Three priests conducted the elaborate rituals, while an acharya sat as her representative and took the ceremonial vow, or sankalp, in her name.