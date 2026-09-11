Grief Beyond Borders: Russian Woman Performs Five-Hour Virtual Shraddha Ritual In Varanasi For Father, Brother
A Russian woman joined a five-hour online ritual in Varanasi, praying for peace for her deceased father and brother from Moscow.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Varanasi: Separated from Kashi by thousands of kilometres, Nina sat before a mobile phone in Moscow and chanted Sanskrit mantras for five hours. Right before her on the mobile phone screen, priests in Varanasi performed rituals in memory of her father, Andrei, as she prayed for peace for the loved ones she had lost.
Distance prevented Nina from being physically present in the city, but not from participating in the rites. Through a continuous video call, she joined a Tripindi Shraddha and Narayan Bali ceremony at Pishach Mochan, a place considered especially important for rituals performed for those who have died prematurely.
According to the priests, Nina’s father, Andrei, and her brother had died untimely deaths. Troubled by the losses and concerned about continuing unrest within the family, she contacted her spiritual guide in Varanasi, Ashapati Tripathi who advised her to arrange Tripindi Shraddha and Narayan Bali, rituals that, according to Hindu belief, are performed to pray for the liberation and peace of souls following an unnatural or premature death.
Three priests conducted the elaborate rituals, while an acharya sat as her representative and took the ceremonial vow, or sankalp, in her name.
Throughout the five-hour ceremony, Nina was connected through a video call from Moscow. Following the priests’ instructions, she repeated the mantras and watched every stage of the ritual on her mobile screen.
“The rituals performed are known as Narayan Bali and Tripindi Shraddha. An acharya represented Nina here and took the sankalp in her name, while she remained present virtually and chanted the mantras from Russia,” priest Sanjay Upadhyay said.
For Nina, the ceremony was more than a digital connection between Moscow and Varanasi. It was an attempt to reach across distance and perhaps even beyond death, to express love, fulfil a spiritual duty and find comfort after losing her father and brother.
Upadhyay said Hindu scriptures prescribe different forms of shraddha for the departed. Narayan Bali and Tripindi Shraddha are traditionally performed when a person dies in an accident, after an untimely illness or under other unforeseen circumstances.
Devotees believe the rituals at Pishach Mochan help bring peace and liberation to souls affected by premature death. Such beliefs remain matters of faith, but for grieving families, the ceremonies can also provide emotional solace and a sense of closure.
As the final prayers were offered in Varanasi, Nina remained thousands of kilometres away. But for those five hours, her grief, remembrance and hope found a place beside the sacred fire in Kashi.
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